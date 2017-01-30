Covington Catholic stays No. 1 in Litratings

The Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.
The Colonels are 19-4 and will carry a seven-game winning streak into Monday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Highlands.
Scott County is No. 2, followed by Fern Creek, Trinity, Bowling Green and Ballard.
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete Litratings:
|
BOYS BASKETBALL
|
1.Covington Catholic (19-4)
|
107.6
|
2.Scott County (17-5)
|
105.3
|
3.Fern Creek (22-2)
|
104.2
|
4.Trinity (21-3)
|
104.1
|
5.Bowling Green (20-2)
|
103.4
|
6.Ballard (17-5)
|
100.5
|
7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (16-6)
|
96.6
|
8.Hopkinsville (18-4)
|
96.4
|
9.Cooper (17-4)
|
96.3
|
10.Lexington Catholic (17-6)
|
94.7
|
11.Oldham County (19-4)
|
93.9
|
12.Lexington Christian (17-5)
|
93.8
|
13.Campbell County (20-2)
|
93.5
|
14.Christian County (16-5)
|
93.2
|
15.Bullitt East (15-7)
|
93.0
|
16.Knox Central (15-5)
|
91.6
|
17.South Oldham (18-3)
|
91.5
|
18.Southwestern (20-2)
|
91.0
|
19.Corbin (16-4)
|
90.6
|
20.South Laurel (19-4)
|
90.3
|
REGION 1
|
1.Graves County
|
84.4
|
2.Paducah Tilghman
|
83.4
|
3.Marshall County
|
83.1
|
4.Mayfield
|
81.2
|
5.McCracken County
|
80.4
|
6.Calloway County
|
69.8
|
7.Murray
|
68.7
|
8.St. Mary
|
55.6
|
9.Carlisle County
|
48.8
|
10.Hickman County
|
47.4
|
11.Ballard Memorial
|
46.2
|
12.Fulton County
|
43.2
|
13.Fulton City
|
41.3
|
14.Christian Fellowship
|
26.1
|
15.Community Christian
|
19.1
|
REGION 2
|
1.Hopkinsville
|
96.4
|
2.Christian County
|
93.2
|
3.University Heights
|
79.8
|
4.Henderson County
|
77.5
|
5.Madisonville
|
73.7
|
6.Hopkins Central
|
70.8
|
7.Webster County
|
67.6
|
8.Caldwell County
|
64.7
|
9.Lyon County
|
60.4
|
10.Livingston Central
|
56.3
|
11.Dawson Springs
|
49.8
|
12.Union County
|
48.1
|
13.Trigg County
|
47.2
|
14.Crittenden County
|
44.4
|
15.Fort Campbell
|
37.9
|
REGION 3
|
1.Owensboro Catholic
|
84.5
|
2.Apollo
|
84.1
|
3.Daviess County
|
82.4
|
4.Owensboro
|
82.0
|
5.Ohio County
|
74.8
|
6.Muhlenberg County
|
74.7
|
7.Hancock County
|
73.0
|
8.Meade County
|
72.1
|
9.Edmonson County
|
69.6
|
10.Grayson County
|
67.0
|
11.Butler County
|
66.4
|
12.Breckinridge County
|
65.3
|
13.McLean County
|
53.4
|
14.Whitesville Trinity
|
52.5
|
15.Frederick Fraize
|
46.3
|
REGION 4
|
1.Bowling Green
|
103.4
|
2.Franklin-Simpson
|
88.7
|
3.Russellville
|
83.5
|
4.Warren Central
|
82.7
|
5.Greenwood
|
80.0
|
6.Warren East
|
74.3
|
7.Monroe County
|
72.5
|
8.Clinton County
|
72.3
|
9.Barren County
|
