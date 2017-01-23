Menu
Basketball

Covington Catholic stays No. 1 in Litratings

Trinity guard Justin Powell puts a shot up as Covington Catholic forward C.J. Fredrick defends the basket. 19 December 2016

The Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

The Colonels are 17-4 and will carry a five-game winning streak into Monday’s home game against No. 13 Campbell County (18-1).

Scott County (15-5) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Bowling Green (17-2), Trinity (19-3), Fern Creek (19-2) and Ballard (15-4).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

BOYS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Covington Catholic (17-4)

106.8

2.Scott County (15-5)

104.8

3.Bowling Green (17-2)

104.2

4.Trinity (19-3)

103.8

5.Fern Creek (19-2)

102.9

6.Ballard (15-4)

102.7

7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (13-6)

97.0

8.Christian County (14-4)

95.9

9.Cooper (15-4)

95.6

10.Hopkinsville (16-4)

95.5

11.Lexington Catholic (15-6)

95.2

12.Lexington Christian (15-4)

94.6

13.Campbell County (18-1)

94.2

14.Oldham County (16-4)

94.1

15.Bullitt East (14-6)

93.8

16.South Oldham (15-3)

92.9

17.Corbin (14-3)

91.6

18.Knox Central (14-5)

91.5

19.North Hardin (14-7)

90.6

20.Southwestern (18-2)

