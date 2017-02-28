Community mourns beloved San Jose (Calif.) baseball coach after stabbing death

Loved ones remember #SanJose high school baseball coach Frank Navarro, who was stabbed to death: https://t.co/xtT6HrXF6z — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 28, 2017

A community is mourning the stabbing death of a beloved baseball coach in San Jose, Calif.

Frank Navarro, who coached Little League as well as being an assistant baseball coach at San Jose’s William C. Overfelt High School, was working as a security manager at a bar late Saturday night when he was stabbed just after midnight.

There is a growing memorial outside the Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina where Navarro worked. San Jose Police say someone stabbed Navarro just after midnight Sunday and he later died at the hospital. According to San Francisco’s KGO-TV, police have not released a motive, but people who know him say he may have turned away someone with a fake ID.

“It was a real shock,” Vito Chiala, principal at William C. Overfelt, told KGO.

Chiala says Navarro worked nights so his days would be free to coach.

“Always willing to give to the community and help students really wanted the best for them and always saw athletics as the way for them to achieve in school,” Chiala said.

Navarro was an Overfelt alum and was president of Eastridge Little League. His uncle, Mark Delgado, is the school’s athletic director and brought his nephew back to the school as a baseball and football assistant.

“I spoke to a few of the kids on campus a little somber just trying to keep my composure and stuff because I don’t want to lose it,” Delgado told KGO.

San Jose Police told KGO their investigation is on-going and they have no new information to share at this time.

Family and friends held a vigil Sunday night. The high school had counselors available to speak with students Monday. The Delgado family has sent up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for Navarro’s funeral, and had already raised over $13,000 as of mid-day Tuesday.