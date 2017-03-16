Connect the dots and it sure feels like Michael Porter Jr. could end up at Mizzou

Oh what a difference one afternoon can make.

After a full season in which Michael Porter Jr. was committed to the University of Washington while leading Seattle’s Nathan Hale to the cusp of a USA TODAY Super 25 national title, the Huskies fired longtime Washington head basketball coach Lorenzo Romar. That also apparently released assistant coach Michael Porter Sr. from his role as an assistant coach at almost precisely the same time that Cal coach Cuonzo Martin resigned to take the head coaching job at Missouri himself.

What was one of Martin’s first moves? Allegedly to offer an assistant coaching position to Porter Sr., who is a prior women’s basketball assistant at the school. While there’s no confirmation that Porter Sr. has accepted the role yet, journalists close to the situation believe it’s just a matter of time before the Porter family is headed back to Missouri.

That’s where things get very interesting, because Michael Porter Jr. is a program-defining type of recruit, even as a one-and-done player. He’s a universally acknowledged five-star prospect who is ranked as either the top or No. 2 recruit in the country. There’s little question that his father’s role with the Huskies was integral to his commitment to the school, and the same would likely be true at Missouri, should that move come to fruition.

Now three starters and three recruits at Washington are reportedly considering transferring. It doesn’t take a genius to conclude that Porter Jr. is one of those three recruits.

Expected to be a mass exodus at @UW_MBB. Three starters and three incoming recruits say they're thinking about transferring. Wow. — Percy Allen (@percyallen) March 15, 2017

And, according to the Seattle Times, Washington’s AD intends to let all signees out of their letters of intent, meaning Porter Jr. will be free to head to whichever school he wishes. Connecting the dots increasingly leads one to believe that could be Missouri and Cuonzo Martin rather than Washington and whoever arrives as the program’s new coach. Even Porter Jr.’s own Twitter account provided ominous overtones for Washington fans clutching at straws that Porter Jr. might honor his commitment.