Covington Catholic tops Litkenhous Ratings

Covington Catholic High School is the state’s No. 1 boys basketball team in the first Courier-Journal Litkenhous Ratings of the season.

The Colonels sport a 10-3 record entering Tuesday night’s home game against Covington Holy Cross. They finished in third place in the Forcht Bank King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic at Fairdale, losing to Trinity in the semifinals before beating Bowling Green in the third-place game.

Trinity (12-1) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Bowling Green (10-2), Ballard (8-2) and Fern Creek (12-1).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Covington Catholic (10-3) 109.6 2.Trinity (12-1) 106.8 3.Bowling Green (10-2) 106.7 4.Ballard (8-2) 106.5 5.Fern Creek (12-1) 103.9 6.Scott County (8-3) 103.8 7.Cooper (9-3) 101.1 8.Paul Laurence Dunbar (9-4) 100.4 9.Christian County (11-1) 98.9 10.Campbell County (12-1) 96.7 11.Corbin (9-1) 96.5 12.Lexington Catholic (8-6) 96.5 13.Lexington Christian (11-2) 94.0 14.Oldham County (10-3) 93.5 15.South Oldham (13-1) 93.4 16.Bullitt East (10-4) 93.1 17.PRP (8-5) 92.3 18.Knox Central (8-3) 91.8 19.Hopkinsville (9-4) 91.5 20.North Hardin (8-5) 90.7

REGION 1 1.Marshall County 86.1 2.Graves County 81.8 3.Paducah Tilghman 81.1 4.Mayfield 80.6 5.McCracken County 77.8 6.Calloway County 70.0 7.Murray 69.4 8.St. Mary 55.1 9.Hickman County 47.8 10.Carlisle County 46.9 11.Ballard Memorial 44.8 12.Fulton County 43.5 13.Fulton City 38.4 14.Christian Fellowship 27.9 15.Community Christian 18.7

REGION 2 1.Christian County 98.9 2.Hopkinsville 91.5 3.University Heights 80.3 4.Madisonville 77.9 5.Henderson County 75.8 6.Hopkins Central 72.8 7.Webster County 67.5 8.Lyon County 62.8 9.Caldwell County 58.6 10.Livingston Central 56.8 11.Dawson Springs 53.5 12.Union County 45.4 13.Crittenden County 44.9 14.Trigg County 42.7 15.Fort Campbell 38.1

REGION 3 1.Owensboro Catholic 87.1 2.Apollo 86.4 3.Owensboro 80.7 4.Daviess County 80.3 5.Meade County 78.1 6.Muhlenberg County 77.7 7.Ohio County 76.1 8.Hancock County 75.4 9.Butler County 66.7 10.Edmonson County 66.1 11.Grayson County 66.1 12.Breckinridge County 64.3 13.McLean County 57.7 14.Whitesville Trinity 52.6 15.Frederick Fraize 44.6

REGION 4 1.Bowling Green 106.7 2.Franklin-Simpson 90.2 3.Warren Central 85.9 4.Russellville 84.0 5.Greenwood 79.7 6.Warren East 77.0 7.Clinton County 72.1 8.Monroe County 71.4 9.Barren County 68.3 10.Logan County 67.5 11.Todd Central 61.4 12.Glasgow 60.8 13.Allen County 60.4 14.South Warren 58.2 15.Cumberland County 56.3 16.Russell County 53.5 17.Metcalfe County 33.4

REGION 5 1.North Hardin 90.7 2.Adair County 88.9 3.Bardstown 87.6 4.Taylor County 86.3 5.John Hardin 85.4 6.Central Hardin 78.8 7.Larue County 77.0 8.Marion County 71.9 9.Bethlehem 71.5 10.Elizabethtown 71.2 11.Washington County 70.8 12.Nelson County 65.0 13.Green County 60.4 14.Caverna 58.3 15.Campbellsville 56.0 16.Fort Knox 48.5 17.Hart County 45.7 18.Thomas Nelson 42.7

REGION 6 1.Fern Creek 103.9 2.Bullitt East 93.1 3.PRP 92.3 4.Doss 89.0 5.Butler 88.3 6.Valley 87.0 7.DeSales 84.1 8.Southern 75.7 9.Fairdale 74.8 10.Moore 74.8 11.Western 71.7 12.Iroquois 70.1 13.Holy Cross 69.2 14.Jeffersontown 69.0 15.North Bullitt 64.1 16.Bullitt Central 57.9 17.Beth Haven 53.9 18.Whitefield Academy 41.7 19.Evangel 33.6

