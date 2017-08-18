Conway (S.C.) football coach Chuck Jordan officially placed on leave for entire 2017 season

A South Carolina football coach had a season-long absence confirmed just hours before his team kicks off.

As reported by South Carolina NBC affiliate WMBF and the Charleston Post and Courier, longtime Conway football coach Chuck Jordan was informed that he will remain on administrative leave until the end of November, which will end his current contract with the school district. Jordan, who has coached at the school for three decades, was initially placed on leave in June following a physical altercation with a student in which Jordan placed his hand near the throat of a student.

On August 2 assault charges against Conway were dropped, but that apparently failed to sway the school board from its prior decision to keep Jordan away from the program throughout the 2017 campaign.

The decision was made just hours before Conway is to kick off the 2017 season at Georgetown High School, and it all but ensures that Jordan’s career as the Conway coach is over.

The 60-year-old coaching legend has a career record of 278-143 in 34 seasons at the school, the eighth-most victories in South Carolina state history.

Jordan has not spoken about the district’s decision, nor has he given any indication whether he would consider coaching at another school. Critically, the board’s decision officially turns the page on the Conway era and places the program’s focus back on the field, just in time for the season’s first kick off.