Could legendary HS coach Rush Propst join the staff of Tennessee or Alabama? Only in an on-field role

There aren’t too many high school coaches of any sports who truly move the needle on a regional basis to the degree they could make a difference for a collegiate program. Rush Propst is one of them.

Propst, the Colquitt County (Ga.) head football coach who first earned a national reputation as the hard-driving coach of the Hoover (Ala.) program that was featured on the MTV real-life docudrama Two-A-Days, has long seemed content being the biggest fish in his pond, no matter how large or small it may be. Now it appears he may finally be seriously considering bolting for the greener pastures of college football, perhaps whether they’re greener on his pocketbook or not.

According to reports from by the Moultrie Observer, the hometown paper which covers Colquitt County, and AL.com, Propst is at least considering roles with both the Tennessee and Alabama coaching staffs. While it’s unknown precisely what those prospective roles would entail, both the Observer and AL.com intimated he would be involved in either program’s recruiting operations and not in a directly hands-on, on-field role.

Yet, according to a recent interview with USA TODAY High School Sports’ Jim Halley, that may not be the case. Because he would conceivably be hired as the newly allowed 10th assistant coach who can contact recruits for either program, that role would by definition also have to be an on-field coaching role. And that’s apparently just the way Propst would want it, which may be why he’s now considering the opportunities more seriously than he has in the past.

As noted by 247Sports, Both new Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt and his defensive coordinator, Kevin Sherrer, served on Propst’s staff at Hoover. The 29-year coaching veteran told AL.com that he has had discussions with the Tennessee coaching staff and has at least considered a similar undisclosed role with Alabama on the staff of coach Nick Saban.

What would keep Propst from making the leap now? The coach told USA TODAY High School Sports he will have a hard time walking away from his current team, which is loaded and will return a strong majority of its significant contributors and could be poised for yet another run at a state championship.

Again, it’s unknown precisely what role Propst would take with either program, but simply by joining up with a college program he would drive significant buzz overnight, particularly with a newly reimagined staff like the one in Knoxville.