Commitment watch at Army All-American Bowl

Three of the remaining six uncommitted players ranked as five stars by the 247Sports Composite are expected to commit at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday in San Antonio.

They are among a group of seven who are scheduled to announce during NBC’s telecast of the event.

Foster Sarell, OT, Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, Wash.)

The No. 2 player overall in the Class of 2017, Sarrell has finalists of Nebraska, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC and Washington. He has taken official visits to all of them, except Stanford. He has visited Palo Alto numerous times unofficially. Stanford has landed another top 20 tackle in Walker Little from Bellaire (Episcopal, Texas).

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas)

Ranked as the No. 7 player overall, he is said to be down to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Florida State. Ohio State has long been considered the favorite.

Darnay Holmes, CB, Calabassas (Calif.)

Ranked as the No. 12 player overall, he is expected to choose from among Nebraska, Ohio State, USC and UCLA. The Bruins are the favorite, but he visited Ohio State for the Michigan game and got an in-home visit from Ohio State coaches before the dead period began in mid-December. The Buckeyes’ late run could sway him.

Eno Benjamin, RB, Wylie East (Wylie, Texas)

Benjamin was an Iowa commit who was among the players who decommitted after defying Iowa’s policy by taking other official visits. His final five are Arizona State, Missouri, Texas, Utah and Michigan. He is ranked as the No. 8 running back.

Bubba Bolden, S, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Will Bolden joins high school teammates Tate Martell, Haskell Garrett and Tyjon Lindsey at Ohio State? Or will he stay on the West Coast at USC? He is ranked as the No. 6 safety.

Jamire Calvin, WR, Cathedral (Los Angeles)

Calvin, ranked as the No. 36 wide receiver, could have an ew entrant in his final choices with an offer from Oregon that came after the coaching change. His list had been Nebraska, Notre Dame and Washington State. He also received a New Year’s Day offer from Baylor.

Chuck Filiaga, OT, Aledo (Texas)

The 6-6 Filiaga moved from California to Texas before his senior year of high school, but he doesn’t seem likely to move west for college. Michigan, Oklahoma and Nebraska are his finalists. He is listed as the No. 14 offensive tackle.

