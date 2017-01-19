Cooper Kabela 'plays with his head,' leads upstart Bears squad

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 13.0px}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

It was either fourth or fifth grade. Cooper Kabela, West Branch basketball’s leading scorer, can’t remember exactly. But he does remember the opponent, the final score, the feeling.

Lone Tree, 32-31, pure elation.

Kabela played basketball for West Branch’s club team in elementary school. And of all the humble events that team took part in, he most often thinks about one particular Lone Tree tournament — almost 10 years ago. West Branch advanced to the semifinals and ran into Lone Tree, the host and unquestioned top dog of the field, Kabela said.

“We were like, ‘You know everybody’s talking about Lone Tree’ and ‘Why can’t it be us?'” he recalled from the pregame speech. “We came out and beat them, 32-31, in overtime. I know it was only fourth-grade basketball, but it was the biggest thing ever back then.”

Right then, Kabela was hooked on basketball.

With his football-player, 6-foot-5 frame, Kabela has led a greenhorn West Branch squad to a 9-5 start this year. He tops the team with 21.9 points, 8.4 rebounds per game, a 53.9 field goal percentage and a 71.8 free-throw percentage. Those 21.9 points are also ninth-best in Class 2A.

Not bad for a former stand-in-the-corner kid.

Anyone who has played basketball knows what that means. As a freshman on varsity, Kabela was the boy who wasn’t great at a whole bunch, the boy you love but who’s out there mostly for defense.

“I was supposed to sit in the corner and shoot the 3,” Kabela laughed. “But that’s when I was only like 6-1 or so.”

Thanks, growth spurt.

Even with a big man like Kabela, the Bears weren’t supposed to be this good.

They lost six of their top-eight scorers from last year’s 8-14 team. They run a strong team defense this season, with Kabela anchoring the paint and extending out to the 3-point line. But offense? Yeah that’s pretty much all Kabela and Beau Cornwell, whose 20.1 points rank second on the team.

West Branch leans heavily on those two. There are 18 players in all of Iowa with more than 200 shots; Kabela and Cornwell are two of them. Kabela ranks first among those 18 with his 53.9 percent clip from the field (118-for-219).

“His athleticism is really good and he’s smart,” Bears coach Tom Burger said of Kabela. “He’s not afraid to gamble. I don’t mean to be mean when I say this: He doesn’t think on the court, and sometimes that’s good. He reacts. He’s a great reacter.”

Kabela’s home base lies in the paint, but he has also added a long-range shot to his game. His first three seasons looked ugly from beyond the arc: 7-for-24 freshman year, 7-for-26 sophomore year and 2-for-8 last year.

This season Kabela is 10-for-16 (62.5 percent).

“He’s hard to guard. He’s opened up an outside shot this year, but he plays with his head,” Burger said. “He’s just opened up a lot of his game and decided to take a leadership role on this team of, ‘I don’t want to go out on a bad note my senior year.’ That’s one of the best things about coaching him.”

You could probably say Kabela is the best overall athlete at West Branch. He was the football team’s leading receiver in 2016 and he played the final five games at quarterback when the starter (Cornwell) and backup (Brandon Rummelhart) were lost for the year with injuries.

He could play either sport in college; he’s choosing basketball.

Kabela said he plans to play Division III hoops, and that Central, Simpson, Cornell and Wartburg have all expressed interest.

But before that, in a season with tiny external expectations, Kabela has the Bears right in the playoff picture at 8-5 in the River Valley Conference.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.