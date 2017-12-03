Colts DB Kenny Moore explains reaching NFL after just a year of HS football

IndyStar Colts Insider Stephen Holder will talk with a member of the team each week for a wide-ranging, offbeat conversation that sheds light on their personality, background and interests.

This week he spoke with rookie DB Kenny Moore.

Question: I understand that you didn’t play high school football until your senior year. What’s the story behind that?

Answer: I was in the state finals for track in 11th grade and a guy who ran hurdles with me was a starting cornerback. Long story short, he ended up getting in trouble with drugs and got kicked off the team. So, he came to me probably a week later and said, ‘I think you should go try out for my spot.’ He explained to me there were young corners but he said he trusted me to get the job done. And he ended up convincing me to do it.

Q: So, wait. You had never played football?

A: I played in middle school and little league. But in high school, no.

Q: So, why did your friend have so much faith in you?

A: I was already playing basketball and I played soccer in high school, too. I also played baseball growing up. In my first year running track, 11th grade, I went to state. So, he just felt that I could conquer anything. I told him I liked a challenge.

Q: So, what were your expectations going into it?

A: I mean, I’m a senior high school (playing for the first time). I didn’t think I was going to play. But the coaches worked me and worked me and I ended up getting the starting spot. I started every game that season. Then, going to college (at Valdosta State), I was like, ‘O.K. let’s be real: I’m just gonna redshirt.’ I actually really wanted to go to the Air Force. I was going to enlist during my freshman year.

Q: So, you weren’t even taking football seriously at this point, were you?

A: I don’t know. It was one of those phases of life where you just decide to do something. I think it was God. Because I told myself if I didn’t play my freshman year, I would just walk away and go to the Air Force that January. I had already taken the test and everything. But I ended up playing my freshman year. I had a pretty good season, too. I had about 18 tackles and I had an interception in our rivalry game. So, I ended up staying.

Q: So, if you hadn’t played that year…?

A: I’d be in the Air Force right now.

For the full interview, visit the Indianapolis Star