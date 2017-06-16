Could a punter's flipped commitment jumpstart Alabama's recruiting for 2018?

To this point, Alabama’s Class of 2018 has not lived up to its exquisite standards of recent years past. That might change soon, in part due to a flipped commitment from a punter.

On Thursday, the Crimson Tide added punter Skyler DeLong, a Nation Ford (S.C.) punter who is ranked as the nation’s best in the rising senior class. He’s a three-star commit, which is about as high as a punter or kicker is ever ranked.

DeLong flipped his commitment from Tennessee to Alabama, a decision which he chalked up to a general sense of comfort around the Tuscaloosa campus.

“The coaches, the campus, and to have a chance to play for a legendary coach,” DeLong told 247 Sports of his decision to commit to Alabama. “When I went around the campus I felt like (I was) home.”

DeLong is the first commit who is not a four-star pledge, but is arguably just as important as any of the other three in the program’s still evolving Class of 2018. The punter will be expected to take over for J.K. Scott and provide a seamless transition of excellent punting.

He certainly has the skill to pull it off, and now he’ll take that skill to Tuscaloosa, not Knoxville.