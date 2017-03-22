Conn. community rallies around cancer-stricken hockey goalie

Money pours in for cancer-stricken Fairfield hockey goalie #CharlieStrong https://t.co/FHaRicEVya — Ludlowe Athletics (@LudloweSports) March 21, 2017

A Conn. senior boys hockey goalie is fighting for his life, and he has the support of his community fully behind him.

Fairfield (Conn.) Ludlowe’s Charlie Capalbo was having a successful season as the starting goalie for the Fairfield co-operative hockey team. According to the Connecticut Post, he made 27 saves in a 5-2 Division I tournament loss to West Haven while playing through what most thought was the cold or a flu.

It wasn’t a cold or flu, though. Capalbo has cancer. A cancerous tumor is located near his heart, making it impossible to operate on for the moment, Fairfield hockey coach Carl Larouche told the Post. The cancer is also in some of his lymph nodes.

“We found out Friday,” Larouche said. “The last couple of weeks (of the season) we’d noticed that he was a little under the weather, we thought he had the flu. But then after the season ended he still wasn’t feeling well and they went to the hospital to get some tests and on Friday they came to the conclusion that he had cancer.”

According to the Post, Capalbo underwent a five-hour procedure to biopsy one of his lymph nodes and some bone marrow on March 17 at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

“It’s going to be a long battle for Charlie,” Larouche said. “It’s going to be tough, but he’s a great individual with a strong character and I’m confident he’s going to stay positive and he’ll win that battle.”

The support has been amazing for Capalbo and his family. Aside from people being in touch with Capalbo and the family, a GoFundMe page in his name was created by family friend John McCormick.

In just two days the page has raised a staggering amount, nearly $130,000 from 1,226 donors.

Along with the GoFundMe page, the Ludlowe boys lacrosse team is organizing a benefit game to raise money for Capalbo, with the April 22 date against Greenwich set as the likely target game.

Fairfield finished with a 14-6-2 record this season, making both the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference (FCIAC) tournament and the Division I tournament for the first time in program history.