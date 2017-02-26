Cook wins New London’s first wrestling title

MADISON – Scott Cook wandered the back recesses of the Kohl Center early Saturday night, holding his championship placard with a grin that seemed as though it would never end.

The New London senior, in his fourth consecutive appearance at the state tournament, had finally brought home what he had long coveted, a state individual wrestling title in Division 2 at 138 pounds.

Cook was one of three state champions from the area, along with Eric Barnett winning the Division 1 106 championship and Kaukauna’s Keaton Kluever securing the 285 Division 1 title.

Cook (34-2) defeated Viroqua’s Ryan Hannah 4-3 to secure the championship. It was an historic moment, as the title was the first in the history of New London wrestling.

“It feels awesome,” Cook said. “I’m super excited to be the first one from New London. And it keeps me motivated to keep pushing for bigger and better things.”

New London coach Nathan Krueger noticed something different about Cook the past month.

Cook, who always had a strong work ethic and sense of determination, seemed to lift that intensity even higher.

“He was focused,” Krueger said. “The last month, he was a different level. He has taken it to a new level and he’s been hard to beat. He’s so mentally ready for his matches. He goes out and performs.”

Against Hannah, Cook seemed in control for most of the match. A two-point near fall in the third period increased his lead to 4-1.

There was a break in the action with eight seconds left and Krueger pointed to his own head to let Cook know to be smart in the final seconds.

Hannah executed a reversal in the closing seconds and had Cook momentarily on his back, but Cook held him off to secure the win.

“It made it a lot closer,” Cook said. “And with me getting a reversal and on my back, I got out and won the match. It’s awesome.”

Krueger said Cook’s intensity is only in practice and on the mat. When he doesn’t have his wrestling shoes on, Cook is about as unassuming as a senior in high school can be.

“Outside of that he’s the most humble and nice kid you will ever meet,” Krueger said. “Our (athletic director) put it perfectly at the assembly, ‘You see Scott Cook walking down the hallway at school, you don’t know he’s a four-time state qualifier.’ ”

Krueger was happy to see a New London wrestler finally win an individual state title.

“We’ve been so close so many times in the past and finally knock that off the mountain,” he said. “It’s only going to do good things for the program.”

