Commitment of 4-star Georgia DB Quindarious Monday gives Auburn juice at SEC Media Days

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn may not be on the hottest seat in the SEC — that honor belongs to Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin — but he’s not exactly relaxing in a Barcalounger, either. Now four years removed from a trip to the national title game, Malzahn knows that he needs results to remain the leader at Auburn. To get those results, he needs top players.

He landed one just hours before he took the stage at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala. when Georgia defensive back Quindarious Monday, a four-star prospect, committed to the Tigers.

Monday is a 6-foot-3, 175-pounder from Carver High in Atlanta. He’s extraordinarily athletic and turned his back on a scholarship offer from his “dream school” Clemson to join the Tigers. While he’s not an experienced defensive back, analysts claim he has both the work ethic and talent to emerge as a talented safety on the Plains.

Monday is a top-10 ranked athlete prospect nationally and the eighth member of Auburn’s Class of 2018. He’s the second-highest rated prospect to join the Tigers thus far, though the hope will certainly be that he inspires others to join him at Malzahn’s program.