Complete coverage: Class AA state basketball tournaments

The Class AA state tournaments get underway this week and Argus Sports is your home for complete coverage of this year’s combined event. Below are links to all of our stories, plus live video streams compliments of SDPB (games played at the Ice Arena will be broadcast exclusively online) and a Twitter feed to follow along with this year’s event.

In addition to game coverage and photo galleries, we plan to have video of postgame interviews with coaches/players following quarterfinal and semifinal games involving area teams, plus the championship games!

Barnett Arena

GBB: No. 1 Harrisburg vs. No. 8 Pierre, 2 p.m.

BBB: No. 1 O’Gorman vs. No. 8 Harrisburg, 4 p.m.

GBB: No. 4 RC Central vs. No. 5 RC Stevens, 6 p.m.

BBB: No. 4 Huron vs. No. 5 Lincoln, 8 p.m.

GBB: No. 2 Roosevelt vs. No. 7 O’Gorman, 2 p.m.

BBB: No. 2 Brookings vs. No. 7 Aberdeen Central, 4 p.m.

GBB: No. 3 Brandon Valley vs. No. 6 Aberdeen Central, 6 p.m.

BBB: No. 3 RC Stevens vs. No. 6 Pierre, 8 p.m.