REGION 7 1.Trinity 106.8 2.Ballard 106.5 3.Waggener 88.7 4.Eastern 86.6 5.Christian Academy 85.9 6.St. Xavier 85.1 7.Central 82.1 8.Male 82.1 9.KCD 71.0 10.Manual 70.3 11.Seneca 68.2 12.Atherton 68.1 13.Collegiate 63.4 14.Shawnee 47.7 15.Portland Christian 43.3 16.Brown 40.4 17.St. Francis 36.6

REGION 8 1.Oldham County 93.5 2.South Oldham 93.4 3.Collins 88.7 4.Simon Kenton 88.3 5.Walton-Verona 81.4 6.Gallatin County 79.4 7.Anderson County 77.1 8.Spencer County 77.0 9.North Oldham 75.7 10.Shelby County 74.1 11.Williamstown 71.3 12.Grant County 65.9 13.Eminence 65.8 14.Owen County 63.8 15.Carroll County 62.1 16.Henry County 58.0 17.Trimble County 45.1

REGION 9 1.Covington Catholic 109.6 2.Cooper 101.1 3.Dixie Heights 89.9 4.Newport Catholic 84.6 5.Beechwood 83.7 6.Conner 82.2 7.Holmes 79.2 8.Covington Holy Cross 76.5 9.Ryle 74.4 10.Erlanger Lloyd 73.9 11.Highlands 72.7 12.Newport 70.8 13.Boone County 67.1 14.St. Henry 63.5 15.Ludlow 51.6 16.Bellevue 49.5 17.Villa Madonna 48.4 18.Dayton 44.9 19.Heritage Academy 2.6 20.Covington Latin 2.0

REGION 10 1.Campbell County 96.7 2.Clark County 83.4 3.Scott High 80.0 4.Paris 79.9 5.Mason County 77.5 6.Pendleton County 77.3 7.Bracken County 70.7 8.Bourbon County 69.4 9.Montgomery County 67.1 10.Nicholas County 61.3 11.Harrison County 60.7 12.Robertson County 56.9 13.Bishop Brossart 56.8 14.Augusta 54.4 15.Calvary Christian 45.7 16.St. Patrick 38.3 17.Silver Grove 23.0

REGION 11 1.Scott County 103.8 2.Paul Laurence Dunbar 100.4 3.Lexington Catholic 96.5 4.Lexington Christian 94.0 5.Lafayette 86.7 6.Bryan Station 85.9 7.Madison Central 82.2 8.Henry Clay 81.5 9.Madison Southern 79.7 10.Woodford County 75.8 11.Franklin County 74.5 12.Sayre 74.4 13.Tates Creek 67.7 14.Frankfort 58.9 15.Western Hills 57.7 16.Model 52.0 17.Berea 47.1

REGION 12 1.Southwestern 89.3 2.Pulaski County 88.9 3.Mercer County 85.3 4.Lincoln County 85.1 5.West Jessamine 81.3 6.Wayne County 79.5 7.Rockcastle County 76.2 8.Boyle County 75.8 9.Somerset 72.9 10.East Jessamine 72.6 11.Casey County 72.2 12.McCreary Central 71.6 13.Danville 69.9 14.Garrard County 60.8 15.Burgin 42.5 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Corbin 96.5 2.Knox Central 91.8 3.South Laurel 89.7 4.North Laurel 89.3 5.Harlan County 88.1 6.Clay County 72.4 7.Whitley County 71.0 8.Barbourville 70.0 9.Jackson County 64.6 10.Lynn Camp 64.3 11.Bell County 59.6 12.Pineville 53.5 13.Harlan 53.3 14.Oneida Baptist 47.9 15.Williamsburg 47.0 16.Middlesboro 40.3 17.Red Bird 38.6

REGION 14 1.Perry Central 82.7 2.Knott Central 82.0 3.Cordia 76.5 4.Letcher Central 76.5 5.Estill County 73.4 6.Powell County 72.1 7.Leslie County 69.1 8.Breathitt County 68.6 9.Buckhorn 68.1 10.Hazard 66.8 11.Wolfe County 65.6 12.Jackson City 43.5 13.June Buchanan 36.5 14.Owsley County 33.4 15.Jenkins 30.3 16.Lee County 28.2 17.Riverside Christian 9.5

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 77.7 2.Sheldon Clark 77.3 3.Lawrence County 75.8 4.Pikeville 74.7 5.Magoffin County 66.1 6.Paintsville 62.9 7.Belfry 62.0 8.Shelby Valley 61.5 9.Pike Central 59.7 10.East Ridge 59.3 11.South Floyd 59.2 12.Allen Central 49.4 13.Phelps 46.8 14.Prestonsburg 42.8 15.Betsy Layne 36.3 16.Piarist 1.0