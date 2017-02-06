Menu
Basketball

Covington Catholic still No. 1 in Litratings

Covington Catholic forward C.J. Fredrick watches the flight of the ball put up by Trinity guard Brendan King. 19 December 2016

The Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team remained No. 1 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

The Colonels are 22-4 and will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday’s game at Dixie Heights.

Scott County (20-5) is No. 2, followed by Trinity (23-3), Bowling Green (22-2) ad Fern Creek (24-2).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Covington Catholic (22-4)

108.1

2.Scott County (20-5)

105.7

3.Trinity (23-3)

104.5

4.Bowling Green (22-2)

104.1

5.Fern Creek (24-2)

103.8

6.Ballard (19-5)

100.0

7.Cooper (19-4)

97.2

8.Paul Laurence Dunbar (18-6)

97.1

9.Hopkinsville (21-4)

97.0

10.Lexington Catholic (18-6)

94.7

11.Oldham County (21-4)

93.9

12.Lexington Christian (19-6)

93.8

13.Campbell County (23-2)

93.3

14.Christian County (20-5)

92.8

15.South Oldham (20-3)

92.2

16.North Hardin (19-7)

91.7

17.Knox Central (18-5)

91.3

18.Bullitt East (17-8)

90.8

19.Corbin (19-4)

90.7

20.Adair County (24-1)

