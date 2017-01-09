Covington Catholic still No. 1 in Litratings

Despite Saturday’s 62-56 loss to South Laurel, the Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

The Colonels are 12-4 and are scheduled to host Cincinnati’s Winton Woods on Tuesday. Covington Catholic currently is playing without junior guard C.J. Fredrick, who has a foot injury. He is the team’s leading scorer at 21.9 points per game.

Ballard (10-3) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Trinity (15-1), Bowling Green (12-2) and Scott County (10-3).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete rankings:

BOYS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS1.Covington Catholic (12-4)107.72.Ballard (10-3)107.53.Trinity (15-1)106.24.Bowling Green (12-2)105.65.Scott County (10-3)105.06.Fern Creek (14-2)102.57.Paul Laurence Dunbar (11-4)99.88.Christian County (12-2)97.09.Campbell County (14-1)96.310.Cooper (12-3)96.111.Hopkinsville (11-4)96.012.Lexington Catholic (10-6)95.513.Lexington Christian (12-4)94.514.Corbin (10-2)93.815.Oldham County (11-4)93.516.South Oldham (13-2)92.617.Bullitt East (11-5)92.518.Knox Central (10-4)91.519.PRP (9-6)91.020.South Laurel (14-4)90.9

REGION 11.Marshall County86.82.Paducah Tilghman83.03.Graves County82.54.McCracken County81.45.Mayfield80.66.Murray71.17.Calloway County70.28.St. Mary54.29.Hickman County48.210.Carlisle County48.011.Ballard Memorial46.312.Fulton County41.713.Fulton City41.014.Christian Fellowship27.815.Community Christian18.1

REGION 21.Christian County97.02.Hopkinsville96.03.University Heights81.54.Henderson County76.45.Madisonville76.06.Hopkins Central72.27.Webster County67.28.Lyon County60.99.Caldwell County59.710.Livingston Central56.311.Dawson Springs52.112.Union County47.013.Crittenden County45.514.Trigg County44.615.Fort Campbell39.4

REGION 31.Apollo86.02.Owensboro Catholic84.13.Owensboro81.64.Daviess County80.25.Muhlenberg County76.96.Ohio County75.37.Meade County75.28.Hancock County73.99.Edmonson County67.010.Grayson County66.611.Butler County65.912.Breckinridge County63.613.McLean County56.614.Whitesville Trinity53.615.Frederick Fraize44.3

REGION 41.Bowling Green105.62.Franklin-Simpson90.83.Russellville85.44.Warren Central84.95.Greenwood79.86.Warren East78.67.Clinton County72.78.Monroe County72.39.Barren County69.710.Logan County68.311.Todd Central61.312.Allen County61.313.Glasgow59.914.South Warren58.815.Cumberland County56.616.Russell County53.217.Metcalfe County34.1

REGION 51.North Hardin90.02.Adair County89.93.Bardstown86.94.John Hardin86.95.Taylor County85.26.Central Hardin78.77.Larue County77.08.Elizabethtown72.89.Bethlehem72.610.Marion County72.411.Washington County70.312.Nelson County65.913.Green County60.214.Caverna59.015.Campbellsville55.716.Fort Knox51.317.Hart County47.518.Thomas Nelson42.1

REGION 61.Fern Creek102.52.Bullitt East92.53.PRP91.04.Doss90.85.Butler87.26.Valley86.37.Moore82.78.DeSales82.29.Southern75.610.Fairdale71.311.Jeffersontown70.212.Holy Cross70.013.Iroquois69.814.Western69.715.North Bullitt64.216.Bullitt Central58.717.Beth Haven52.818.Whitefield Academy42.619.Evangel31.4

REGION 71.Ballard107.52.Trinity106.23.Waggener89.24.St. Xavier86.45.Christian Academy85.96.Eastern85.07.Male82.98.Central82.19.Manual71.710.KCD69.711.Seneca69.412.Atherton67.513.Collegiate63.914.Shawnee45.215.Portland Christian42.916.Brown40.417.St. Francis39.0

REGION 81.Oldham County93.52.South Oldham92.63.Simon Kenton87.64.Collins87.65.Walton-Verona80.66.Gallatin County78.87.Anderson County77.88.Spencer County76.19.North Oldham74.010.Shelby County72.511.Williamstown71.612.Eminence69.713.Grant County66.814.Owen County64.815.Henry County59.716.Carroll County59.517.Trimble County45.0

REGION 91.Covington Catholic107.72.Cooper96.13.Dixie Heights89.44.Newport Catholic83.45.Conner81.06.Beechwood79.47.Holmes79.48.Covington Holy Cross76.89.Highlands74.510.Ryle73.511.Erlanger Lloyd72.912.Newport72.813.Boone County68.514.St. Henry66.515.Ludlow54.416.Bellevue50.317.Villa Madonna48.918.Dayton45.119.Heritage Academy2.720.Covington Latin1.4

REGION 101.Campbell County96.32.Scott High83.33.Clark County83.04.Paris80.25.Mason County77.56.Pendleton County77.47.Bracken County70.98.Bourbon County70.69.Montgomery County66.810.Harrison County64.611.Nicholas County60.912.Bishop Brossart58.313.Robertson County56.314.Augusta54.215.Calvary Christian45.516.St. Patrick38.417.Silver Grove24.1

REGION 111.Scott County105.02.Paul Laurence Dunbar99.83.Lexington Catholic95.54.Lexington Christian94.55.Lafayette87.26.Bryan Station86.27.Madison Central83.58.Henry Clay82.19.Madison Southern79.710.Sayre74.611.Woodford County74.412.Franklin County72.613.Tates Creek68.014.Frankfort59.415.Western Hills57.316.Model52.417.Berea46.9

REGION 121.Southwestern89.62.Pulaski County88.33.Lincoln County85.54.Mercer County84.55.West Jessamine82.96.Wayne County80.27.Rockcastle County76.88.Boyle County75.99.Casey County71.910.Somerset71.711.McCreary Central71.612.East Jessamine70.613.Danville69.914.Garrard County60.615.Burgin40.716.Ky Deaf School1.0

REGION 131.Corbin93.82.Knox Central91.53.South Laurel90.94.North Laurel87.95.Harlan County86.66.Clay County73.67.Whitley County70.68.Barbourville69.69.Jackson County65.110.Lynn Camp64.411.Bell County59.312.Pineville54.113.Harlan52.414.Williamsburg48.615.Oneida Baptist48.116.Middlesboro40.117.Red Bird38.8

REGION 141.Perry Central85.62.Knott Central79.93.Cordia78.64.Letcher Central76.85.Estill County73.16.Powell County72.77.Breathitt County68.88.Buckhorn68.29.Leslie County68.010.Hazard66.211.Wolfe County64.412.Jackson City41.713.June Buchanan36.114.Owsley County34.915.Lee County30.316.Jenkins30.017.Riverside Christian10.8

REGION 151.Johnson Central78.72.Sheldon Clark77.63.Lawrence County74.44.Pikeville72.25.Magoffin County67.66.Paintsville63.67.Belfry62.48.Shelby Valley60.89.South Floyd60.210.East Ridge59.711.Pike Central58.412.Allen Central50.013.Phelps45.514.Prestonsburg44.315.Betsy Layne36.316.Piarist1.0

REGION 161.Boyd County84.42.Elliott County81.53.Greenup County75.14.Rowan County75.05.West Carter74.56.East Carter66.97.Ashland Blazer66.78.Russell65.19.Lewis County60.810.Bath County57.611.Morgan County56.112.Fairview55.713.Fleming County52.514.Menifee County45.215.Raceland44.116.Rose Hill36.5