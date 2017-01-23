Covington Catholic stays No. 1 in Litratings

The Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

The Colonels are 17-4 and will carry a five-game winning streak into Monday’s home game against No. 13 Campbell County (18-1).

Scott County (15-5) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Bowling Green (17-2), Trinity (19-3), Fern Creek (19-2) and Ballard (15-4).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

BOYS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Covington Catholic (17-4) 106.8 2.Scott County (15-5) 104.8 3.Bowling Green (17-2) 104.2 4.Trinity (19-3) 103.8 5.Fern Creek (19-2) 102.9 6.Ballard (15-4) 102.7 7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (13-6) 97.0 8.Christian County (14-4) 95.9 9.Cooper (15-4) 95.6 10.Hopkinsville (16-4) 95.5 11.Lexington Catholic (15-6) 95.2 12.Lexington Christian (15-4) 94.6 13.Campbell County (18-1) 94.2 14.Oldham County (16-4) 94.1 15.Bullitt East (14-6) 93.8 16.South Oldham (15-3) 92.9 17.Corbin (14-3) 91.6 18.Knox Central (14-5) 91.5 19.North Hardin (14-7) 90.6 20.Southwestern (18-2) 90.3

REGION 1 1.Graves County 83.9 2.Marshall County 83.3 3.Paducah Tilghman 83.2 4.Mayfield 82.2 5.McCracken County 81.7 6.Calloway County 69.9 7.Murray 68.7 8.St. Mary 55.9 9.Carlisle County 48.9 10.Hickman County 47.5 11.Ballard Memorial 47.3 12.Fulton County 42.1 13.Fulton City 40.8 14.Christian Fellowship 26.3 15.Community Christian 18.1

REGION 2 1.Christian County 95.9 2.Hopkinsville 95.5 3.University Heights 80.3 4.Henderson County 77.9 5.Madisonville 73.3 6.Hopkins Central 70.9 7.Webster County 67.4 8.Caldwell County 64.1 9.Lyon County 63.1 10.Livingston Central 56.9 11.Dawson Springs 49.5 12.Union County 48.7 13.Trigg County 46.2 14.Crittenden County 45.4 15.Fort Campbell 35.7

REGION 3 1.Apollo 86.2 2.Owensboro Catholic 84.8 3.Daviess County 82.6 4.Owensboro 82.1 5.Hancock County 74.5 6.Muhlenberg County 74.3 7.Ohio County 73.8 8.Meade County 73.1 9.Edmonson County 69.4 10.Butler County 67.5 11.Grayson County 67.4 12.Breckinridge County 65.6 13.McLean County 54.3 14.Whitesville Trinity 53.2 15.Frederick Fraize 45.2

REGION 4 1.Bowling Green 104.2 2.Franklin-Simpson 88.8 3.Russellville 83.4 4.Warren Central 83.4 5.Greenwood 80.9 6.Warren East 74.9 7.Clinton County 72.8 8.Monroe County 72.4 9.Barren County 71.7 10.Logan County 65.3 11.Allen County 64.5 12.Todd Central 63.1 13.South Warren 60.3 14.Glasgow 59.9 15.Cumberland County 58.9 16.Russell County 55.3 17.Metcalfe County 35.5

REGION 5 1.North Hardin 90.6 2.Adair County 89.7 3.John Hardin 86.7 4.Taylor County 84.8 5.Bardstown 83.8 6.Central Hardin 78.7 7.Larue County 76.0 8.Marion County 73.8 9.Elizabethtown 72.7 10.Bethlehem 71.8 11.Washington County 68.3 12.Nelson County 65.7 13.Caverna 59.5 14.Green County 57.1 15.Campbellsville 55.8 16.Fort Knox 55.1 17.Hart County 47.1 18.Thomas Nelson 43.5

REGION 6 1.Fern Creek 102.9 2.Bullitt East 93.8 3.PRP 89.6 4.Doss 89.0 5.Valley 88.6 6.Butler 85.1 7.DeSales 83.5 8.Moore 79.2 9.Fairdale 73.2 10.Southern 73.0 11.Holy Cross 72.5 12.Iroquois 71.6 13.Western 70.2 14.Jeffersontown 70.1 15.North Bullitt 66.8 16.Bullitt Central 56.2 17.Beth Haven 51.7 18.Whitefield Academy 43.7 19.Evangel 29.5

