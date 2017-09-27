Corona Centennial QB Tanner McKee gets his jersey for Army Bowl

Centennial (Corona, Calif.) quarterback Tanner McKee received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

McKee, considered the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings, hurt his ankle in Centennial’s 40-20 loss to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) early in the second game of the season.

He returned to the lineup on Sept. 15 against Narbonne (Harbor City) and has completed 31 of 46 passes for 573 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also run for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-6, 220-pound senior is uncommitted and may do a two-year Mormon mission before entering college.

The No. 10-ranked Huskies (3-1) play at Roosevelt (Eastvale) on Friday.

The U.S Army All-American Bowl will kick off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.