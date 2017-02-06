Covington Catholic still No. 1 in Litratings

The Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team remained No. 1 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.
The Colonels are 22-4 and will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday’s game at Dixie Heights.
Scott County (20-5) is No. 2, followed by Trinity (23-3), Bowling Green (22-2) ad Fern Creek (24-2).
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete Litratings:
The LITKENHOUS RATINGS
1.Covington Catholic (22-4)
108.1
2.Scott County (20-5)
105.7
3.Trinity (23-3)
104.5
4.Bowling Green (22-2)
104.1
5.Fern Creek (24-2)
103.8
6.Ballard (19-5)
100.0
7.Cooper (19-4)
97.2
8.Paul Laurence Dunbar (18-6)
97.1
9.Hopkinsville (21-4)
97.0
10.Lexington Catholic (18-6)
94.7
11.Oldham County (21-4)
93.9
12.Lexington Christian (19-6)
93.8
13.Campbell County (23-2)
93.3
14.Christian County (20-5)
92.8
15.South Oldham (20-3)
92.2
16.North Hardin (19-7)
91.7
17.Knox Central (18-5)
91.3
18.Bullitt East (17-8)
90.8
19.Corbin (19-4)
90.7
20.Adair County (24-1)
90.2
REGION 1
1.Graves County
85.2
2.Paducah Tilghman
83.3
3.Marshall County
82.3
4.McCracken County
81.3
5.Mayfield
79.8
6.Calloway County
70.8
7.Murray
67.9
8.St. Mary
54.7
9.Carlisle County
48.6
10.Hickman County
46.9
11.Ballard Memorial
45.4
12.Fulton County
42.6
13.Fulton City
39.4
14.Christian Fellowship
26.5
15.Community Christian
19.5
REGION 2
1.Hopkinsville
97.0
2.Christian County
92.8
3.University Heights
80.1
4.Henderson County
78.4
5.Hopkins Central
71.9
6.Madisonville
71.1
7.Webster County
68.3
8.Caldwell County
65.8
9.Lyon County
60.4
10.Livingston Central
57.6
11.Dawson Springs
51.5
12.Union County
48.4
13.Trigg County
47.8
14.Crittenden County
43.4
15.Fort Campbell
38.1
REGION 3
1.Owensboro Catholic
84.5
2.Apollo
82.9
3.Daviess County
81.2
4.Owensboro
80.3
5.Muhlenberg County
75.3
6.Ohio County
74.3
7.Hancock County
73.1
8.Meade County
71.7
9.Edmonson County
69.5
10.Breckinridge County
67.4
11.Grayson County
67.4
12.Butler County
66.2
13.McLean County
52.1
14.Whitesville Trinity
51.2
15.Frederick Fraize
47.3
REGION 4
1.Bowling Green
104.1
2.Franklin-Simpson
88.6
3.Warren Central
83.0
4.Russellville
82.4
5.Greenwood
78.6
6.Warren East
73.4
7.Clinton County
72.7
8.Barren County
72.0
9.Monroe County
71.2
10.Logan County
67.0
11.Todd Central
64.2
12.Allen County
63.7
13.South Warren
60.6
14.Cumberland County
58.2
15.Glasgow
56.6
16.Russell County
55.8
17.Metcalfe County
34.8
REGION 5
1.North Hardin
91.7
2.Adair County
90.2
3.John Hardin
86.3
4.Bardstown
84.0
5.Taylor County
82.9
6.Central Hardin
78.5
7.Larue County
78.1
8.Elizabethtown
74.9
9.Marion County
73.7
10.Bethlehem
71.3
11.Washington County
69.1
12.Nelson County
65.3
13.Caverna
61.2
14.Green County
59.1
15.Campbellsville
58.0
16.Fort Knox
54.4
17.Hart County
51.7
18.Thomas Nelson
45.4
REGION 6
1.Fern Creek
103.8
2.Bullitt East
90.8
3.PRP
88.8
4.Doss
88.2
5.Valley
88.0
6.Butler
83.9
7.DeSales
83.5
8.Moore
82.0
9.Jeffersontown
72.5
10.Fairdale
72.2
11.Holy Cross
72.2
12.Iroquois
71.5
13.Southern
71.0
14.Western
70.1
15.North Bullitt
65.8
16.Bullitt Central
56.6
17.Beth Haven
47.9
18.Whitefield Academy
45.0
19.Evangel
27.8
REGION 7
1.Trinity
104.5
2.Ballard
100.0
3.Waggener
89.6
4.St. Xavier
87.3
5.Eastern
86.5
6.Christian Academy
