Could Hurricane Harvey-driven gas shortages cripple HS sports in Texas?

Among the numerous carry-over effects of Hurricane Harvey and the devastation the storm wrought on the South Texas coast is a growing shortage of gas, a condition which could impact high school sports beyond fans needing to spend more time waiting for their turn at the pumps.

As noted by the Dallas Morning News’ Matt Wixon, all Dallas-area school district officials were confident the growing gas shortage wouldn’t impact their schools’ games and travel plans this week, but that it could have an impact as early as Week 2.

“If it gets critical enough, we’ve got to have gas to do bus routes and that would take priority over sending something like bands or drill teams to games,” Mesquite ISD athletic director Steve Bragg told the Morning News. “But as of now, we’re a full go.”

We’ve already seen a pair of East Texas teams scale back their travel plans to Oklahoma, curtailing bands, cheerleading squads and other buses, though those efforts were made to appease the needs of FEMA officials aiding Hurricane Harvey victims. That’s a different calling than trying to avoid general gas shortages.

Still, in both cases schools find themselves facing tough decisions brought on by a natural disaster. In both cases some will be upset with the final results. In no case will Texas high school football feel truly whole, as it may not throughout the 2017 season, with entire programs struggling to field teams and individual players sent scattershot to new programs in an attempt to play at all.

It’s not pretty, and it’s not perfect. It’s just the state of play in Texas high school football post-Katrina.