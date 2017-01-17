Corona del Sol's Brooke Nuneviller named Gatorade Arizona Volleyball POY

Junior outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller, who led Tempe Corona del Sol to a 39-5 record and the 6A Conference state championship, has been chosen as the Gatorade American Family Insurance Arizona Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.

The National Player of the Year will be announced this month. She is now among the finalists.

Nuneviller, 5-foot-11, had 361 kills, 315 digs, 50 aces and 35 blocks during the season.

She made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona team. She played libero for the USA Volleyball Girls’ Youth National team.

Community service and academic achievement are also part of the criteria for Gatorade and American Family Insurance to be chosen.

She volunteered for Feed My Starving Children and has spent time as a youth volleyball coach. Her grade-point average is 3.75.

