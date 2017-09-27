Former Illinois football commit Cordel Littlejohn: 'They basically just kicked me out'

Late Tuesday, Cordel Littlejohn, a three-star quarterback from Georgia who had been committed to Illinois for a month, tweeted that he was no longer an Illini commit.

But it wasn’t his choice.

On Wednesday, Littlejohn explained the situation further to USA TODAY High School Sports.

“It was nothing that I did,” he wrote in a Twitter direct message. “I was 110 percent committed and really was looking forward to playing for Illinois. I had my official visit set up. My grades are good and they meet the requirements. I was the second QB committed and they told me I was the guy and that they wanted me. But after the third QB committed they basically just kicked me out.”

When Littlejohn committed in late August, the Illini had already secured a commitment from in-state star Coran Taylor of Peoria, also a dual-threat QB.

Then, in mid-September, M.J. Rivers of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, a third dual-threat QB, committed to Illinois.

This, according to Littlejohn, led to him being “kicked out” of the class.

“They called me and told me my scholarship was [taken],” Littlejohn said. “But I refuse to let this hold me back! This is motivation! I will not hold my head because of this, God has been to good to me. I know he has a plan for me.

“I’m ready to play football with my brothers this Friday!”