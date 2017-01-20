Colonials start fast, hold off St. Georges

ST. GEORGES – William Penn’s trademarks of tough defense and patient offense got them off to a fast start Thursday night at third-ranked St. Georges and as it turned out, they would need every bit of those two things for a big win.

The Colonials held down the Hawks’ explosive offense for three quarters, then sweated out a 44-42 win in nonconference boys basketball action. The win stopped Penn’s losing streak at two games and halted St. Georges’ winning streak at five.

“We knew they were going to make a run, they’re a very good basketball team with guys who can make plays,” Colonials head coach Steve Christensen said of St. Georges. “I thought our guys did a good job of weathering the storm, playing good defense and moving the ball on offense.”

“This was a must-win for us,” added senior guard Dasir King, who along with junior forward Terin Cochran led Penn with 10 points each. “Defense is key for us and that’s what we focused on tonight.”

William Penn (7-5) trailed 9-8 after the first quarter, but used a stifling defensive effort to limit St. Georges (8-3) to three points in the second quarter.

“We just relied on help defense,” King said. “If they drove, guys collapsed down, forced tough shots and made the best of it.”

On offense, Penn passed the ball around until they got the shots they wanted and also scored points in transition, leading to a 22-12 halftime advantage.

“That’s good coaching,” Cochran explained. “In practice, he puts emphasis on taking our time and executing plays and that’s how we got the win.”

It wouldn’t come easy as the backcourt tandem of senior Kyson Rawls (the game’s leading scorer with 17 points) and sophomore Nah’Shon Hyland (15 points) engineered a stirring second half rally to cut a 12-point Penn lead to one with seven seconds left.

St. Georges had a chance to go for the win, but turned the ball over on the inbounds pass with 4.6 seconds left. After Cochran split two free throws, Rawls’ 40-foot heave at the buzzer hit the back of the rim and Penn picked up a much-needed win.

“We have a few seniors on this team who have been here before,” Christensen said. “They really wanted to win this game. They know their backs are against the wall and they came out swinging.”

“This is the turning point in our season,” King said. “We want to make a run to the state tournament, so this was the biggest win of the season so far.”