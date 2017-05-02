Commitment of four-star WR C.J. Moore a huge boon for Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have emerged as one of the nation’s most overachieving underdogs, traditionally getting more out of mid-tier recruits than some powerhouse programs get out of a raft of four and five-stars.

Still, that makes the occasional four star prospect who does commit to play in Stillwater more impactful and more important. Wide receiver C.J. Moore certainly fits that bill.

Moore, a lanky 6-foot-5, 175-pound possession receiver for state power Tulsa Union High, said he chose the Cowboys in large part because of the family atmosphere he picked up in Stillwater.

“They are a family and it’s close to home!” Moore told 247 Sports. “I’ve always had a passion for OSU and I just feel the love when I’m there.”

Moore's choice of Oklahoma State shunted aside scholarship offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and a host of other schools.

With his recruiting out of the way, Moore will hope to build on a solid season to become the best wide receiver he can be.