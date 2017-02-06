Covington Catholic still No. 1 in Litratings

The Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team remained No. 1 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

The Colonels are 22-4 and will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday’s game at Dixie Heights.

Scott County (20-5) is No. 2, followed by Trinity (23-3), Bowling Green (22-2) ad Fern Creek (24-2).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Covington Catholic (22-4) 108.1 2.Scott County (20-5) 105.7 3.Trinity (23-3) 104.5 4.Bowling Green (22-2) 104.1 5.Fern Creek (24-2) 103.8 6.Ballard (19-5) 100.0 7.Cooper (19-4) 97.2 8.Paul Laurence Dunbar (18-6) 97.1 9.Hopkinsville (21-4) 97.0 10.Lexington Catholic (18-6) 94.7 11.Oldham County (21-4) 93.9 12.Lexington Christian (19-6) 93.8 13.Campbell County (23-2) 93.3 14.Christian County (20-5) 92.8 15.South Oldham (20-3) 92.2 16.North Hardin (19-7) 91.7 17.Knox Central (18-5) 91.3 18.Bullitt East (17-8) 90.8 19.Corbin (19-4) 90.7 20.Adair County (24-1) 90.2

REGION 1 1.Graves County 85.2 2.Paducah Tilghman 83.3 3.Marshall County 82.3 4.McCracken County 81.3 5.Mayfield 79.8 6.Calloway County 70.8 7.Murray 67.9 8.St. Mary 54.7 9.Carlisle County 48.6 10.Hickman County 46.9 11.Ballard Memorial 45.4 12.Fulton County 42.6 13.Fulton City 39.4 14.Christian Fellowship 26.5 15.Community Christian 19.5

REGION 2 1.Hopkinsville 97.0 2.Christian County 92.8 3.University Heights 80.1 4.Henderson County 78.4 5.Hopkins Central 71.9 6.Madisonville 71.1 7.Webster County 68.3 8.Caldwell County 65.8 9.Lyon County 60.4 10.Livingston Central 57.6 11.Dawson Springs 51.5 12.Union County 48.4 13.Trigg County 47.8 14.Crittenden County 43.4 15.Fort Campbell 38.1

REGION 3 1.Owensboro Catholic 84.5 2.Apollo 82.9 3.Daviess County 81.2 4.Owensboro 80.3 5.Muhlenberg County 75.3 6.Ohio County 74.3 7.Hancock County 73.1 8.Meade County 71.7 9.Edmonson County 69.5 10.Breckinridge County 67.4 11.Grayson County 67.4 12.Butler County 66.2 13.McLean County 52.1 14.Whitesville Trinity 51.2 15.Frederick Fraize 47.3

REGION 4 1.Bowling Green 104.1 2.Franklin-Simpson 88.6 3.Warren Central 83.0 4.Russellville 82.4 5.Greenwood 78.6 6.Warren East 73.4 7.Clinton County 72.7 8.Barren County 72.0 9.Monroe County 71.2 10.Logan County 67.0 11.Todd Central 64.2 12.Allen County 63.7 13.South Warren 60.6 14.Cumberland County 58.2 15.Glasgow 56.6 16.Russell County 55.8 17.Metcalfe County 34.8

REGION 5 1.North Hardin 91.7 2.Adair County 90.2 3.John Hardin 86.3 4.Bardstown 84.0 5.Taylor County 82.9 6.Central Hardin 78.5 7.Larue County 78.1 8.Elizabethtown 74.9 9.Marion County 73.7 10.Bethlehem 71.3 11.Washington County 69.1 12.Nelson County 65.3 13.Caverna 61.2 14.Green County 59.1 15.Campbellsville 58.0 16.Fort Knox 54.4 17.Hart County 51.7 18.Thomas Nelson 45.4

REGION 6 1.Fern Creek 103.8 2.Bullitt East 90.8 3.PRP 88.8 4.Doss 88.2 5.Valley 88.0 6.Butler 83.9 7.DeSales 83.5 8.Moore 82.0 9.Jeffersontown 72.5 10.Fairdale 72.2 11.Holy Cross 72.2 12.Iroquois 71.5 13.Southern 71.0 14.Western 70.1 15.North Bullitt 65.8 16.Bullitt Central 56.6 17.Beth Haven 47.9 18.Whitefield Academy 45.0 19.Evangel 27.8