90.2

REGION 1

1.Graves County

85.2

2.Paducah Tilghman

83.3

3.Marshall County

82.3

4.McCracken County

81.3

5.Mayfield

79.8

6.Calloway County

70.8

7.Murray

67.9

8.St. Mary

54.7

9.Carlisle County

48.6

10.Hickman County

46.9

11.Ballard Memorial

45.4

12.Fulton County

42.6

13.Fulton City

39.4

14.Christian Fellowship

26.5

15.Community Christian

19.5

REGION 2

1.Hopkinsville

97.0

2.Christian County

92.8

3.University Heights

80.1

4.Henderson County

78.4

5.Hopkins Central

71.9

6.Madisonville

71.1

7.Webster County

68.3

8.Caldwell County

65.8

9.Lyon County

60.4

10.Livingston Central

57.6

11.Dawson Springs

51.5

12.Union County

48.4

13.Trigg County

47.8

14.Crittenden County

43.4

15.Fort Campbell

38.1

REGION 3

1.Owensboro Catholic

84.5

2.Apollo

82.9

3.Daviess County

81.2

4.Owensboro

80.3

5.Muhlenberg County

75.3

6.Ohio County

74.3

7.Hancock County

73.1

8.Meade County

71.7

9.Edmonson County

69.5

10.Breckinridge County

67.4

11.Grayson County

67.4

12.Butler County

66.2

13.McLean County

52.1

14.Whitesville Trinity

51.2

15.Frederick Fraize

47.3

REGION 4

1.Bowling Green

104.1

2.Franklin-Simpson

88.6

3.Warren Central

83.0

4.Russellville

82.4

5.Greenwood

78.6

6.Warren East

73.4

7.Clinton County

72.7

8.Barren County

72.0

9.Monroe County

71.2

10.Logan County

67.0

11.Todd Central

64.2

12.Allen County

63.7

13.South Warren

60.6

14.Cumberland County

58.2

15.Glasgow

56.6

16.Russell County

55.8

17.Metcalfe County

34.8

REGION 5

1.North Hardin

91.7

2.Adair County

90.2

3.John Hardin

86.3

4.Bardstown

84.0

5.Taylor County

82.9

6.Central Hardin

78.5

7.Larue County

78.1

8.Elizabethtown

74.9

9.Marion County

73.7

10.Bethlehem

71.3

11.Washington County

69.1

12.Nelson County

65.3

13.Caverna

61.2

14.Green County

59.1

15.Campbellsville

58.0

16.Fort Knox

54.4

17.Hart County

51.7

18.Thomas Nelson

45.4

REGION 6

1.Fern Creek

103.8

2.Bullitt East

90.8

3.PRP

88.8

4.Doss

88.2

5.Valley

88.0

6.Butler

83.9

7.DeSales

83.5

8.Moore

82.0

9.Jeffersontown

72.5

10.Fairdale

72.2

11.Holy Cross

72.2

12.Iroquois

71.5

13.Southern

71.0

14.Western

70.1

15.North Bullitt

65.8

16.Bullitt Central

56.6

17.Beth Haven

47.9

18.Whitefield Academy

45.0

19.Evangel

27.8

REGION 7

1.Trinity

104.5

2.Ballard

100.0

3.Waggener

89.6

4.St. Xavier

87.3

5.Eastern

86.5

6.Christian Academy

86.0

7.Male

81.0

8.Central

80.9

9.Manual

73.3

10.KCD

72.9

11.Seneca

71.1

12.Atherton

69.1

13.Collegiate

64.0

14.Shawnee

43.6

15.St. Francis

43.5

16.Portland Christian

41.2

17.Brown

39.1

REGION 8

1.Oldham County

93.9

2.South Oldham

92.2

3.Simon Kenton

86.2

4.Collins

82.9

5.Walton-Verona

81.8

6.Spencer County

79.0

7.Anderson County

77.3

8.North Oldham

76.7

9.Gallatin County

74.6

10.Williamstown

74.2

11.Shelby County

70.2

12.Grant County

67.7

13.Eminence

66.3

14.Owen County

62.4

15.Henry County

60.4

16.Carroll County

58.4

17.Trimble County

45.7

REGION 9

1.Covington Catholic

108.1

2.Cooper

97.2

3.Dixie Heights

89.0

4.Newport Catholic

83.3

5.Conner

81.1

6.Beechwood

77.1

7.Covington Holy Cross

76.4

8.Erlanger Lloyd

76.1

9.Highlands

75.1

10.Holmes

74.5

11.Ryle

74.5

12.Newport

72.8

13.Boone County

69.9

14.St. Henry

63.1

15.Ludlow

56.7

16.Bellevue

51.2

17.Villa Madonna

50.9

18.Dayton

50.5

19.Heritage Academy

6.7

20.Covington Latin

3.2

REGION 10

1.Campbell County

93.3

2.Paris

84.0

3.Clark County

81.9

4.Scott High

81.5

5.Pendleton County

75.8

6.Mason County

72.0

7.Bracken County

70.3

8.Bourbon County

69.5

9.Harrison County

64.7

10.Montgomery County

64.4

11.Nicholas County

62.0

12.Bishop Brossart

61.3

13.Augusta

56.5

14.Robertson County

54.3

15.Calvary Christian

44.2

16.St. Patrick

38.7

17.Silver Grove

24.3

REGION 11

1.Scott County

105.7

2.Paul Laurence Dunbar

97.1

3.Lexington Catholic

94.7

4.Lexington Christian

93.8

5.Lafayette

86.8

6.Madison Central

85.7

7.Bryan Station

84.9

8.Henry Clay

84.1

9.Madison Southern

82.9

10.Sayre

78.1

11.Woodford County

74.9

12.Franklin County

72.4

13.Tates Creek

69.5

14.Frankfort

61.1

15.Western Hills

58.4

16.Model

52.4

17.Berea

50.3

REGION 12

1.Southwestern

89.9

2.Pulaski County

88.3

3.Mercer County

87.4

4.Lincoln County

83.8

5.Wayne County

80.8

6.West Jessamine

80.1

7.Rockcastle County

78.2

8.Boyle County

76.9

9.Casey County

74.1

10.Somerset

71.4

11.Danville

69.5

12.East Jessamine

69.5

13.McCreary Central

69.0

14.Garrard County

63.1

15.Burgin

42.7

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Knox Central

91.3

2.Corbin

90.7

3.South Laurel

89.4

4.North Laurel

89.2

5.Harlan County

85.1

6.Clay County

75.7

7.Whitley County

69.5

8.Barbourville

66.7

9.Jackson County

66.2

10.Lynn Camp

63.2

11.Bell County

62.6

12.Harlan

59.1

13.Pineville

58.2

14.Williamsburg

51.6

15.Oneida Baptist

48.7

16.Middlesboro

44.0

17.Red Bird

39.9

REGION 14

1.Perry Central

87.1

2.Knott Central

81.0

3.Cordia

75.8

4.Letcher Central

75.2

5.Powell County

74.6

6.Estill County

71.8

7.Breathitt County

71.0

8.Buckhorn

67.3

9.Wolfe County

65.7

10.Hazard

65.3

11.Leslie County

64.0

12.Jackson City

44.6

13.June Buchanan

39.0

14.Jenkins

33.6

15.Owsley County

32.2

16.Lee County

28.3

17.Riverside Christian

12.4

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

78.6

2.Sheldon Clark

77.4

3.Pikeville

74.7

4.Lawrence County

72.4

5.Magoffin County

69.9

6.Belfry

65.3

7.Shelby Valley

64.3

8.East Ridge

63.4

9.Paintsville

62.0

10.South Floyd

61.7

11.Pike Central

60.1

12.Allen Central

52.7

13.Phelps

50.0

14.Prestonsburg

47.6

15.Betsy Layne

37.9

16.Piarist

1.0

REGION 16

1.Boyd County

83.0

2.Elliott County

82.9

3.Greenup County

77.3

4.Rowan County

76.6

5.West Carter

75.3

6.East Carter

68.0

7.Ashland Blazer

67.8

8.Russell

65.1

9.Fairview

61.0

10.Lewis County

61.0

11.Bath County

59.4

12.Morgan County

57.0

13.Fleming County

55.4

14.Raceland

50.5

15.Menifee County

49.6

16.Rose Hill

35.1

