Competitive cheerleading Dream Team, all-area

Here is the Lansing area high school competitive cheerleading Dream Team and all-area selections for the 2016-17 season.

CHEERLEADER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Brionna Mielke, Charlotte: The senior earned first team all-state honors in Division 2 and was an all-league performer. Mielke was a three round cheerleader for the Orioles from the back spot. She helped Charlotte to a historic season in which they qualified for the state finals and finished sixth as a team. Charlotte coach Yvonne Ridge said Mielke’s floor presence and jumping ability helped make their round one routine one of the best. Mielke was Charlotte’s MVP.

Kendall Rooks, Lakewood: The senior wrapper up her four-year varsity career by earning Division 3 first team all-state recognition and also was an all-league selection. The Viking captain was a base and performed in all three rounds. Coach Kim Martin said Rooks’ performance has been a big reason the Vikings reached the state finals for a third consecutive season this year. Rooks, who earned the best base award the last two seasons, helped Lakewood place sixth as a team at the state finals.

Taylor Stump, Pewamo-Westphalia: Pirate coach Staci Myers said the senior and Division 4 first team all-state selection was the rock of her squad. A four-year varsity performer, Stump helped P-W qualify for the state finals for the second time in three seasons. The three-round cheerleader earned all-league recognition and helped the Pirates finish sixth overall as a team this season at the state meet.

DREAM TEAM

Alexis Bahl, Mason, senior: 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Conference CAAC.

Kenzie Bleisch, Charlotte, sophomore: 1st Team All-Region, 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Conference CAAC, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference CAAC.

Miguella Combs, Mason, senior: 2nd Team All-Region, 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Conference CAAC.

Madison Conklin, Charlotte, sophomore: 2nd Team All-State, 1st Team All-Region, 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Conference CAAC, All-Conference Academic CAAC, Academic All-State

Katie Davis, Ovid-Elsie, junior: All-Region Honorable Mention, 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Conference TVC.

Riley Eggers, Lakewood, senior: 2nd Team All-State, 1st Team All-Region, 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Conference GLAC, All-Conference Academic GLAC.

Bailey Fandel, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior: 2nd Team All-State, 1st Team All-Region, 1st Team All-District.

Hannah Heinritz, DeWitt, senior: 2nd Team All-Region, 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Conference CAAC.

Hannah Huhn, Portland, senior: 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Conference CAAC, Academic All-Conference CAAC.

Faith Kulang, Grand Ledge, senior: 2nd Team All-District, 1st Team All-Conference

Mylissa MacKenzie, Owosso, senior: All-Region Honorable Mention, 1st Team All District, 1st Team All-Conference CAAC

Dixie Moorman, Lakewood, sophomore: All-State Honorable Mention, 1st Team All-Region, 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Conference GLAC, Academic All-Conference GLAC

Rylee Roy, Perry, senior: All-Region Honorable Mention, 1st Team All District, 1st Team All-Conference

Nicole Schafer, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior: All-State Honorable Mention, 1st Team All-Region, 1st Team All-District.

Coaches: Kim Martin, Lakewood / Yvonne Ridge, Charlotte

ALL-AREA

Emily Beard, Perry, senior

Blaney Bell, Fowlerville, senior

Maddy Beimers, Lakewood, junior

Riley Caswell, Ovid Elsie, senior

Auzzie Fuller, Maple Valley, senior

Dakota Hart, Grand Ledge, senior

Stella Hayes, DeWitt, sophomore

Madalyn Horak, Ovid-Elsie, sophomore

Makayla Hostetler, Mason, senior

McKayla Keller, Mason, junior

Cheyenne Maier, Leslie, junior

Emma Mollitov, DeWitt, junior

Erica Oneil, Grand Ledge, senior

Mackenzie Smith, DeWitt. junior

Kaitlyn Taylor, Perry, senior

Lauren Wietzke, Charlotte, sophomore

Coaches: Sue Horak, Grand Ledge / Staci Myers, Pewamo-Westphalia