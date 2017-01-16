Covington Catholic still on top in Litratings

The Covington Catholic High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.
The Colonels (15-4) have won three straight after knocking off Dayton (Ohio) Dunbar 70-68 on Sunday.
Scott County (12-5) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Bowling Green (15-2), Ballard (12-4), Trinity (18-2) and Fern Creek (18-2).
Fern Creek beat both Ballard and Trinity on Saturday on its way to its first-ever Louisville Invitational Tournament title.
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete rankings:
The LITKENHOUS RATINGS
1.Covington Catholic (15-4)
107.8
2.Scott County (12-5)
105.6
3.Bowling Green (15-2)
104.6
4.Ballard (12-4)
104.4
5.Trinity (18-2)
104.2
6.Fern Creek (18-2)
102.8
7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (13-5)
97.5
8.Christian County (13-2)
97.0
9.Cooper (14-3)
96.6
10.Lexington Christian (14-4)
95.7
11.Lexington Catholic (13-6)
95.5
12.Hopkinsville (14-4)
95.5
13.Campbell County (16-1)
94.8
14.Bullitt East (12-6)
93.4
15.South Oldham (15-3)
92.9
16.Corbin (13-2)
92.8
17.Oldham County (13-4)
92.5
18.Knox Central (12-4)
92.3
19.South Laurel (15-4)
90.3
20.Southwestern (15-2)
90.3
REGION 1
1.Graves County
85.0
2.Marshall County
83.8
3.Paducah Tilghman
82.7
4.McCracken County
81.9
5.Mayfield
80.7
6.Murray
70.4
7.Calloway County
69.5
8.St. Mary
55.9
9.Carlisle County
48.1
10.Hickman County
47.7
11.Ballard Memorial
47.6
12.Fulton County
41.4
13.Fulton City
39.9
14.Christian Fellowship
27.5
15.Community Christian
17.8
REGION 2
1.Christian County
97.0
2.Hopkinsville
95.5
3.University Heights
80.7
4.Henderson County
77.8
5.Madisonville
73.9
6.Hopkins Central
70.9
7.Webster County
67.4
8.Caldwell County
63.2
9.Lyon County
61.8
10.Livingston Central
56.8
11.Dawson Springs
52.1
12.Union County
48.1
13.Crittenden County
46.1
14.Trigg County
45.6
15.Fort Campbell
37.7
REGION 3
1.Apollo
86.5
2.Owensboro Catholic
85.0
3.Owensboro
82.8
4.Daviess County
80.7
5.Muhlenberg County
76.0
6.Hancock County
74.8
7.Ohio County
74.6
8.Meade County
74.5
9.Edmonson County
68.2
10.Butler County
68.0
11.Grayson County
67.4
12.Breckinridge County
65.0
13.McLean County
54.6
14.Whitesville Trinity
53.5
15.Frederick Fraize
44.4
REGION 4
1.Bowling Green
104.6
2.Franklin-Simpson
90.1
3.Warren Central
84.5
4.Russellville
84.0
5.Greenwood
80.4
6.Warren East
75.6
7.Clinton County
72.4
8.Monroe County
72.4
9.Barren County
70.0
10.Logan County
64.8
11.Allen County
63.7
12.Todd Central
62.8
13.South Warren
60.7
14.Cumberland County
58.7
15.Glasgow
58.6
16.Russell County
54.3
17.Metcalfe County
35.6
REGION 5
1.Adair County
89.7
2.North Hardin
89.2
3.Taylor County
86.0
4.John Hardin
85.8
5.Bardstown
85.1
6.Central Hardin
78.9
7.Larue County
77.6
8.Marion County
74.3
9.Bethlehem
73.6
10.Elizabethtown
73.2
11.Washington County
69.9
12.Nelson County
66.9
13.Caverna
60.0
14.Green County
58.1
15.Campbellsville
55.5
16.Fort Knox
52.4
17.Hart County
48.4
18.Thomas Nelson
43.0
REGION 6
1.Fern Creek
102.8
2.Bullitt East
93.4
3.Doss
89.6
4.PRP
89.0
5.Valley
87.5
6.Butler
86.4
7.Moore
81.9
8.DeSales
81.8
9.Southern
73.5
10.Fairdale
72.7
11.Iroquois
71.0
12.Holy Cross
70.8
13.Jeffersontown
69.7
14.Western
69.2
15.North Bullitt
65.6
16.Bullitt Central
57.8
17.Beth Haven
51.8
18.Whitefield Academy
43.8
19.Evangel
29.8
REGION 7
1.Ballard
104.4
2.Trinity
