Previewing commitments at Under Armour All-America Game

Five players will announce their college choices during Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando ( 1 p.m. ET)

Here are the five players, when they are scheduled to announce and finalists:

Before the game:

Outside linebacker Nathan Proctor, ranked as the No. 11 player at his position, is down to Virginia Tech, Penn State and Pitt.

First break of the second quarter:

Safety Xavier McKinney, ranked as the No. 8 player at his position, could leave Georgia for Clemson. The Roswell star has 13 reported offers and Nick Saban and assistant Derrick Ansley made an in-home visit before the dead period began. He took officials to Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn. He is a former Alabama commit.

Halftime:

Inside linebacker Breon Dixon, ranked as the No. 11 player at his position, will announce between Louisville and Ole Miss. He is a former Georgia commit.

First break of the third quarter:

Safety Deangelo Gibbs, ranked as the No. 3 player at his position, is expected to remain in his home state and pick Georgia. The star for Grayson (Loganville) who has 32 reported offers also visited Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina.

First break of the fourth quarter: