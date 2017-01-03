Menu
Basketball

Covington Catholic tops Litkenhous Ratings

Covington Catholic guard Cole VonHandorf pressures Trinity guard David Johnson. 19 December 2016

Covington Catholic High School is the state’s No. 1 boys basketball team in the first Courier-Journal Litkenhous Ratings of the season.

The Colonels sport a 10-3 record entering Tuesday night’s home game against Covington Holy Cross. They finished in third place in the Forcht Bank King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic at Fairdale, losing to Trinity in the semifinals before beating Bowling Green in the third-place game.

Trinity (12-1) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Bowling Green (10-2), Ballard (8-2) and Fern Creek (12-1).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Covington Catholic (10-3)

109.6

2.Trinity (12-1)

106.8

3.Bowling Green (10-2)

106.7

4.Ballard (8-2)

106.5

5.Fern Creek (12-1)

103.9

6.Scott County (8-3)

103.8

7.Cooper (9-3)

101.1

8.Paul Laurence Dunbar (9-4)

100.4

9.Christian County (11-1)

98.9

10.Campbell County (12-1)

96.7

11.Corbin (9-1)

96.5

12.Lexington Catholic (8-6)

96.5

13.Lexington Christian (11-2)

94.0

14.Oldham County (10-3)

93.5

15.South Oldham (13-1)

93.4

16.Bullitt East (10-4)

93.1

17.PRP (8-5)

92.3

18.Knox Central (8-3)

91.8

19.Hopkinsville (9-4)

91.5

20.North Hardin (8-5)

