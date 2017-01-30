Covington Catholic stays No. 1 in Litratings

The Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

The Colonels are 19-4 and will carry a seven-game winning streak into Monday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Highlands.

Scott County is No. 2, followed by Fern Creek, Trinity, Bowling Green and Ballard.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

BOYS BASKETBALL

LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Covington Catholic (19-4) 107.6 2.Scott County (17-5) 105.3 3.Fern Creek (22-2) 104.2 4.Trinity (21-3) 104.1 5.Bowling Green (20-2) 103.4 6.Ballard (17-5) 100.5 7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (16-6) 96.6 8.Hopkinsville (18-4) 96.4 9.Cooper (17-4) 96.3 10.Lexington Catholic (17-6) 94.7 11.Oldham County (19-4) 93.9 12.Lexington Christian (17-5) 93.8 13.Campbell County (20-2) 93.5 14.Christian County (16-5) 93.2 15.Bullitt East (15-7) 93.0 16.Knox Central (15-5) 91.6 17.South Oldham (18-3) 91.5 18.Southwestern (20-2) 91.0 19.Corbin (16-4) 90.6 20.South Laurel (19-4) 90.3

REGION 1 1.Graves County 84.4 2.Paducah Tilghman 83.4 3.Marshall County 83.1 4.Mayfield 81.2 5.McCracken County 80.4 6.Calloway County 69.8 7.Murray 68.7 8.St. Mary 55.6 9.Carlisle County 48.8 10.Hickman County 47.4 11.Ballard Memorial 46.2 12.Fulton County 43.2 13.Fulton City 41.3 14.Christian Fellowship 26.1 15.Community Christian 19.1

REGION 2 1.Hopkinsville 96.4 2.Christian County 93.2 3.University Heights 79.8 4.Henderson County 77.5 5.Madisonville 73.7 6.Hopkins Central 70.8 7.Webster County 67.6 8.Caldwell County 64.7 9.Lyon County 60.4 10.Livingston Central 56.3 11.Dawson Springs 49.8 12.Union County 48.1 13.Trigg County 47.2 14.Crittenden County 44.4 15.Fort Campbell 37.9

REGION 3 1.Owensboro Catholic 84.5 2.Apollo 84.1 3.Daviess County 82.4 4.Owensboro 82.0 5.Ohio County 74.8 6.Muhlenberg County 74.7 7.Hancock County 73.0 8.Meade County 72.1 9.Edmonson County 69.6 10.Grayson County 67.0 11.Butler County 66.4 12.Breckinridge County 65.3 13.McLean County 53.4 14.Whitesville Trinity 52.5 15.Frederick Fraize 46.3

REGION 4 1.Bowling Green 103.4 2.Franklin-Simpson 88.7 3.Russellville 83.5 4.Warren Central 82.7 5.Greenwood 80.0 6.Warren East 74.3 7.Monroe County 72.5 8.Clinton County 72.3 9.Barren County 72.1 10.Logan County 66.1 11.Allen County 65.0 12.Todd Central 63.7 13.South Warren 60.3 14.Cumberland County 59.0 15.Glasgow 58.3 16.Russell County 55.8 17.Metcalfe County 35.8

REGION 5 1.North Hardin 90.2 2.Adair County 90.1 3.John Hardin 87.0 4.Bardstown 84.4 5.Taylor County 83.5 6.Central Hardin 79.3 7.Larue County 77.6 8.Marion County 74.1 9.Elizabethtown 73.5 10.Bethlehem 72.0 11.Washington County 68.8 12.Nelson County 65.5 13.Caverna 61.0 14.Green County 58.7 15.Campbellsville 56.9 16.Fort Knox 55.5 17.Hart County 48.8 18.Thomas Nelson 44.0

REGION 6 1.Fern Creek 104.2 2.Bullitt East 93.0 3.PRP 89.2 4.Doss 88.4 5.Valley 87.8 6.Butler 84.7 7.DeSales 83.2 8.Moore 79.5 9.Fairdale 72.5 10.Iroquois 72.2 11.Holy Cross 72.1 12.Jeffersontown 71.2 13.Southern 71.2 14.Western 70.1 15.North Bullitt 67.2 16.Bullitt Central 55.5 17.Beth Haven 48.4 18.Whitefield Academy 45.3 19.Evangel 27.7

