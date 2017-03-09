Corona del Sol's Alex Barcello among 8 national HS finalists for 3-point championship

Tempe Corona del Sol senior guard Alex Barcello isn’t quite done with his high school basketball career.

Before moving onto the University of Arizona, Barcello will be among eight high school players nationwide chosen to compete in the American Family Insurance 3-point championship that will be aired on CBS at 1:30 p.m., on April 2.

The actual competition, which is in its seventh year and is produced by Chicago-based Intersport, will take place March 31, at Phoenix Greenway High, from 9-11 a.m. This is in conjunction with the Final Four, which is being played in Glendale April 1 and 3.

Barcello will be the only Arizona player in the 3-point competition. There also will be eight national high school contestants in a dunk competition and eight women’s 3-point shooters.

Some of the 3-point alumni include Emmanuel Mudiay (Denver Nuggets), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), Grayson Allen (Duke), Markelle Fultz (Washington), Justin Jackson (North Carolina), Quentin Snider (Louisville), Derrick Walton Jr., (Michigan) and Bryce Alford (UCLA).

“My dad mentioned it to me and asked if I wanted to do it,” Barcello said. “I said, ‘Why not?’ It will be fun to do before I get over to UA.”

Barcello set seven Corona del Sol records, including braking Lamont Long’s career points record.