90.7

REGION 1

1.Marshall County

86.1

2.Graves County

81.8

3.Paducah Tilghman

81.1

4.Mayfield

80.6

5.McCracken County

77.8

6.Calloway County

70.0

7.Murray

69.4

8.St. Mary

55.1

9.Hickman County

47.8

10.Carlisle County

46.9

11.Ballard Memorial

44.8

12.Fulton County

43.5

13.Fulton City

38.4

14.Christian Fellowship

27.9

15.Community Christian

18.7

REGION 2

1.Christian County

98.9

2.Hopkinsville

91.5

3.University Heights

80.3

4.Madisonville

77.9

5.Henderson County

75.8

6.Hopkins Central

72.8

7.Webster County

67.5

8.Lyon County

62.8

9.Caldwell County

58.6

10.Livingston Central

56.8

11.Dawson Springs

53.5

12.Union County

45.4

13.Crittenden County

44.9

14.Trigg County

42.7

15.Fort Campbell

38.1

REGION 3

1.Owensboro Catholic

87.1

2.Apollo

86.4

3.Owensboro

80.7

4.Daviess County

80.3

5.Meade County

78.1

6.Muhlenberg County

77.7

7.Ohio County

76.1

8.Hancock County

75.4

9.Butler County

66.7

10.Edmonson County

66.1

11.Grayson County

66.1

12.Breckinridge County

64.3

13.McLean County

57.7

14.Whitesville Trinity

52.6

15.Frederick Fraize

44.6

REGION 4

1.Bowling Green

106.7

2.Franklin-Simpson

90.2

3.Warren Central

85.9

4.Russellville

84.0

5.Greenwood

79.7

6.Warren East

77.0

7.Clinton County

72.1

8.Monroe County

71.4

9.Barren County

68.3

10.Logan County

67.5

11.Todd Central

61.4

12.Glasgow

60.8

13.Allen County

60.4

14.South Warren

58.2

15.Cumberland County

56.3

16.Russell County

53.5

17.Metcalfe County

33.4

REGION 5

1.North Hardin

90.7

2.Adair County

88.9

3.Bardstown

87.6

4.Taylor County

86.3

5.John Hardin

85.4

6.Central Hardin

78.8

7.Larue County

77.0

8.Marion County

71.9

9.Bethlehem

71.5

10.Elizabethtown

71.2

11.Washington County

70.8

12.Nelson County

65.0

13.Green County

60.4

14.Caverna

58.3

15.Campbellsville

56.0

16.Fort Knox

48.5

17.Hart County

45.7

18.Thomas Nelson

42.7

REGION 6

1.Fern Creek

103.9

2.Bullitt East

93.1

3.PRP

92.3

4.Doss

89.0

5.Butler

88.3

6.Valley

87.0

7.DeSales

84.1

8.Southern

75.7

9.Fairdale

74.8

10.Moore

74.8

11.Western

71.7

12.Iroquois

70.1

13.Holy Cross

69.2

14.Jeffersontown

69.0

15.North Bullitt

64.1

16.Bullitt Central

57.9

17.Beth Haven

53.9

18.Whitefield Academy

41.7

19.Evangel

33.6

REGION 7

1.Trinity

106.8

2.Ballard

106.5

3.Waggener

88.7

4.Eastern

86.6

5.Christian Academy

85.9

6.St. Xavier

85.1

7.Central

82.1

8.Male

82.1

9.KCD

71.0

10.Manual

70.3

11.Seneca

68.2

12.Atherton

68.1

13.Collegiate

63.4

14.Shawnee

47.7

15.Portland Christian

43.3

16.Brown

40.4

17.St. Francis

36.6

REGION 8

1.Oldham County

93.5

2.South Oldham

93.4

3.Collins

88.7

4.Simon Kenton

88.3

5.Walton-Verona

81.4

6.Gallatin County

79.4

7.Anderson County

77.1

8.Spencer County

77.0

9.North Oldham

75.7

10.Shelby County

74.1

11.Williamstown

71.3

12.Grant County

65.9

13.Eminence

65.8

14.Owen County

63.8

15.Carroll County

62.1

16.Henry County

58.0

17.Trimble County

45.1

REGION 9

1.Covington Catholic

109.6

2.Cooper

101.1

3.Dixie Heights

89.9

4.Newport Catholic

84.6

5.Beechwood

83.7

6.Conner

82.2

7.Holmes

79.2

8.Covington Holy Cross

76.5

9.Ryle

74.4

10.Erlanger Lloyd

73.9

11.Highlands

72.7

12.Newport

70.8

13.Boone County

67.1

14.St. Henry

63.5

15.Ludlow

51.6

16.Bellevue

49.5

17.Villa Madonna

48.4

18.Dayton

44.9

19.Heritage Academy

2.6

20.Covington Latin

2.0

REGION 10

1.Campbell County

96.7

2.Clark County

83.4

3.Scott High

80.0

4.Paris

79.9

5.Mason County

77.5

6.Pendleton County

77.3

7.Bracken County

70.7

8.Bourbon County

69.4

9.Montgomery County

67.1

10.Nicholas County

61.3

11.Harrison County

60.7

12.Robertson County

56.9

13.Bishop Brossart

56.8

14.Augusta

54.4

15.Calvary Christian

45.7

16.St. Patrick

38.3

17.Silver Grove

23.0

REGION 11

1.Scott County

103.8

2.Paul Laurence Dunbar

100.4

3.Lexington Catholic

96.5

4.Lexington Christian

94.0

5.Lafayette

86.7

6.Bryan Station

85.9

7.Madison Central

82.2

8.Henry Clay

81.5

9.Madison Southern

79.7

10.Woodford County

75.8

11.Franklin County

74.5

12.Sayre

74.4

13.Tates Creek

67.7

14.Frankfort

58.9

15.Western Hills

57.7

16.Model

52.0

17.Berea

47.1

REGION 12

1.Southwestern

89.3

2.Pulaski County

88.9

3.Mercer County

85.3

4.Lincoln County

85.1

5.West Jessamine

81.3

6.Wayne County

79.5

7.Rockcastle County

76.2

8.Boyle County

75.8

9.Somerset

72.9

10.East Jessamine

72.6

11.Casey County

72.2

12.McCreary Central

71.6

13.Danville

69.9

14.Garrard County

60.8

15.Burgin

42.5

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Corbin

96.5

2.Knox Central

91.8

3.South Laurel

89.7

4.North Laurel

89.3

5.Harlan County

88.1

6.Clay County

72.4

7.Whitley County

71.0

8.Barbourville

70.0

9.Jackson County

64.6

10.Lynn Camp

64.3

11.Bell County

59.6

12.Pineville

53.5

13.Harlan

53.3

14.Oneida Baptist

47.9

15.Williamsburg

47.0

16.Middlesboro

40.3

17.Red Bird

38.6

REGION 14

1.Perry Central

82.7

2.Knott Central

82.0

3.Cordia

76.5

4.Letcher Central

76.5

5.Estill County

73.4

6.Powell County

72.1

7.Leslie County

69.1

8.Breathitt County

68.6

9.Buckhorn

68.1

10.Hazard

66.8

11.Wolfe County

65.6

12.Jackson City

43.5

13.June Buchanan

36.5

14.Owsley County

33.4

15.Jenkins

30.3

16.Lee County

28.2

17.Riverside Christian

9.5

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

77.7

2.Sheldon Clark

77.3

3.Lawrence County

75.8

4.Pikeville

74.7

5.Magoffin County

66.1

6.Paintsville

62.9

7.Belfry

62.0

8.Shelby Valley

61.5

9.Pike Central

59.7

10.East Ridge

59.3

11.South Floyd

59.2

12.Allen Central

49.4

13.Phelps

46.8

14.Prestonsburg

42.8

15.Betsy Layne

36.3

16.Piarist

1.0

REGION 16

1.Boyd County

86.9

2.Elliott County

81.0

3.West Carter

75.6

4.Greenup County

74.4

5.Rowan County

73.3

6.Ashland Blazer

70.5

7.East Carter

65.4

8.Russell

64.4

9.Lewis County

59.2

10.Bath County

57.8

11.Fairview

55.6

12.Morgan County

54.7

13.Fleming County

50.5

14.Menifee County

45.5

15.Raceland

41.5

16.Rose Hill

38.5

, , , , , , , , , , , , News 