90.3

REGION 1

1.Graves County

83.9

2.Marshall County

83.3

3.Paducah Tilghman

83.2

4.Mayfield

82.2

5.McCracken County

81.7

6.Calloway County

69.9

7.Murray

68.7

8.St. Mary

55.9

9.Carlisle County

48.9

10.Hickman County

47.5

11.Ballard Memorial

47.3

12.Fulton County

42.1

13.Fulton City

40.8

14.Christian Fellowship

26.3

15.Community Christian

18.1

REGION 2

1.Christian County

95.9

2.Hopkinsville

95.5

3.University Heights

80.3

4.Henderson County

77.9

5.Madisonville

73.3

6.Hopkins Central

70.9

7.Webster County

67.4

8.Caldwell County

64.1

9.Lyon County

63.1

10.Livingston Central

56.9

11.Dawson Springs

49.5

12.Union County

48.7

13.Trigg County

46.2

14.Crittenden County

45.4

15.Fort Campbell

35.7

REGION 3

1.Apollo

86.2

2.Owensboro Catholic

84.8

3.Daviess County

82.6

4.Owensboro

82.1

5.Hancock County

74.5

6.Muhlenberg County

74.3

7.Ohio County

73.8

8.Meade County

73.1

9.Edmonson County

69.4

10.Butler County

67.5

11.Grayson County

67.4

12.Breckinridge County

65.6

13.McLean County

54.3

14.Whitesville Trinity

53.2

15.Frederick Fraize

45.2

REGION 4

1.Bowling Green

104.2

2.Franklin-Simpson

88.8

3.Russellville

83.4

4.Warren Central

83.4

5.Greenwood

80.9

6.Warren East

74.9

7.Clinton County

72.8

8.Monroe County

72.4

9.Barren County

71.7

10.Logan County

65.3

11.Allen County

64.5

12.Todd Central

63.1

13.South Warren

60.3

14.Glasgow

59.9

15.Cumberland County

58.9

16.Russell County

55.3

17.Metcalfe County

35.5

REGION 5

1.North Hardin

90.6

2.Adair County

89.7

3.John Hardin

86.7

4.Taylor County

84.8

5.Bardstown

83.8

6.Central Hardin

78.7

7.Larue County

76.0

8.Marion County

73.8

9.Elizabethtown

72.7

10.Bethlehem

71.8

11.Washington County

68.3

12.Nelson County

65.7

13.Caverna

59.5

14.Green County

57.1

15.Campbellsville

55.8

16.Fort Knox

55.1

17.Hart County

47.1

18.Thomas Nelson

43.5

REGION 6

1.Fern Creek

102.9

2.Bullitt East

93.8

3.PRP

89.6

4.Doss

89.0

5.Valley

88.6

6.Butler

85.1

7.DeSales

83.5

8.Moore

79.2

9.Fairdale

73.2

10.Southern

73.0

11.Holy Cross

72.5

12.Iroquois

71.6

13.Western

70.2

14.Jeffersontown

70.1

15.North Bullitt

66.8

16.Bullitt Central

56.2

17.Beth Haven

51.7

18.Whitefield Academy

43.7

19.Evangel

29.5

REGION 7

1.Trinity

103.8

2.Ballard

102.7

3.Waggener

90.1

4.Eastern

87.1

5.Christian Academy

86.6

6.St. Xavier

85.9

7.Male

81.9

8.Central

81.4

9.KCD

71.7

10.Manual

71.2

11.Seneca

69.7

12.Atherton

67.7

13.Collegiate

63.3

14.Shawnee

44.1

15.Portland Christian

41.9

16.St. Francis

40.7

17.Brown

38.8

REGION 8

1.Oldham County

94.1

2.South Oldham

92.9

3.Collins

85.6

4.Simon Kenton

85.4

5.Walton-Verona

83.4

6.Spencer County

78.2

7.Anderson County

77.9

8.Gallatin County

77.1

9.North Oldham

76.0

10.Williamstown

74.0

11.Shelby County

73.4

12.Grant County

68.3

13.Eminence

67.0

14.Owen County

64.1

15.Henry County

60.9

16.Carroll County

59.2

17.Trimble County

43.8

REGION 9

1.Covington Catholic

106.8

2.Cooper

95.6

3.Dixie Heights

89.5

4.Newport Catholic

83.1

5.Conner

80.2

6.Beechwood

78.2

7.Holmes

77.3

8.Covington Holy Cross

75.3

9.Ryle

75.0

10.Erlanger Lloyd

74.9

11.Highlands

74.9

12.Newport

72.5

13.Boone County

69.3

14.St. Henry

65.3

15.Ludlow

55.6

16.Bellevue

51.3

17.Villa Madonna

50.3

18.Dayton

49.5

19.Heritage Academy

4.1

20.Covington Latin

1.6

REGION 10

1.Campbell County

94.2

2.Scott High

82.7

3.Clark County

81.5

4.Paris

80.4

5.Pendleton County

79.1

6.Mason County

73.5

7.Bracken County

69.3

8.Bourbon County

67.0

9.Montgomery County

65.7

10.Harrison County

65.1

11.Nicholas County

63.7

12.Bishop Brossart

60.2

13.Augusta

56.7

14.Robertson County

53.6

15.Calvary Christian

43.8

16.St. Patrick

37.8

17.Silver Grove

23.9

REGION 11

1.Scott County

104.8

2.Paul Laurence Dunbar

97.0

3.Lexington Catholic

95.2

4.Lexington Christian

94.6

5.Lafayette

86.5

6.Madison Central

85.4

7.Henry Clay

84.9

8.Bryan Station

84.4

9.Madison Southern

81.0

10.Sayre

75.1

11.Woodford County

73.7

12.Franklin County

72.0

13.Tates Creek

68.6

14.Frankfort

57.9

15.Western Hills

57.3

16.Model

53.3

17.Berea

49.4

REGION 12

1.Southwestern

90.3

2.Pulaski County

87.3

3.Mercer County

86.4

4.Lincoln County

82.4

5.Wayne County

80.1

6.West Jessamine

80.0

7.Rockcastle County

77.7

8.Boyle County

76.7

9.Casey County

72.6

10.Somerset

72.4

11.East Jessamine

70.4

12.Danville

69.9

13.McCreary Central

69.9

14.Garrard County

61.3

15.Burgin

41.4

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Corbin

91.6

2.Knox Central

91.5

3.South Laurel

89.6

4.North Laurel

87.4

5.Harlan County

85.5

6.Clay County

75.9

7.Whitley County

71.0

8.Barbourville

66.8

9.Jackson County

64.5

10.Lynn Camp

62.7

11.Bell County

59.2

12.Harlan

57.7

13.Pineville

57.7

14.Williamsburg

50.1

15.Oneida Baptist

48.6

16.Middlesboro

43.7

17.Red Bird

40.8

REGION 14

1.Perry Central

85.5

2.Knott Central

79.5

3.Cordia

77.3

4.Letcher Central

75.3

5.Powell County

74.7

6.Estill County

70.6

7.Breathitt County

69.4

8.Buckhorn

67.9

9.Leslie County

67.0

10.Hazard

66.4

11.Wolfe County

66.4

12.Jackson City

44.2

13.June Buchanan

37.9

14.Owsley County

33.0

15.Jenkins

30.9

16.Lee County

30.3

17.Riverside Christian

11.2

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

77.6

2.Sheldon Clark

76.2

3.Lawrence County

74.7

4.Pikeville

73.1

5.Magoffin County

68.5

6.Shelby Valley

65.2

7.Belfry

63.6

8.East Ridge

62.3

9.Paintsville

61.5

10.South Floyd

61.2

11.Pike Central

58.3

12.Allen Central

51.7

13.Phelps

49.2

14.Prestonsburg

47.1

15.Betsy Layne

35.9

16.Piarist

1.0

REGION 16

1.Elliott County

84.3

2.Boyd County

82.7

3.Greenup County

76.5

4.Rowan County

75.8

5.West Carter

75.3

6.Ashland Blazer

67.0

7.East Carter

66.0

8.Russell

63.7

9.Fairview

60.3

10.Lewis County

60.3

11.Bath County

60.1

12.Morgan County

57.4

13.Fleming County

54.9

14.Raceland

48.2

15.Menifee County

46.9

16.Rose Hill

35.1

