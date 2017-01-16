Menu
Basketball

Covington Catholic still on top in Litratings

Scott Ruthsatz won a state championship in his third season at Covington Catholic, a team he says became “fundamentally sound, hard-nosed and very skilled.”

Scott Ruthsatz won a state championship in his third season at Covington Catholic, a team he says became "fundamentally sound, hard-nosed and very skilled."

The Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

The Colonels (15-4) have won three straight after knocking off Dayton (Ohio) Dunbar 70-68 on Sunday.

Scott County (12-5) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Bowling Green (15-2), Ballard (12-4), Trinity (18-2) and Fern Creek (18-2).

Fern Creek beat both Ballard and Trinity on Saturday on its way to its first-ever Louisville Invitational Tournament title.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete rankings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Covington Catholic (15-4)

107.8

2.Scott County (12-5)

105.6

3.Bowling Green (15-2)

104.6

4.Ballard (12-4)

104.4

5.Trinity (18-2)

104.2

6.Fern Creek (18-2)

102.8

7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (13-5)

97.5

8.Christian County (13-2)

97.0

9.Cooper (14-3)

96.6

10.Lexington Christian (14-4)

95.7

11.Lexington Catholic (13-6)

95.5

12.Hopkinsville (14-4)

95.5

13.Campbell County (16-1)

94.8

14.Bullitt East (12-6)

93.4

15.South Oldham (15-3)

92.9

16.Corbin (13-2)

92.8

17.Oldham County (13-4)

92.5

18.Knox Central (12-4)

92.3

19.South Laurel (15-4)

90.3

20.Southwestern (15-2)

