Covington Catholic still on top in Litratings

The Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

The Colonels (15-4) have won three straight after knocking off Dayton (Ohio) Dunbar 70-68 on Sunday.

Scott County (12-5) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Bowling Green (15-2), Ballard (12-4), Trinity (18-2) and Fern Creek (18-2).

Fern Creek beat both Ballard and Trinity on Saturday on its way to its first-ever Louisville Invitational Tournament title.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete rankings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Covington Catholic (15-4) 107.8 2.Scott County (12-5) 105.6 3.Bowling Green (15-2) 104.6 4.Ballard (12-4) 104.4 5.Trinity (18-2) 104.2 6.Fern Creek (18-2) 102.8 7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (13-5) 97.5 8.Christian County (13-2) 97.0 9.Cooper (14-3) 96.6 10.Lexington Christian (14-4) 95.7 11.Lexington Catholic (13-6) 95.5 12.Hopkinsville (14-4) 95.5 13.Campbell County (16-1) 94.8 14.Bullitt East (12-6) 93.4 15.South Oldham (15-3) 92.9 16.Corbin (13-2) 92.8 17.Oldham County (13-4) 92.5 18.Knox Central (12-4) 92.3 19.South Laurel (15-4) 90.3 20.Southwestern (15-2) 90.3

REGION 1 1.Graves County 85.0 2.Marshall County 83.8 3.Paducah Tilghman 82.7 4.McCracken County 81.9 5.Mayfield 80.7 6.Murray 70.4 7.Calloway County 69.5 8.St. Mary 55.9 9.Carlisle County 48.1 10.Hickman County 47.7 11.Ballard Memorial 47.6 12.Fulton County 41.4 13.Fulton City 39.9 14.Christian Fellowship 27.5 15.Community Christian 17.8

REGION 2 1.Christian County 97.0 2.Hopkinsville 95.5 3.University Heights 80.7 4.Henderson County 77.8 5.Madisonville 73.9 6.Hopkins Central 70.9 7.Webster County 67.4 8.Caldwell County 63.2 9.Lyon County 61.8 10.Livingston Central 56.8 11.Dawson Springs 52.1 12.Union County 48.1 13.Crittenden County 46.1 14.Trigg County 45.6 15.Fort Campbell 37.7

REGION 3 1.Apollo 86.5 2.Owensboro Catholic 85.0 3.Owensboro 82.8 4.Daviess County 80.7 5.Muhlenberg County 76.0 6.Hancock County 74.8 7.Ohio County 74.6 8.Meade County 74.5 9.Edmonson County 68.2 10.Butler County 68.0 11.Grayson County 67.4 12.Breckinridge County 65.0 13.McLean County 54.6 14.Whitesville Trinity 53.5 15.Frederick Fraize 44.4

REGION 4 1.Bowling Green 104.6 2.Franklin-Simpson 90.1 3.Warren Central 84.5 4.Russellville 84.0 5.Greenwood 80.4 6.Warren East 75.6 7.Clinton County 72.4 8.Monroe County 72.4 9.Barren County 70.0 10.Logan County 64.8 11.Allen County 63.7 12.Todd Central 62.8 13.South Warren 60.7 14.Cumberland County 58.7 15.Glasgow 58.6 16.Russell County 54.3 17.Metcalfe County 35.6

REGION 5 1.Adair County 89.7 2.North Hardin 89.2 3.Taylor County 86.0 4.John Hardin 85.8 5.Bardstown 85.1 6.Central Hardin 78.9 7.Larue County 77.6 8.Marion County 74.3 9.Bethlehem 73.6 10.Elizabethtown 73.2 11.Washington County 69.9 12.Nelson County 66.9 13.Caverna 60.0 14.Green County 58.1 15.Campbellsville 55.5 16.Fort Knox 52.4 17.Hart County 48.4 18.Thomas Nelson 43.0

REGION 6 1.Fern Creek 102.8 2.Bullitt East 93.4 3.Doss 89.6 4.PRP 89.0 5.Valley 87.5 6.Butler 86.4 7.Moore 81.9 8.DeSales 81.8 9.Southern 73.5 10.Fairdale 72.7 11.Iroquois 71.0 12.Holy Cross 70.8 13.Jeffersontown 69.7 14.Western 69.2 15.North Bullitt 65.6 16.Bullitt Central 57.8 17.Beth Haven 51.8 18.Whitefield Academy 43.8 19.Evangel 29.8

