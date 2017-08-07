Competitive football is back! (in Hawaii at least)

Don’t look now, but the 2017 high school football season is off and running! Well, at least it is in one state.

On Friday, Hawaii officially kicked off the 2017 football campaign with games across the state. While season openers are always significant in setting a tone for the season, there were a few particularly notable results.

On Saturday, Waiakea, coming off a rough 3-9 season, stunned defending Division II champion Waialua, 16-6, to win their season-opener. As reported by the Hawaii Tribune Herald, the Warriors used a converted defensive end, Ka’iolana Kon, as a quarterback and overcame a 3-2 deficit in turnovers to score 16 straight points in the victory. That included two touchdown passes from Kon to Ryden Quitoriano, one of which was a 62-yard bomb.

“I learned a lot about these guys today,” Waiakea coach Kalei Young told the Tribune Herald. “What I love about them is they play respectfully and with family values and discipline.

“I know a lot of times it’s a cliche thing that coaches say, but I believe whole-heartedly that you can’t execute unless you learn to stick together as a team.”

Meanwhile, at Farrington High School fans celebrated a game 80 years in the making as the Governors finally played a home football game eight decades after opening as a school.

“I tell you, I still get choked up just thinking for our community, we’re going to have a home game here for all of Kalihi to come. They can even walk up to our stadium instead of having to find a way to Roosevelt,” Farrington athletics director Harold Tanaka told Honolulu Fox affiliate KHON. “It’s touching, because now I’m seeing the second generation come through so now our kids’ parents are coming up to me and are like, ‘Coach we finally get one stadium,’ and it’s like, we fought for this thing for years and years and now the time has come.”

The $20 million stadium persevered through a series of delays and funding issues, including a one-year setback caused by budget issues which kept visiting bleachers from being constructed.

Now, everything is in place and the season is off and running. The only thing still needed for Farrington? A home win. The Governors dropped their opener to Kamehameha, 34-15.