REGION 7 1.Trinity 104.1 2.Ballard 100.5 3.Waggener 89.6 4.Eastern 87.1 5.St. Xavier 86.1 6.Christian Academy 86.0 7.Male 81.7 8.Central 81.6 9.Manual 71.9 10.KCD 71.7 11.Seneca 70.6 12.Atherton 68.6 13.Collegiate 63.3 14.Shawnee 44.0 15.St. Francis 43.0 16.Portland Christian 41.5 17.Brown 38.9

REGION 8 1.Oldham County 93.9 2.South Oldham 91.5 3.Simon Kenton 85.4 4.Collins 84.5 5.Walton-Verona 82.6 6.Spencer County 78.8 7.Anderson County 77.7 8.North Oldham 76.8 9.Gallatin County 76.7 10.Williamstown 74.7 11.Shelby County 71.7 12.Grant County 68.1 13.Eminence 66.5 14.Owen County 63.6 15.Henry County 61.1 16.Carroll County 58.5 17.Trimble County 42.9

REGION 9 1.Covington Catholic 107.6 2.Cooper 96.3 3.Dixie Heights 88.9 4.Newport Catholic 83.3 5.Conner 80.6 6.Beechwood 77.7 7.Holmes 76.3 8.Erlanger Lloyd 75.5 9.Covington Holy Cross 75.1 10.Ryle 75.1 11.Highlands 74.5 12.Newport 72.6 13.Boone County 69.5 14.St. Henry 66.2 15.Ludlow 55.6 16.Bellevue 51.5 17.Villa Madonna 50.5 18.Dayton 50.0 19.Heritage Academy 4.5 20.Covington Latin 3.1

REGION 10 1.Campbell County 93.5 2.Paris 83.2 3.Scott High 82.6 4.Clark County 81.4 5.Pendleton County 77.7 6.Mason County 72.2 7.Bracken County 69.6 8.Bourbon County 68.4 9.Montgomery County 65.4 10.Harrison County 65.2 11.Nicholas County 62.1 12.Bishop Brossart 60.7 13.Augusta 56.7 14.Robertson County 53.9 15.Calvary Christian 44.3 16.St. Patrick 38.4 17.Silver Grove 24.2

REGION 11 1.Scott County 105.3 2.Paul Laurence Dunbar 96.6 3.Lexington Catholic 94.7 4.Lexington Christian 93.8 5.Lafayette 87.2 6.Madison Central 84.7 7.Henry Clay 83.8 8.Bryan Station 83.5 9.Madison Southern 81.4 10.Sayre 76.9 11.Woodford County 75.1 12.Franklin County 72.3 13.Tates Creek 69.5 14.Frankfort 59.5 15.Western Hills 58.9 16.Model 52.0 17.Berea 49.8

REGION 12 1.Southwestern 91.0 2.Pulaski County 88.1 3.Mercer County 87.0 4.Lincoln County 83.5 5.West Jessamine 80.5 6.Wayne County 79.4 7.Rockcastle County 77.7 8.Boyle County 77.5 9.Casey County 72.7 10.Somerset 72.5 11.Danville 70.2 12.East Jessamine 69.7 13.McCreary Central 69.4 14.Garrard County 62.6 15.Burgin 42.8 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Knox Central 91.6 2.Corbin 90.6 3.South Laurel 90.3 4.North Laurel 88.6 5.Harlan County 85.9 6.Clay County 76.5 7.Whitley County 69.2 8.Barbourville 66.2 9.Jackson County 64.8 10.Lynn Camp 61.6 11.Bell County 61.4 12.Harlan 58.9 13.Pineville 57.3 14.Williamsburg 50.9 15.Oneida Baptist 46.0 16.Middlesboro 43.5 17.Red Bird 41.8

REGION 14 1.Perry Central 86.2 2.Knott Central 80.5 3.Cordia 77.5 4.Letcher Central 75.6 5.Powell County 75.0 6.Breathitt County 70.9 7.Estill County 70.8 8.Buckhorn 67.3 9.Wolfe County 66.8 10.Hazard 66.1 11.Leslie County 65.7 12.Jackson City 44.7 13.June Buchanan 37.6 14.Owsley County 31.7 15.Jenkins 31.5 16.Lee County 30.4 17.Riverside Christian 12.0

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 78.9 2.Sheldon Clark 77.3 3.Pikeville 74.5 4.Lawrence County 73.1 5.Magoffin County 69.4 6.Shelby Valley 64.7 7.Belfry 64.5 8.East Ridge 63.3 9.South Floyd 61.5 10.Paintsville 60.6 11.Pike Central 58.7 12.Allen Central 52.0 13.Phelps 50.2 14.Prestonsburg 46.6 15.Betsy Layne 37.0 16.Piarist 1.0