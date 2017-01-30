Menu
Basketball

Covington Catholic stays No. 1 in Litratings

Covington Catholic guard Cole VonHandorf pressures Trinity guard David Johnson. 19 December 2016

The Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

The Colonels are 19-4 and will carry a seven-game winning streak into Monday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Highlands.

Scott County is No. 2, followed by Fern Creek, Trinity, Bowling Green and Ballard.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

BOYS BASKETBALL
LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Covington Catholic (19-4)

107.6

2.Scott County (17-5)

105.3

3.Fern Creek (22-2)

104.2

4.Trinity (21-3)

104.1

5.Bowling Green (20-2)

103.4

6.Ballard (17-5)

100.5

7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (16-6)

96.6

8.Hopkinsville (18-4)

96.4

9.Cooper (17-4)

96.3

10.Lexington Catholic (17-6)

94.7

11.Oldham County (19-4)

93.9

12.Lexington Christian (17-5)

93.8

13.Campbell County (20-2)

93.5

14.Christian County (16-5)

93.2

15.Bullitt East (15-7)

93.0

16.Knox Central (15-5)

91.6

17.South Oldham (18-3)

91.5

18.Southwestern (20-2)

91.0

19.Corbin (16-4)

90.6

20.South Laurel (19-4)

90.3

REGION 1

1.Graves County

84.4

2.Paducah Tilghman

83.4

3.Marshall County

83.1

4.Mayfield

81.2

5.McCracken County

80.4

6.Calloway County

69.8

7.Murray

68.7

8.St. Mary

55.6

9.Carlisle County

48.8

10.Hickman County

47.4

11.Ballard Memorial

46.2

12.Fulton County

43.2

13.Fulton City

41.3

14.Christian Fellowship

26.1

15.Community Christian

19.1

REGION 2

1.Hopkinsville

96.4

2.Christian County

93.2

3.University Heights

79.8

4.Henderson County

77.5

5.Madisonville

73.7

6.Hopkins Central

70.8

7.Webster County

67.6

8.Caldwell County

64.7

9.Lyon County

60.4

10.Livingston Central

56.3

11.Dawson Springs

49.8

12.Union County

48.1

13.Trigg County

47.2

14.Crittenden County

44.4

15.Fort Campbell

37.9

REGION 3

1.Owensboro Catholic

84.5

2.Apollo

84.1

3.Daviess County

82.4

4.Owensboro

82.0

5.Ohio County

74.8

6.Muhlenberg County

74.7

7.Hancock County

73.0

8.Meade County

72.1

9.Edmonson County

69.6

10.Grayson County

67.0

11.Butler County

66.4

12.Breckinridge County

65.3

13.McLean County

53.4

14.Whitesville Trinity

52.5

15.Frederick Fraize

46.3

REGION 4

1.Bowling Green

103.4

2.Franklin-Simpson

88.7

3.Russellville

83.5

4.Warren Central

82.7

5.Greenwood

80.0

6.Warren East

74.3

7.Monroe County

72.5

8.Clinton County

72.3

9.Barren County

72.1

10.Logan County

66.1

11.Allen County

65.0

12.Todd Central

63.7

13.South Warren

60.3

14.Cumberland County

59.0

15.Glasgow

58.3

16.Russell County

55.8

17.Metcalfe County

35.8

REGION 5

1.North Hardin

90.2

2.Adair County

90.1

3.John Hardin

87.0

4.Bardstown

84.4

5.Taylor County

83.5

6.Central Hardin

79.3

7.Larue County

77.6

8.Marion County

74.1

9.Elizabethtown

73.5

10.Bethlehem

72.0

11.Washington County

68.8

12.Nelson County

65.5

13.Caverna

61.0

14.Green County

58.7

15.Campbellsville

56.9

16.Fort Knox

55.5

17.Hart County

48.8

18.Thomas Nelson

44.0

REGION 6

1.Fern Creek

104.2

2.Bullitt East

93.0

3.PRP

89.2

4.Doss

88.4

5.Valley

87.8

6.Butler

84.7

7.DeSales

83.2

8.Moore

79.5

9.Fairdale

72.5

10.Iroquois

72.2

11.Holy Cross

72.1

12.Jeffersontown

71.2

13.Southern

71.2

14.Western

70.1

15.North Bullitt

67.2

16.Bullitt Central

55.5

17.Beth Haven

48.4

18.Whitefield Academy

45.3

19.Evangel

27.7

REGION 7

1.Trinity

104.1

2.Ballard

100.5

3.Waggener

89.6

4.Eastern

87.1

5.St. Xavier

86.1

6.Christian Academy