86.0
7.Male
81.0
8.Central
80.9
9.Manual
73.3
10.KCD
72.9
11.Seneca
71.1
12.Atherton
69.1
13.Collegiate
64.0
14.Shawnee
43.6
15.St. Francis
43.5
16.Portland Christian
41.2
17.Brown
39.1
REGION 8
1.Oldham County
93.9
2.South Oldham
92.2
3.Simon Kenton
86.2
4.Collins
82.9
5.Walton-Verona
81.8
6.Spencer County
79.0
7.Anderson County
77.3
8.North Oldham
76.7
9.Gallatin County
74.6
10.Williamstown
74.2
11.Shelby County
70.2
12.Grant County
67.7
13.Eminence
66.3
14.Owen County
62.4
15.Henry County
60.4
16.Carroll County
58.4
17.Trimble County
45.7
REGION 9
1.Covington Catholic
108.1
2.Cooper
97.2
3.Dixie Heights
89.0
4.Newport Catholic
83.3
5.Conner
81.1
6.Beechwood
77.1
7.Covington Holy Cross
76.4
8.Erlanger Lloyd
76.1
9.Highlands
75.1
10.Holmes
74.5
11.Ryle
74.5
12.Newport
72.8
13.Boone County
69.9
14.St. Henry
63.1
15.Ludlow
56.7
16.Bellevue
51.2
17.Villa Madonna
50.9
18.Dayton
50.5
19.Heritage Academy
6.7
20.Covington Latin
3.2
REGION 10
1.Campbell County
93.3
2.Paris
84.0
3.Clark County
81.9
4.Scott High
81.5
5.Pendleton County
75.8
6.Mason County
72.0
7.Bracken County
70.3
8.Bourbon County
69.5
9.Harrison County
64.7
10.Montgomery County
64.4
11.Nicholas County
62.0
12.Bishop Brossart
61.3
13.Augusta
56.5
14.Robertson County
54.3
15.Calvary Christian
44.2
16.St. Patrick
38.7
17.Silver Grove
24.3
REGION 11
1.Scott County
105.7
2.Paul Laurence Dunbar
97.1
3.Lexington Catholic
94.7
4.Lexington Christian
93.8
5.Lafayette
86.8
6.Madison Central
85.7
7.Bryan Station
84.9
8.Henry Clay
84.1
9.Madison Southern
82.9
10.Sayre
78.1
11.Woodford County
74.9
12.Franklin County
72.4
13.Tates Creek
69.5
14.Frankfort
61.1
15.Western Hills
58.4
16.Model
52.4
17.Berea
50.3
REGION 12
1.Southwestern
89.9
2.Pulaski County
88.3
3.Mercer County
87.4
4.Lincoln County
83.8
5.Wayne County
80.8
6.West Jessamine
80.1
7.Rockcastle County
78.2
8.Boyle County
76.9
9.Casey County
74.1
10.Somerset
71.4
11.Danville
69.5
12.East Jessamine
69.5
13.McCreary Central
69.0
14.Garrard County
63.1
15.Burgin
42.7
16.Ky Deaf School
1.0
REGION 13
1.Knox Central
91.3
2.Corbin
90.7
3.South Laurel
89.4
4.North Laurel
89.2
5.Harlan County
85.1
6.Clay County
75.7
7.Whitley County
69.5
8.Barbourville
66.7
9.Jackson County
66.2
10.Lynn Camp
63.2
11.Bell County
62.6
12.Harlan
59.1
13.Pineville
58.2
14.Williamsburg
51.6
15.Oneida Baptist
48.7
16.Middlesboro
44.0
17.Red Bird
39.9
REGION 14
1.Perry Central
87.1
2.Knott Central
81.0
3.Cordia
75.8
4.Letcher Central
75.2
5.Powell County
74.6
6.Estill County
71.8
7.Breathitt County
71.0
8.Buckhorn
67.3
9.Wolfe County
65.7
10.Hazard
65.3
11.Leslie County
64.0
12.Jackson City
44.6
13.June Buchanan
39.0
14.Jenkins
33.6
15.Owsley County
32.2
16.Lee County
28.3
17.Riverside Christian
12.4
REGION 15
1.Johnson Central
78.6
2.Sheldon Clark
77.4
3.Pikeville
74.7
4.Lawrence County
72.4
5.Magoffin County
69.9
6.Belfry
65.3
7.Shelby Valley
64.3
8.East Ridge
63.4
9.Paintsville
62.0
10.South Floyd
61.7
11.Pike Central
60.1
12.Allen Central
52.7
13.Phelps
50.0
14.Prestonsburg
47.6
15.Betsy Layne
37.9
16.Piarist
1.0
REGION 16
1.Boyd County
83.0
2.Elliott County
82.9
3.Greenup County
77.3
4.Rowan County
76.6
5.West Carter
75.3
6.East Carter
68.0
7.Ashland Blazer
67.8
8.Russell
65.1
9.Fairview
61.0
10.Lewis County
61.0
11.Bath County
59.4
12.Morgan County
57.0
13.Fleming County
55.4
14.Raceland
50.5
15.Menifee County
49.6
16.Rose Hill
35.1