Zion Williamson from Spartanburg (S.C.) Day is a man among boys at the high school level. Every game brings out another ridiculous highlight dunk as shown over the weekend.

While Zion was dunking all over his foes in South Carolina, the NBA Slam Dunk contest was happening in New Orleans.

Yes, he’s only 16, but could Zion have had a chance in the NBA contest? Take a look at some of his highlights from the weekend — and remember these happened actually in games — and you be the judge.

This Zion windmill from today was way better than anything in the #NBADunkContest 😂 @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/l7UPpasM5W — Overtime (@overtime) February 19, 2017