REGION 7 1.Trinity 104.5 2.Ballard 100.0 3.Waggener 89.6 4.St. Xavier 87.3 5.Eastern 86.5 6.Christian Academy 86.0 7.Male 81.0 8.Central 80.9 9.Manual 73.3 10.KCD 72.9 11.Seneca 71.1 12.Atherton 69.1 13.Collegiate 64.0 14.Shawnee 43.6 15.St. Francis 43.5 16.Portland Christian 41.2 17.Brown 39.1

REGION 8 1.Oldham County 93.9 2.South Oldham 92.2 3.Simon Kenton 86.2 4.Collins 82.9 5.Walton-Verona 81.8 6.Spencer County 79.0 7.Anderson County 77.3 8.North Oldham 76.7 9.Gallatin County 74.6 10.Williamstown 74.2 11.Shelby County 70.2 12.Grant County 67.7 13.Eminence 66.3 14.Owen County 62.4 15.Henry County 60.4 16.Carroll County 58.4 17.Trimble County 45.7

REGION 9 1.Covington Catholic 108.1 2.Cooper 97.2 3.Dixie Heights 89.0 4.Newport Catholic 83.3 5.Conner 81.1 6.Beechwood 77.1 7.Covington Holy Cross 76.4 8.Erlanger Lloyd 76.1 9.Highlands 75.1 10.Holmes 74.5 11.Ryle 74.5 12.Newport 72.8 13.Boone County 69.9 14.St. Henry 63.1 15.Ludlow 56.7 16.Bellevue 51.2 17.Villa Madonna 50.9 18.Dayton 50.5 19.Heritage Academy 6.7 20.Covington Latin 3.2

REGION 10 1.Campbell County 93.3 2.Paris 84.0 3.Clark County 81.9 4.Scott High 81.5 5.Pendleton County 75.8 6.Mason County 72.0 7.Bracken County 70.3 8.Bourbon County 69.5 9.Harrison County 64.7 10.Montgomery County 64.4 11.Nicholas County 62.0 12.Bishop Brossart 61.3 13.Augusta 56.5 14.Robertson County 54.3 15.Calvary Christian 44.2 16.St. Patrick 38.7 17.Silver Grove 24.3

REGION 11 1.Scott County 105.7 2.Paul Laurence Dunbar 97.1 3.Lexington Catholic 94.7 4.Lexington Christian 93.8 5.Lafayette 86.8 6.Madison Central 85.7 7.Bryan Station 84.9 8.Henry Clay 84.1 9.Madison Southern 82.9 10.Sayre 78.1 11.Woodford County 74.9 12.Franklin County 72.4 13.Tates Creek 69.5 14.Frankfort 61.1 15.Western Hills 58.4 16.Model 52.4 17.Berea 50.3

REGION 12 1.Southwestern 89.9 2.Pulaski County 88.3 3.Mercer County 87.4 4.Lincoln County 83.8 5.Wayne County 80.8 6.West Jessamine 80.1 7.Rockcastle County 78.2 8.Boyle County 76.9 9.Casey County 74.1 10.Somerset 71.4 11.Danville 69.5 12.East Jessamine 69.5 13.McCreary Central 69.0 14.Garrard County 63.1 15.Burgin 42.7 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Knox Central 91.3 2.Corbin 90.7 3.South Laurel 89.4 4.North Laurel 89.2 5.Harlan County 85.1 6.Clay County 75.7 7.Whitley County 69.5 8.Barbourville 66.7 9.Jackson County 66.2 10.Lynn Camp 63.2 11.Bell County 62.6 12.Harlan 59.1 13.Pineville 58.2 14.Williamsburg 51.6 15.Oneida Baptist 48.7 16.Middlesboro 44.0 17.Red Bird 39.9

REGION 14 1.Perry Central 87.1 2.Knott Central 81.0 3.Cordia 75.8 4.Letcher Central 75.2 5.Powell County 74.6 6.Estill County 71.8 7.Breathitt County 71.0 8.Buckhorn 67.3 9.Wolfe County 65.7 10.Hazard 65.3 11.Leslie County 64.0 12.Jackson City 44.6 13.June Buchanan 39.0 14.Jenkins 33.6 15.Owsley County 32.2 16.Lee County 28.3 17.Riverside Christian 12.4

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 78.6 2.Sheldon Clark 77.4 3.Pikeville 74.7 4.Lawrence County 72.4 5.Magoffin County 69.9 6.Belfry 65.3 7.Shelby Valley 64.3 8.East Ridge 63.4 9.Paintsville 62.0 10.South Floyd 61.7 11.Pike Central 60.1 12.Allen Central 52.7 13.Phelps 50.0 14.Prestonsburg 47.6 15.Betsy Layne 37.9 16.Piarist 1.0