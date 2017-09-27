Courtney Ramey decommits from Louisville

Mere minutes after five-star Anfernee Simons decommitted from Louisville, it was reported by Scout’s Evan Daniels that Courtney Ramey had followed suit.

“We are going to reopen it,” Ramey’s father told Scout. “We aren’t excited about it, but it’s something we have to do.”

Ramey, the No. 9-ranked point guard in the class of 2018, chose Louisville over Florida, Creighton, Iowa State and others.

The Cardinals now have zero commitments in their 2018 class.