REGION 7 1.Ballard 104.4 2.Trinity 104.2 3.Waggener 89.2 4.St. Xavier 87.3 5.Christian Academy 87.0 6.Eastern 85.8 7.Central 83.0 8.Male 82.6 9.Manual 70.9 10.KCD 69.9 11.Seneca 69.1 12.Atherton 68.4 13.Collegiate 63.7 14.Shawnee 45.4 15.Portland Christian 41.7 16.St. Francis 40.2 17.Brown 39.6

REGION 8 1.South Oldham 92.9 2.Oldham County 92.5 3.Simon Kenton 88.2 4.Collins 87.8 5.Walton-Verona 83.6 6.Anderson County 78.2 7.Gallatin County 77.4 8.Spencer County 76.7 9.Shelby County 74.6 10.North Oldham 74.2 11.Williamstown 71.9 12.Eminence 68.2 13.Grant County 67.0 14.Owen County 64.0 15.Carroll County 59.1 16.Henry County 59.0 17.Trimble County 44.3

REGION 9 1.Covington Catholic 107.8 2.Cooper 96.6 3.Dixie Heights 88.6 4.Newport Catholic 83.7 5.Conner 81.2 6.Holmes 78.6 7.Beechwood 78.4 8.Covington Holy Cross 75.8 9.Highlands 75.2 10.Ryle 73.7 11.Erlanger Lloyd 73.4 12.Newport 72.0 13.Boone County 69.1 14.St. Henry 66.0 15.Ludlow 55.6 16.Villa Madonna 50.3 17.Bellevue 49.0 18.Dayton 47.6 19.Heritage Academy 4.0 20.Covington Latin 1.8

REGION 10 1.Campbell County 94.8 2.Scott High 82.7 3.Clark County 81.6 4.Paris 79.6 5.Pendleton County 78.9 6.Mason County 75.3 7.Bracken County 70.3 8.Bourbon County 68.5 9.Harrison County 66.2 10.Montgomery County 65.7 11.Nicholas County 61.9 12.Bishop Brossart 59.7 13.Robertson County 56.6 14.Augusta 55.7 15.Calvary Christian 43.5 16.St. Patrick 39.3 17.Silver Grove 23.4

REGION 11 1.Scott County 105.6 2.Paul Laurence Dunbar 97.5 3.Lexington Christian 95.7 4.Lexington Catholic 95.5 5.Lafayette 86.1 6.Bryan Station 84.9 7.Henry Clay 84.7 8.Madison Central 83.2 9.Madison Southern 79.7 10.Sayre 75.3 11.Franklin County 72.8 12.Woodford County 72.7 13.Tates Creek 68.8 14.Frankfort 57.3 15.Western Hills 56.5 16.Model 53.3 17.Berea 46.0

REGION 12 1.Southwestern 90.3 2.Pulaski County 87.8 3.Lincoln County 84.6 4.Mercer County 84.5 5.West Jessamine 81.2 6.Wayne County 80.9 7.Rockcastle County 77.4 8.Boyle County 76.1 9.Casey County 72.4 10.Somerset 72.1 11.McCreary Central 70.6 12.East Jessamine 69.9 13.Danville 69.1 14.Garrard County 60.1 15.Burgin 43.0 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Corbin 92.8 2.Knox Central 92.3 3.South Laurel 90.3 4.North Laurel 89.0 5.Harlan County 86.0 6.Clay County 74.6 7.Whitley County 71.5 8.Barbourville 67.6 9.Jackson County 63.4 10.Lynn Camp 62.5 11.Bell County 57.2 12.Pineville 56.2 13.Harlan 55.7 14.Williamsburg 50.1 15.Oneida Baptist 45.0 16.Middlesboro 42.7 17.Red Bird 41.2

REGION 14 1.Perry Central 85.5 2.Knott Central 79.2 3.Cordia 78.4 4.Letcher Central 75.2 5.Powell County 72.7 6.Estill County 72.5 7.Breathitt County 70.0 8.Buckhorn 68.5 9.Wolfe County 66.8 10.Leslie County 66.5 11.Hazard 66.3 12.Jackson City 43.1 13.June Buchanan 36.8 14.Owsley County 32.4 15.Lee County 31.4 16.Jenkins 29.1 17.Riverside Christian 11.7

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 78.5 2.Sheldon Clark 75.6 3.Lawrence County 73.8 4.Pikeville 71.5 5.Magoffin County 69.0 6.Shelby Valley 63.5 7.Belfry 62.9 8.East Ridge 62.1 9.South Floyd 61.8 10.Paintsville 61.1 11.Pike Central 58.1 12.Allen Central 50.5 13.Phelps 48.3 14.Prestonsburg 46.7 15.Betsy Layne 35.3 16.Piarist 1.0