104.2
3.Waggener
89.2
4.St. Xavier
87.3
5.Christian Academy
87.0
6.Eastern
85.8
7.Central
83.0
8.Male
82.6
9.Manual
70.9
10.KCD
69.9
11.Seneca
69.1
12.Atherton
68.4
13.Collegiate
63.7
14.Shawnee
45.4
15.Portland Christian
41.7
16.St. Francis
40.2
17.Brown
39.6
REGION 8
1.South Oldham
92.9
2.Oldham County
92.5
3.Simon Kenton
88.2
4.Collins
87.8
5.Walton-Verona
83.6
6.Anderson County
78.2
7.Gallatin County
77.4
8.Spencer County
76.7
9.Shelby County
74.6
10.North Oldham
74.2
11.Williamstown
71.9
12.Eminence
68.2
13.Grant County
67.0
14.Owen County
64.0
15.Carroll County
59.1
16.Henry County
59.0
17.Trimble County
44.3
REGION 9
1.Covington Catholic
107.8
2.Cooper
96.6
3.Dixie Heights
88.6
4.Newport Catholic
83.7
5.Conner
81.2
6.Holmes
78.6
7.Beechwood
78.4
8.Covington Holy Cross
75.8
9.Highlands
75.2
10.Ryle
73.7
11.Erlanger Lloyd
73.4
12.Newport
72.0
13.Boone County
69.1
14.St. Henry
66.0
15.Ludlow
55.6
16.Villa Madonna
50.3
17.Bellevue
49.0
18.Dayton
47.6
19.Heritage Academy
4.0
20.Covington Latin
1.8
REGION 10
1.Campbell County
94.8
2.Scott High
82.7
3.Clark County
81.6
4.Paris
79.6
5.Pendleton County
78.9
6.Mason County
75.3
7.Bracken County
70.3
8.Bourbon County
68.5
9.Harrison County
66.2
10.Montgomery County
65.7
11.Nicholas County
61.9
12.Bishop Brossart
59.7
13.Robertson County
56.6
14.Augusta
55.7
15.Calvary Christian
43.5
16.St. Patrick
39.3
17.Silver Grove
23.4
REGION 11
1.Scott County
105.6
2.Paul Laurence Dunbar
97.5
3.Lexington Christian
95.7
4.Lexington Catholic
95.5
5.Lafayette
86.1
6.Bryan Station
84.9
7.Henry Clay
84.7
8.Madison Central
83.2
9.Madison Southern
79.7
10.Sayre
75.3
11.Franklin County
72.8
12.Woodford County
72.7
13.Tates Creek
68.8
14.Frankfort
57.3
15.Western Hills
56.5
16.Model
53.3
17.Berea
46.0
REGION 12
1.Southwestern
90.3
2.Pulaski County
87.8
3.Lincoln County
84.6
4.Mercer County
84.5
5.West Jessamine
81.2
6.Wayne County
80.9
7.Rockcastle County
77.4
8.Boyle County
76.1
9.Casey County
72.4
10.Somerset
72.1
11.McCreary Central
70.6
12.East Jessamine
69.9
13.Danville
69.1
14.Garrard County
60.1
15.Burgin
43.0
16.Ky Deaf School
1.0
REGION 13
1.Corbin
92.8
2.Knox Central
92.3
3.South Laurel
90.3
4.North Laurel
89.0
5.Harlan County
86.0
6.Clay County
74.6
7.Whitley County
71.5
8.Barbourville
67.6
9.Jackson County
63.4
10.Lynn Camp
62.5
11.Bell County
57.2
12.Pineville
56.2
13.Harlan
55.7
14.Williamsburg
50.1
15.Oneida Baptist
45.0
16.Middlesboro
42.7
17.Red Bird
41.2
REGION 14
1.Perry Central
85.5
2.Knott Central
79.2
3.Cordia
78.4
4.Letcher Central
75.2
5.Powell County
72.7
6.Estill County
72.5
7.Breathitt County
70.0
8.Buckhorn
68.5
9.Wolfe County
66.8
10.Leslie County
66.5
11.Hazard
66.3
12.Jackson City
43.1
13.June Buchanan
36.8
14.Owsley County
32.4
15.Lee County
31.4
16.Jenkins
29.1
17.Riverside Christian
11.7
REGION 15
1.Johnson Central
78.5
2.Sheldon Clark
75.6
3.Lawrence County
73.8
4.Pikeville
71.5
5.Magoffin County
69.0
6.Shelby Valley
63.5
7.Belfry
62.9
8.East Ridge
62.1
9.South Floyd
61.8
10.Paintsville
61.1
11.Pike Central
58.1
12.Allen Central
50.5
13.Phelps
48.3
14.Prestonsburg
46.7
15.Betsy Layne
35.3
16.Piarist
1.0
REGION 16
1.Elliott County
83.7
2.Boyd County
82.4
3.Greenup County
76.8
4.West Carter
75.1
5.Rowan County
74.7
6.Ashland Blazer
66.8
7.East Carter
65.5
8.Russell
63.8
9.Lewis County
58.9
10.Bath County
58.5
11.Fairview
58.5
12.Morgan County
57.1
13.Fleming County
53.7
14.Raceland
47.2
15.Menifee County
45.4
16.Rose Hill
36.5