90.3

REGION 1

1.Graves County

85.0

2.Marshall County

83.8

3.Paducah Tilghman

82.7

4.McCracken County

81.9

5.Mayfield

80.7

6.Murray

70.4

7.Calloway County

69.5

8.St. Mary

55.9

9.Carlisle County

48.1

10.Hickman County

47.7

11.Ballard Memorial

47.6

12.Fulton County

41.4

13.Fulton City

39.9

14.Christian Fellowship

27.5

15.Community Christian

17.8

REGION 2

1.Christian County

97.0

2.Hopkinsville

95.5

3.University Heights

80.7

4.Henderson County

77.8

5.Madisonville

73.9

6.Hopkins Central

70.9

7.Webster County

67.4

8.Caldwell County

63.2

9.Lyon County

61.8

10.Livingston Central

56.8

11.Dawson Springs

52.1

12.Union County

48.1

13.Crittenden County

46.1

14.Trigg County

45.6

15.Fort Campbell

37.7

REGION 3

1.Apollo

86.5

2.Owensboro Catholic

85.0

3.Owensboro

82.8

4.Daviess County

80.7

5.Muhlenberg County

76.0

6.Hancock County

74.8

7.Ohio County

74.6

8.Meade County

74.5

9.Edmonson County

68.2

10.Butler County

68.0

11.Grayson County

67.4

12.Breckinridge County

65.0

13.McLean County

54.6

14.Whitesville Trinity

53.5

15.Frederick Fraize

44.4

REGION 4

1.Bowling Green

104.6

2.Franklin-Simpson

90.1

3.Warren Central

84.5

4.Russellville

84.0

5.Greenwood

80.4

6.Warren East

75.6

7.Clinton County

72.4

8.Monroe County

72.4

9.Barren County

70.0

10.Logan County

64.8

11.Allen County

63.7

12.Todd Central

62.8

13.South Warren

60.7

14.Cumberland County

58.7

15.Glasgow

58.6

16.Russell County

54.3

17.Metcalfe County

35.6

REGION 5

1.Adair County

89.7

2.North Hardin

89.2

3.Taylor County

86.0

4.John Hardin

85.8

5.Bardstown

85.1

6.Central Hardin

78.9

7.Larue County

77.6

8.Marion County

74.3

9.Bethlehem

73.6

10.Elizabethtown

73.2

11.Washington County

69.9

12.Nelson County

66.9

13.Caverna

60.0

14.Green County

58.1

15.Campbellsville

55.5

16.Fort Knox

52.4

17.Hart County

48.4

18.Thomas Nelson

43.0

REGION 6

1.Fern Creek

102.8

2.Bullitt East

93.4

3.Doss

89.6

4.PRP

89.0

5.Valley

87.5

6.Butler

86.4

7.Moore

81.9

8.DeSales

81.8

9.Southern

73.5

10.Fairdale

72.7

11.Iroquois

71.0

12.Holy Cross

70.8

13.Jeffersontown

69.7

14.Western

69.2

15.North Bullitt

65.6

16.Bullitt Central

57.8

17.Beth Haven

51.8

18.Whitefield Academy

43.8

19.Evangel

29.8

REGION 7

1.Ballard

104.4

2.Trinity

104.2

3.Waggener

89.2

4.St. Xavier

87.3

5.Christian Academy

87.0

6.Eastern

85.8

7.Central

83.0

8.Male

82.6

9.Manual

70.9

10.KCD

69.9

11.Seneca

69.1

12.Atherton

68.4

13.Collegiate

63.7

14.Shawnee

45.4

15.Portland Christian

41.7

16.St. Francis

40.2

17.Brown

39.6

REGION 8

1.South Oldham

92.9

2.Oldham County

92.5

3.Simon Kenton

88.2

4.Collins

87.8

5.Walton-Verona

83.6

6.Anderson County

78.2

7.Gallatin County

77.4

8.Spencer County

76.7

9.Shelby County

74.6

10.North Oldham

74.2

11.Williamstown

71.9

12.Eminence

68.2

13.Grant County

67.0

14.Owen County

64.0

15.Carroll County

59.1

16.Henry County

59.0

17.Trimble County

44.3

REGION 9

1.Covington Catholic

107.8

2.Cooper

96.6

3.Dixie Heights

88.6

4.Newport Catholic

83.7

5.Conner

81.2

6.Holmes

78.6

7.Beechwood

78.4

8.Covington Holy Cross

75.8

9.Highlands

75.2

10.Ryle

73.7

11.Erlanger Lloyd

73.4

12.Newport

72.0

13.Boone County

69.1

14.St. Henry

66.0

15.Ludlow

55.6

16.Villa Madonna

50.3

17.Bellevue

49.0

18.Dayton

47.6

19.Heritage Academy

4.0

20.Covington Latin

1.8

REGION 10

1.Campbell County

94.8

2.Scott High

82.7

3.Clark County

81.6

4.Paris

79.6

5.Pendleton County

78.9

6.Mason County

75.3

7.Bracken County

70.3

8.Bourbon County

68.5

9.Harrison County

66.2

10.Montgomery County

65.7

11.Nicholas County

61.9

12.Bishop Brossart

59.7

13.Robertson County

56.6

14.Augusta

55.7

15.Calvary Christian

43.5

16.St. Patrick

39.3

17.Silver Grove

23.4

REGION 11

1.Scott County

105.6

2.Paul Laurence Dunbar

97.5

3.Lexington Christian

95.7

4.Lexington Catholic

95.5

5.Lafayette

86.1

6.Bryan Station

84.9

7.Henry Clay

84.7

8.Madison Central

83.2

9.Madison Southern

79.7

10.Sayre

75.3

11.Franklin County

72.8

12.Woodford County

72.7

13.Tates Creek

68.8

14.Frankfort

57.3

15.Western Hills

56.5

16.Model

53.3

17.Berea

46.0

REGION 12

1.Southwestern

90.3

2.Pulaski County

87.8

3.Lincoln County

84.6

4.Mercer County

84.5

5.West Jessamine

81.2

6.Wayne County

80.9

7.Rockcastle County

77.4

8.Boyle County

76.1

9.Casey County

72.4

10.Somerset

72.1

11.McCreary Central

70.6

12.East Jessamine

69.9

13.Danville

69.1

14.Garrard County

60.1

15.Burgin

43.0

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Corbin

92.8

2.Knox Central

92.3

3.South Laurel

90.3

4.North Laurel

89.0

5.Harlan County

86.0

6.Clay County

74.6

7.Whitley County

71.5

8.Barbourville

67.6

9.Jackson County

63.4

10.Lynn Camp

62.5

11.Bell County

57.2

12.Pineville

56.2

13.Harlan

55.7

14.Williamsburg

50.1

15.Oneida Baptist

45.0

16.Middlesboro

42.7

17.Red Bird

41.2

REGION 14

1.Perry Central

85.5

2.Knott Central

79.2

3.Cordia

78.4

4.Letcher Central

75.2

5.Powell County

72.7

6.Estill County

72.5

7.Breathitt County

70.0

8.Buckhorn

68.5

9.Wolfe County

66.8

10.Leslie County

66.5

11.Hazard

66.3

12.Jackson City

43.1

13.June Buchanan

36.8

14.Owsley County

32.4

15.Lee County

31.4

16.Jenkins

29.1

17.Riverside Christian

11.7

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

78.5

2.Sheldon Clark

75.6

3.Lawrence County

73.8

4.Pikeville

71.5

5.Magoffin County

69.0

6.Shelby Valley

63.5

7.Belfry

62.9

8.East Ridge

62.1

9.South Floyd

61.8

10.Paintsville

61.1

11.Pike Central

58.1

12.Allen Central

50.5

13.Phelps

48.3

14.Prestonsburg

46.7

15.Betsy Layne

35.3

16.Piarist

1.0

REGION 16

1.Elliott County

83.7

2.Boyd County

82.4

3.Greenup County

76.8

4.West Carter

75.1

5.Rowan County

74.7

6.Ashland Blazer

66.8

7.East Carter

65.5

8.Russell

63.8

9.Lewis County

58.9

10.Bath County

58.5

11.Fairview

58.5

12.Morgan County

57.1

13.Fleming County

53.7

14.Raceland

47.2

15.Menifee County

45.4

16.Rose Hill

36.5

