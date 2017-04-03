Courier-Journal Sports Awards Winter All-Area Teams coming this week

The Courier-Journal will announce its Winter Sports All-Area Teams and Player of the Year Award finalists beginning Wednesday.

Each All-Area Team selection and Player of the Year Award finalist and a guest is invited to attend the Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony presented by Norton Sports Health on June 12 at the Louisville Palace, where they’ll hear from guest speaker and two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion soccer player Mia Hamm.

Invited athletes may RSVP or purchase additional tickets here once they have received a password that has been emailed to athletic directors.

Here’s the schedule:

April 5 – Boys & Girls Bowling (Kentucky only)

April 6 – Wrestling

April 7 – Boys & Girls Swimming

April 8 – Girls Basketball

April 9 – Boys Basketball

May 14 – Boys & Girls Archery (Kentucky only)

The Courier-Journal Sports Awards presented by Norton Sports Health are also sponsored by Kroger. Get tickets at www.sportsawards.courier-journal.com today.