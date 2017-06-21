Could 6-9 Dimon Carrigan be the nation's best shotblocker?

The numbers say Dimon Carrigan is the most dangerous shot blocker in the stats era of the Nike EYBL circuit (since 2014).

Carrigan’s shot block percentage is 16% this year, outdistancing the 13.5% by Western Kentucky signee Mitchell Robinson, one of the top recruits in the Class of 2017. Shot block percentage measures the percentage of two-point field goal attempts the player blocks while he is on the court. Carrigan’s percentage means he blocks one of every six two-point shots taken.

“What that means to me is I’m doing something right blocking shots,” he said. “To be among some of the best shot blockers who played before me is truly a honor.”

Playing for the Boston Amateur Basketball Club (BABC), Carrigan is averaging 3.4 shots per game, second in the EYBL behind Bol Bol, ranked among the top 5 recruits in the Class of 2018. Bol is averaging 4.5 per game.

BABC has qualified for Peach Jam next month.

The key to his shot-blocking success: Volleyball.

Carrigan played two years of volleyball at Cambridge Rindge and Latin. He is embarking on a prep school year at Woodstock Academy (Lynn, Mass.).

“It’s my length and timing and my biggest secret to help me block shots was two years of volleyball,” he said.

His eye-popping stats as a shot blocker are helping him continue to gain attention on the recruiting trail. Among a dozen reported offers are Washington, Miami, Georgia Tech and Wichita State. He recently took an unofficial visit to UMass and has interest from Syracuse and Connecticut.

He also should get more exposure at Woodstock. The program is playing a number of events on the Grind Session and plans call for a circuit stop to be held at Woodstock.

“(Being a shot blocker) helped with my recruitment because a lot of school can see me coming in right away and making an impact as a freshman due to how good I am at blocking shots,” he said.