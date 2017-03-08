Collins tops Anderson Co. for 8th Region title

NEW CASTLE – With five seconds standing between his Collins boys basketball team and a trip to Rupp Arena, a tense Dominique Turner stepped to the free-throw line.

Photo gallery: Collins-Anderson Co. play for Eighth Region title

However, the senior forward shook off his nerves and drilled a pair of foul shots to give the Titans, who had to survive an Anderson County last-second shot attempt, a 54-53 win in the Eighth Region Tournament championship game Tuesday night at Henry County.

“I’ve never felt that much pressure before in my life,” Turner said. “I knew it was make them and go to Rupp, or miss them and go home. So I really had to focus on my free throws and win the game for my team.”

The free throws by Turner, who came in shooting 65.8 percent from the foul line, gave Collins (23-12), which opened in 2010, its second regional title in three years. The Titans (23-12) will face 16th Region champ Elliott County, which beat West Carter 77-71 Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. March 16 in the first round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

“We’re going to the Sweet 16! We’re going to Rupp!” jubilant Collins senior center Charlie Cochran, who led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds, said afterward.

Freshman point guard Dayvion McKnight added 14 points, six assists and six rebounds while Turner tallied 11 for the Titans, who avenged their 53-44 loss to the Bearcats in the 30th District Tournament final.

Collins came out of the gate red-hot, hitting 7 of 9 shots, capped off by Cochran’s short jumper with two seconds left that gave the Titans a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Nick Fort then started the second period by sandwiching a pair of 3-pointers around an Anderson County basket to push Collins’ advantage to 22-11.

But the Bearcats (21-12) came back, scoring 12 straight to take a 23-22 lead on John Paul Garmon’s 3-pointer.

The lead didn’t last long, though, as Collins countered with a five-point possession. First, Cochran was fouled while making a 3-pointer. He missed the ensuing free throw, but McKnight put it back in.



MORE PREPS COVERAGE





►Fern Creek tops Doss for first regional title​

►Butler is aiming for history in this week’s state tournament

►Valkyries have bonded, now seek state title

►Girls Sweet 16 opens with Louisville showdown

►Sweet 16 Capsule | Butler vs. Sacred Heart

The Titans led 27-25 at halftime before the Bearcats rallied in the third period behind Cobe Penny. The junior guard, who entered averaging 22.9 points per game, scored six points in an 11-4 surge that gave Anderson a 38-33 advantage.

That’s when Collins mounted its comeback. The Titans outscored the Bearcats 7-1 over the final 2:34 of the period to take a 40-39 lead into the final frame.

The fourth quarter featured 19 free throws, four ties and eight lead changes. Turner’s two free throws with 41.4 seconds to play put Collins up 52-51. On its ensuing possession Anderson County worked the ball around before Zach Labhart hit a layup – his only field goal of the game – with 22 seconds left.

After a timeout, the Titans pushed the ball up. McKnight missed a layup, then Cochran missed the follow before the ball ended up in the hands of Turner, who was fouled with five seconds left.

“I told him, ‘Look, it’s your time to shine; we’ve got to go to Rupp,'” Cochran said.

After Turner hit his free throws and a called timeout, Penny, who’s older brother C.J. hit a last-second shot to beat Shelby County in the 2009 regional final, quickly pushed the ball up the floor. His contested short bank shot rolled off the rim just before the buzzer sounded.

“I was just thinking, ‘Don’t foul, make him shoot, if he makes it he makes it, I can’t do nothing about it,” Cochran said.

Penny finished with a game-high 25 points. He was 8 for 22 from the field and 8-of-11, including 7-of-9 in the fourth quarter, from the free throw line.

Collins, meanwhile, went 9 for 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 15 of 18 (83.3 percent) for the game.

“You want seniors to be able to make those plays, you want seniors to step up. The kids made plays,” Titans coach Chris Gaither said.

COLLINS 54, ANDERSON COUNTY 53

COLLINS (23-12)

Jacob Feltner 2p; Nick Fort 8p; Dayvion McKnight 14p, 6r, 6a; Charlie Cochran 17p, 10r; Dominique Turner 11p, 6r; Marcellus Vail 2p.

ANDERSON COUNTY (21-12)

John Paul Garmon 7p, 5a, 4r; Dylan Pittman 8p; Spencer Wooldridge 3p; Christian Gritton 8p, 8r; Cobe Penny 25p; Zach Labhart 2p.

All-tournament team: Wenzie Fox (Williamstown); Jackson Gibson (Oldham County); Kemryn Jenkins (Eminence); Zach Clinkenbeard (Walton-Verona); Mason Wilson, Justin Rassman (Gallatin County); Jo Griffin, Devin Young (South Oldham); Dylan Pittman, John Paul Garmon, Cobe Penny (Anderson County); Dayvion McKnight, Charlie Cochran, Dominique Turner (Collins).

Interactive Map