72.1
|
10.Logan County
|
66.1
|
11.Allen County
|
65.0
|
12.Todd Central
|
63.7
|
13.South Warren
|
60.3
|
14.Cumberland County
|
59.0
|
15.Glasgow
|
58.3
|
16.Russell County
|
55.8
|
17.Metcalfe County
|
35.8
|
REGION 5
|
1.North Hardin
|
90.2
|
2.Adair County
|
90.1
|
3.John Hardin
|
87.0
|
4.Bardstown
|
84.4
|
5.Taylor County
|
83.5
|
6.Central Hardin
|
79.3
|
7.Larue County
|
77.6
|
8.Marion County
|
74.1
|
9.Elizabethtown
|
73.5
|
10.Bethlehem
|
72.0
|
11.Washington County
|
68.8
|
12.Nelson County
|
65.5
|
13.Caverna
|
61.0
|
14.Green County
|
58.7
|
15.Campbellsville
|
56.9
|
16.Fort Knox
|
55.5
|
17.Hart County
|
48.8
|
18.Thomas Nelson
|
44.0
|
REGION 6
|
1.Fern Creek
|
104.2
|
2.Bullitt East
|
93.0
|
3.PRP
|
89.2
|
4.Doss
|
88.4
|
5.Valley
|
87.8
|
6.Butler
|
84.7
|
7.DeSales
|
83.2
|
8.Moore
|
79.5
|
9.Fairdale
|
72.5
|
10.Iroquois
|
72.2
|
11.Holy Cross
|
72.1
|
12.Jeffersontown
|
71.2
|
13.Southern
|
71.2
|
14.Western
|
70.1
|
15.North Bullitt
|
67.2
|
16.Bullitt Central
|
55.5
|
17.Beth Haven
|
48.4
|
18.Whitefield Academy
|
45.3
|
19.Evangel
|
27.7
|
REGION 7
|
1.Trinity
|
104.1
|
2.Ballard
|
100.5
|
3.Waggener
|
89.6
|
4.Eastern
|
87.1
|
5.St. Xavier
|
86.1
|
6.Christian Academy
|
86.0
|
7.Male
|
81.7
|
8.Central
|
81.6
|
9.Manual
|
71.9
|
10.KCD
|
71.7
|
11.Seneca
|
70.6
|
12.Atherton
|
68.6
|
13.Collegiate
|
63.3
|
14.Shawnee
|
44.0
|
15.St. Francis
|
43.0
|
16.Portland Christian
|
41.5
|
17.Brown
|
38.9
|
REGION 8
|
1.Oldham County
|
93.9
|
2.South Oldham
|
91.5
|
3.Simon Kenton
|
85.4
|
4.Collins
|
84.5
|
5.Walton-Verona
|
82.6
|
6.Spencer County
|
78.8
|
7.Anderson County
|
77.7
|
8.North Oldham
|
76.8
|
9.Gallatin County
|
76.7
|
10.Williamstown
|
74.7
|
11.Shelby County
|
71.7
|
12.Grant County
|
68.1
|
13.Eminence
|
66.5
|
14.Owen County
|
63.6
|
15.Henry County
|
61.1
|
16.Carroll County
|
58.5
|
17.Trimble County
|
42.9
|
REGION 9
|
1.Covington Catholic
|
107.6
|
2.Cooper
|
96.3
|
3.Dixie Heights
|
88.9
|
4.Newport Catholic
|
83.3
|
5.Conner
|
80.6
|
6.Beechwood
|
77.7
|
7.Holmes
|
76.3
|
8.Erlanger Lloyd
|
75.5
|
9.Covington Holy Cross
|
75.1
|
10.Ryle
|
75.1
|
11.Highlands
|
74.5
|
12.Newport
|
72.6
|
13.Boone County
|
69.5
|
14.St. Henry
|
66.2
|
15.Ludlow
|
55.6
|
16.Bellevue
|
51.5
|
17.Villa Madonna
|
50.5
|
18.Dayton
|
50.0
|
19.Heritage Academy
|
4.5
|
20.Covington Latin
|
3.1
|
REGION 10
|
1.Campbell County
|
93.5
|
2.Paris
|
83.2
|
3.Scott High
|
82.6
|
4.Clark County
|
81.4
|
5.Pendleton County
|
77.7
|
6.Mason County
|
72.2
|
7.Bracken County
|
69.6
|
8.Bourbon County
|
68.4
|
9.Montgomery County
|
65.4
|
10.Harrison County
|
65.2
|
11.Nicholas County
|
62.1
|
