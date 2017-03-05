Gallery Connersville, New Castle pack world's largest gym By USA TODAY Sports March 4, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email A packed house fans from Connersville and New Castle filled nearly every seat for the IHSAA Sectional #9 shampionship game Saturday, March 4, 2017, evening at the New Castle Chrysler High School Fieldhouse. The student fans Connersville cheer on their Spartens during the IHSAA Sectional #9 shampionship game Saturday, March 4, 2017, evening at the New Castle Chrysler High School Fieldhouse. Fans from Connersville and New Castle lined up around the fieldhouse for the IHSAA Sectional #9 championship game Saturday, March 4, 2017, evening at the New Castle Chrysler High School Fieldhouse. Fans from Connersville arrive and line up around the fieldhouse for the IHSAA Sectional #9 championship game Saturday, March 4, 2017, evening at the New Castle Chrysler High School Fieldhouse. Connersville Grant Smith,right, gets ready for the game with Beau Isaacs,left, before the star of their IHSAA Sectional #9 championship game Saturday, March 4, 2017, evening at the New Castle Chrysler High School Fieldhouse. The student fans Connersville cheer on their Spartens as they took the court for their IHSAA Sectional #9 championship game against New Castle Saturday, March 4, 2017, evening at the New Castle Chrysler High School Fieldhouse. Connersville boys basketball head coach Kerry Brown and his team during the National Anthem before the start of their IHSAA Sectional #9 championship game Saturday, March 4, 2017, evening at the New Castle Chrysler High School Fieldhouse. Connersville boys basketball head coach Kerry Brown and his team during the National Anthem before the start of their IHSAA Sectional #9 championship game Saturday, March 4, 2017, evening at the New Castle Chrysler High School Fieldhouse. Fans from Connersville cheer on their team as they play New Castle at the IHSAA Sectional #9 championship game Saturday, March 4, 2017, evening at the New Castle Chrysler High School Fieldhouse. Indianapolis, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Doyel: HSE 7-footer leaves war-torn home for suburban postcard News Insider: 10 takeways from IHSAA boys basketball draw Video Football stars Tonte, Stewart meet on the mat – again