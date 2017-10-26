Conn. man arrested for assaulting soccer coach

Wilton man arrested in coach assault https://t.co/WbmlhcL3bJ pic.twitter.com/PwNZ3psOlI — The Wilton Bulletin (@WiltonBulletin) October 26, 2017

A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday after an altercation with an assistant girls soccer coach.

Sherman Eagan, 47, of Wilton, Conn., was charged with third degree assault, third degree strangulation, second degree unlawful restraint and second degree breach of peace, police told the Wilton Bulletin.

During Wednesday’s girls soccer game between Wilton and Fairfield (Conn.) Ludlowe, per the Bulletin, Eagan’s daughter was involved in an altercation on the soccer field with another player from Ludlowe that had to be broken up by the Ludlowe coaches.

“The Warriors’ Paisley Eagan was battling a Ludlowe player for the ball as it was going out of bounds near the Falcons’ bench, with both players ending up on the ground,” read the Bulletin’s game story regarding the incident. “An altercation ensued, in which Lindsey Groves came to the aid of her teammate. Both Eagan and Groves, along with Ludlowe’s McKenna Forrest, were issued red cards.”

All three were ejected from the game, reported the Bulletin. Wilton head coach Renato Topalli described the game as “a little more physical than usual.”

After the game (a 3-0 Wilton win), Sherman Eagan reportedly confronted the assistant coach in the parking lot, accusing him of assaulting his daughter during the game.

According to what witnesses and the victim told the Bulletin, Eagan then choked the assistant coach and struck him in the chest. Eagan was then pulled off the victim by other coaches and parents, and then left the scene in his vehicle.

A short while later, per the Bulletin, Eagan was arrested at his home after he refused to come down to the police department to speak to the investigating officers. The Fairfield Ludlowe assistant coach was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The Bulletin reports that Eagan was released on a $1,000 bond and his court date is scheduled for Nov. 6.