12.Bishop Brossart
|
60.7
|
13.Augusta
|
56.7
|
14.Robertson County
|
53.9
|
15.Calvary Christian
|
44.3
|
16.St. Patrick
|
38.4
|
17.Silver Grove
|
24.2
|
REGION 11
|
1.Scott County
|
105.3
|
2.Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
96.6
|
3.Lexington Catholic
|
94.7
|
4.Lexington Christian
|
93.8
|
5.Lafayette
|
87.2
|
6.Madison Central
|
84.7
|
7.Henry Clay
|
83.8
|
8.Bryan Station
|
83.5
|
9.Madison Southern
|
81.4
|
10.Sayre
|
76.9
|
11.Woodford County
|
75.1
|
12.Franklin County
|
72.3
|
13.Tates Creek
|
69.5
|
14.Frankfort
|
59.5
|
15.Western Hills
|
58.9
|
16.Model
|
52.0
|
17.Berea
|
49.8
|
REGION 12
|
1.Southwestern
|
91.0
|
2.Pulaski County
|
88.1
|
3.Mercer County
|
87.0
|
4.Lincoln County
|
83.5
|
5.West Jessamine
|
80.5
|
6.Wayne County
|
79.4
|
7.Rockcastle County
|
77.7
|
8.Boyle County
|
77.5
|
9.Casey County
|
72.7
|
10.Somerset
|
72.5
|
11.Danville
|
70.2
|
12.East Jessamine
|
69.7
|
13.McCreary Central
|
69.4
|
14.Garrard County
|
62.6
|
15.Burgin
|
42.8
|
16.Ky Deaf School
|
1.0
|
REGION 13
|
1.Knox Central
|
91.6
|
2.Corbin
|
90.6
|
3.South Laurel
|
90.3
|
4.North Laurel
|
88.6
|
5.Harlan County
|
85.9
|
6.Clay County
|
76.5
|
7.Whitley County
|
69.2
|
8.Barbourville
|
66.2
|
9.Jackson County
|
64.8
|
10.Lynn Camp
|
61.6
|
11.Bell County
|
61.4
|
12.Harlan
|
58.9
|
13.Pineville
|
57.3
|
14.Williamsburg
|
50.9
|
15.Oneida Baptist
|
46.0
|
16.Middlesboro
|
43.5
|
17.Red Bird
|
41.8
|
REGION 14
|
1.Perry Central
|
86.2
|
2.Knott Central
|
80.5
|
3.Cordia
|
77.5
|
4.Letcher Central
|
75.6
|
5.Powell County
|
75.0
|
6.Breathitt County
|
70.9
|
7.Estill County
|
70.8
|
8.Buckhorn
|
67.3
|
9.Wolfe County
|
66.8
|
10.Hazard
|
66.1
|
11.Leslie County
|
65.7
|
12.Jackson City
|
44.7
|
13.June Buchanan
|
37.6
|
14.Owsley County
|
31.7
|
15.Jenkins
|
31.5
|
16.Lee County
|
30.4
|
17.Riverside Christian
|
12.0
|
REGION 15
|
1.Johnson Central
|
78.9
|
2.Sheldon Clark
|
77.3
|
3.Pikeville
|
74.5
|
4.Lawrence County
|
73.1
|
5.Magoffin County
|
69.4
|
6.Shelby Valley
|
64.7
|
7.Belfry
|
64.5
|
8.East Ridge
|
63.3
|
9.South Floyd
|
61.5
|
10.Paintsville
|
60.6
|
11.Pike Central
|
58.7
|
12.Allen Central
|
52.0
|
13.Phelps
|
50.2
|
14.Prestonsburg
|
46.6
|
15.Betsy Layne
|
37.0
|
16.Piarist
|
1.0
|
REGION 16
|
1.Boyd County
|
83.9
|
2.Elliott County
|
82.8
|
3.Greenup County
|
76.8
|
4.Rowan County
|
76.5
|
5.West Carter
|
74.7
|
6.Ashland Blazer
|
67.2
|
7.East Carter
|
66.1
|
8.Russell
|
64.8
|
9.Fairview
|
60.9
|
10.Lewis County
|
60.7
|
11.Bath County
|
59.4
|
12.Morgan County
|
57.3
|
13.Fleming County
|
55.4
|
14.Raceland
|
50.1
|
15.Menifee County
|
47.4
|
16.Rose Hill
|
35.7