86.0

7.Male

81.7

8.Central

81.6

9.Manual

71.9

10.KCD

71.7

11.Seneca

70.6

12.Atherton

68.6

13.Collegiate

63.3

14.Shawnee

44.0

15.St. Francis

43.0

16.Portland Christian

41.5

17.Brown

38.9

REGION 8

1.Oldham County

93.9

2.South Oldham

91.5

3.Simon Kenton

85.4

4.Collins

84.5

5.Walton-Verona

82.6

6.Spencer County

78.8

7.Anderson County

77.7

8.North Oldham

76.8

9.Gallatin County

76.7

10.Williamstown

74.7

11.Shelby County

71.7

12.Grant County

68.1

13.Eminence

66.5

14.Owen County

63.6

15.Henry County

61.1

16.Carroll County

58.5

17.Trimble County

42.9

REGION 9

1.Covington Catholic

107.6

2.Cooper

96.3

3.Dixie Heights

88.9

4.Newport Catholic

83.3

5.Conner

80.6

6.Beechwood

77.7

7.Holmes

76.3

8.Erlanger Lloyd

75.5

9.Covington Holy Cross

75.1

10.Ryle

75.1

11.Highlands

74.5

12.Newport

72.6

13.Boone County

69.5

14.St. Henry

66.2

15.Ludlow

55.6

16.Bellevue

51.5

17.Villa Madonna

50.5

18.Dayton

50.0

19.Heritage Academy

4.5

20.Covington Latin

3.1

REGION 10

1.Campbell County

93.5

2.Paris

83.2

3.Scott High

82.6

4.Clark County

81.4

5.Pendleton County

77.7

6.Mason County

72.2

7.Bracken County

69.6

8.Bourbon County

68.4

9.Montgomery County

65.4

10.Harrison County

65.2

11.Nicholas County

62.1

12.Bishop Brossart

60.7

13.Augusta

56.7

14.Robertson County

53.9

15.Calvary Christian

44.3

16.St. Patrick

38.4

17.Silver Grove

24.2

REGION 11

1.Scott County

105.3

2.Paul Laurence Dunbar

96.6

3.Lexington Catholic

94.7

4.Lexington Christian

93.8

5.Lafayette

87.2

6.Madison Central

84.7

7.Henry Clay

83.8

8.Bryan Station

83.5

9.Madison Southern

81.4

10.Sayre

76.9

11.Woodford County

75.1

12.Franklin County

72.3

13.Tates Creek

69.5

14.Frankfort

59.5

15.Western Hills

58.9

16.Model

52.0

17.Berea

49.8

REGION 12

1.Southwestern

91.0

2.Pulaski County

88.1

3.Mercer County

87.0

4.Lincoln County

83.5

5.West Jessamine

80.5

6.Wayne County

79.4

7.Rockcastle County

77.7

8.Boyle County

77.5

9.Casey County

72.7

10.Somerset

72.5

11.Danville

70.2

12.East Jessamine

69.7

13.McCreary Central

69.4

14.Garrard County

62.6

15.Burgin

42.8

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Knox Central

91.6

2.Corbin

90.6

3.South Laurel

90.3

4.North Laurel

88.6

5.Harlan County

85.9

6.Clay County

76.5

7.Whitley County

69.2

8.Barbourville

66.2

9.Jackson County

64.8

10.Lynn Camp

61.6

11.Bell County

61.4

12.Harlan

58.9

13.Pineville

57.3

14.Williamsburg

50.9

15.Oneida Baptist

46.0

16.Middlesboro

43.5

17.Red Bird

41.8

REGION 14

1.Perry Central

86.2

2.Knott Central

80.5

3.Cordia

77.5

4.Letcher Central

75.6

5.Powell County

75.0

6.Breathitt County

70.9

7.Estill County

70.8

8.Buckhorn

67.3

9.Wolfe County

66.8

10.Hazard

66.1

11.Leslie County

65.7

12.Jackson City

44.7

13.June Buchanan

37.6

14.Owsley County

31.7

15.Jenkins

31.5

16.Lee County

30.4

17.Riverside Christian

12.0

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

78.9

2.Sheldon Clark

77.3

3.Pikeville

74.5

4.Lawrence County

73.1

5.Magoffin County

69.4

6.Shelby Valley

64.7

7.Belfry

64.5

8.East Ridge

63.3

9.South Floyd

61.5

10.Paintsville

60.6

11.Pike Central

58.7

12.Allen Central

52.0

13.Phelps

50.2

14.Prestonsburg

46.6

15.Betsy Layne

37.0

16.Piarist

1.0

REGION 16

1.Boyd County

83.9

2.Elliott County

82.8

3.Greenup County

76.8

4.Rowan County

76.5

5.West Carter

74.7

6.Ashland Blazer

67.2

7.East Carter

66.1

8.Russell

64.8

9.Fairview

60.9

10.Lewis County

60.7

11.Bath County

59.4

12.Morgan County

57.3

13.Fleming County

55.4

14.Raceland

50.1

15.Menifee County

47.4

16.Rose Hill

35.7