REGION 7 1.Trinity 103.8 2.Ballard 102.7 3.Waggener 90.1 4.Eastern 87.1 5.Christian Academy 86.6 6.St. Xavier 85.9 7.Male 81.9 8.Central 81.4 9.KCD 71.7 10.Manual 71.2 11.Seneca 69.7 12.Atherton 67.7 13.Collegiate 63.3 14.Shawnee 44.1 15.Portland Christian 41.9 16.St. Francis 40.7 17.Brown 38.8

REGION 8 1.Oldham County 94.1 2.South Oldham 92.9 3.Collins 85.6 4.Simon Kenton 85.4 5.Walton-Verona 83.4 6.Spencer County 78.2 7.Anderson County 77.9 8.Gallatin County 77.1 9.North Oldham 76.0 10.Williamstown 74.0 11.Shelby County 73.4 12.Grant County 68.3 13.Eminence 67.0 14.Owen County 64.1 15.Henry County 60.9 16.Carroll County 59.2 17.Trimble County 43.8

REGION 9 1.Covington Catholic 106.8 2.Cooper 95.6 3.Dixie Heights 89.5 4.Newport Catholic 83.1 5.Conner 80.2 6.Beechwood 78.2 7.Holmes 77.3 8.Covington Holy Cross 75.3 9.Ryle 75.0 10.Erlanger Lloyd 74.9 11.Highlands 74.9 12.Newport 72.5 13.Boone County 69.3 14.St. Henry 65.3 15.Ludlow 55.6 16.Bellevue 51.3 17.Villa Madonna 50.3 18.Dayton 49.5 19.Heritage Academy 4.1 20.Covington Latin 1.6

REGION 10 1.Campbell County 94.2 2.Scott High 82.7 3.Clark County 81.5 4.Paris 80.4 5.Pendleton County 79.1 6.Mason County 73.5 7.Bracken County 69.3 8.Bourbon County 67.0 9.Montgomery County 65.7 10.Harrison County 65.1 11.Nicholas County 63.7 12.Bishop Brossart 60.2 13.Augusta 56.7 14.Robertson County 53.6 15.Calvary Christian 43.8 16.St. Patrick 37.8 17.Silver Grove 23.9

REGION 11 1.Scott County 104.8 2.Paul Laurence Dunbar 97.0 3.Lexington Catholic 95.2 4.Lexington Christian 94.6 5.Lafayette 86.5 6.Madison Central 85.4 7.Henry Clay 84.9 8.Bryan Station 84.4 9.Madison Southern 81.0 10.Sayre 75.1 11.Woodford County 73.7 12.Franklin County 72.0 13.Tates Creek 68.6 14.Frankfort 57.9 15.Western Hills 57.3 16.Model 53.3 17.Berea 49.4

REGION 12 1.Southwestern 90.3 2.Pulaski County 87.3 3.Mercer County 86.4 4.Lincoln County 82.4 5.Wayne County 80.1 6.West Jessamine 80.0 7.Rockcastle County 77.7 8.Boyle County 76.7 9.Casey County 72.6 10.Somerset 72.4 11.East Jessamine 70.4 12.Danville 69.9 13.McCreary Central 69.9 14.Garrard County 61.3 15.Burgin 41.4 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Corbin 91.6 2.Knox Central 91.5 3.South Laurel 89.6 4.North Laurel 87.4 5.Harlan County 85.5 6.Clay County 75.9 7.Whitley County 71.0 8.Barbourville 66.8 9.Jackson County 64.5 10.Lynn Camp 62.7 11.Bell County 59.2 12.Harlan 57.7 13.Pineville 57.7 14.Williamsburg 50.1 15.Oneida Baptist 48.6 16.Middlesboro 43.7 17.Red Bird 40.8

REGION 14 1.Perry Central 85.5 2.Knott Central 79.5 3.Cordia 77.3 4.Letcher Central 75.3 5.Powell County 74.7 6.Estill County 70.6 7.Breathitt County 69.4 8.Buckhorn 67.9 9.Leslie County 67.0 10.Hazard 66.4 11.Wolfe County 66.4 12.Jackson City 44.2 13.June Buchanan 37.9 14.Owsley County 33.0 15.Jenkins 30.9 16.Lee County 30.3 17.Riverside Christian 11.2

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 77.6 2.Sheldon Clark 76.2 3.Lawrence County 74.7 4.Pikeville 73.1 5.Magoffin County 68.5 6.Shelby Valley 65.2 7.Belfry 63.6 8.East Ridge 62.3 9.Paintsville 61.5 10.South Floyd 61.2 11.Pike Central 58.3 12.Allen Central 51.7 13.Phelps 49.2 14.Prestonsburg 47.1 15.Betsy Layne 35.9 16.Piarist 1.0