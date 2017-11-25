USA Today Sports

Colquitt County kicker leads Packers to state semis with upset of No. 20 Archer

Photo: Butch Dill, USA TODAY Sports

Colquitt County kicker leads Packers to state semis with upset of No. 20 Archer

Super 25

Colquitt County kicker leads Packers to state semis with upset of No. 20 Archer

Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.) couldn’t score a touchdown against the vaunted defense of Archer (Lawrenceville), so Packers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald stepped up.

Fitzgerald, a 5-11, 180-pound junior, provided all of Colquitt County’s points in a 12-7 upset of the No. 20-ranked Tigers in a AAAAAAA quarterfinal on Friday. It was the first meeting between Colquitt and Archer since the 2014 state championship, won 28-24 by the Packers.

Fitzgerald broke his own school record with a 60-yard field goal (off a free kick) and also nailed field goals of 47, 42 and 29 yards.

Colquitt’s defense dominated the first quarter but the Packers led only 3-0 on the strength of a 42-yard field goal by Fitzgerald.

Archer took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter when Duke commit Taiyon Palmer got behind the Colquitt defense and Carter Peevy found him for a 55-yard touchdown pass.

Fitzgerald just missed on a chance to cut the lead just before the half when his 51-yarder went wide right, but on the Packers’ final possession of the half, he hit a rare 60-yard free kick (allowed after a fair catch) to cut the lead to 7-6.

After a scoreless third quarter, Fitzgerald gave Colquitt a 9-7 lead on a 29-yard field goal with a little over eight minutes to play. In the final moment, he hit a 47-yarder to clinch the victory.

Colquitt County improves to 10-3 while Archer falls to 12-1. It was the Packers’ ninth consecutive state appearance in a state quarterfinals, a state record.

, , , , , , , , , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home