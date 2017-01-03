Covington Catholic tops Litkenhous Ratings

Covington Catholic High School is the state’s No. 1 boys basketball team in the first Courier-Journal Litkenhous Ratings of the season.
The Colonels sport a 10-3 record entering Tuesday night’s home game against Covington Holy Cross. They finished in third place in the Forcht Bank King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic at Fairdale, losing to Trinity in the semifinals before beating Bowling Green in the third-place game.
Trinity (12-1) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Bowling Green (10-2), Ballard (8-2) and Fern Creek (12-1).
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete ratings:
|
The LITKENHOUS RATINGS
|
1.Covington Catholic (10-3)
|
109.6
|
2.Trinity (12-1)
|
106.8
|
3.Bowling Green (10-2)
|
106.7
|
4.Ballard (8-2)
|
106.5
|
5.Fern Creek (12-1)
|
103.9
|
6.Scott County (8-3)
|
103.8
|
7.Cooper (9-3)
|
101.1
|
8.Paul Laurence Dunbar (9-4)
|
100.4
|
9.Christian County (11-1)
|
98.9
|
10.Campbell County (12-1)
|
96.7
|
11.Corbin (9-1)
|
96.5
|
12.Lexington Catholic (8-6)
|
96.5
|
13.Lexington Christian (11-2)
|
94.0
|
14.Oldham County (10-3)
|
93.5
|
15.South Oldham (13-1)
|
93.4
|
16.Bullitt East (10-4)
|
93.1
|
17.PRP (8-5)
|
92.3
|
18.Knox Central (8-3)
|
91.8
|
19.Hopkinsville (9-4)
|
91.5
|
20.North Hardin (8-5)
|
90.7
|
REGION 1
|
1.Marshall County
|
86.1
|
2.Graves County
|
81.8
|
3.Paducah Tilghman
|
81.1
|
4.Mayfield
|
80.6
|
5.McCracken County
|
77.8
|
6.Calloway County
|
70.0
|
7.Murray
|
69.4
|
8.St. Mary
|
55.1
|
9.Hickman County
|
47.8
|
10.Carlisle County
|
46.9
|
11.Ballard Memorial
|
44.8
|
12.Fulton County
|
43.5
|
13.Fulton City
|
38.4
|
14.Christian Fellowship
|
27.9
|
15.Community Christian
|
18.7
|
REGION 2
|
1.Christian County
|
98.9
|
2.Hopkinsville
|
91.5
|
3.University Heights
|
80.3
|
4.Madisonville
|
77.9
|
5.Henderson County
|
75.8
|
6.Hopkins Central
|
72.8
|
7.Webster County
|
67.5
|
8.Lyon County
|
62.8
|
9.Caldwell County
|
58.6
|
10.Livingston Central
|
56.8
|
11.Dawson Springs
|
53.5
|
12.Union County
|
45.4
|
13.Crittenden County
|
44.9
|
14.Trigg County
|
42.7
|
15.Fort Campbell
|
38.1
|
REGION 3
|
1.Owensboro Catholic
|
87.1
|
2.Apollo
|
86.4
|
3.Owensboro
|
80.7
|
4.Daviess County
|
80.3
|
5.Meade County
|
78.1
|
6.Muhlenberg County
|
77.7
|
7.Ohio County
|
76.1
|
8.Hancock County
|
75.4
|
9.Butler County
|
66.7
|
10.Edmonson County
|
66.1
|
11.Grayson County
|
66.1
|
12.Breckinridge County
|
64.3
|
13.McLean County
|
57.7
|
14.Whitesville Trinity
|
52.6
|
15.Frederick Fraize
|
44.6
|
REGION 4
|
1.Bowling Green
|
106.7
|
2.Franklin-Simpson
|
90.2
|
3.Warren Central
|
85.9
|
4.Russellville
|
84.0
|
5.Greenwood
|
79.7
|
6.Warren East
|
77.0
|
7.Clinton County
|
72.1
|
8.Monroe County
|
71.4
|
9.Barren County
|
68.3
|
10.Logan County
|
67.5
|
11.Todd Central
|
61.4
|
12.Glasgow
|
60.8
|
13.Allen County
|
60.4
|
14.South Warren
|
58.2
|
15.Cumberland County
|
56.3
|
16.Russell County
|
53.5
|
17.Metcalfe County
|
33.4
|
REGION 5
|
1.North Hardin
|
90.7
|
2.Adair County
|
88.9
|
3.Bardstown
|
87.6
|
4.Taylor County
|
86.3
|
5.John Hardin
|
85.4
|
6.Central Hardin
|
78.8
|
7.Larue County
|
77.0
|
8.Marion County
|
71.9
|
9.Bethlehem
|
71.5
|
10.Elizabethtown
|
71.2
|
11.Washington County
|
70.8
|
12.Nelson County
|
65.0
|
13.Green County
|
60.4
|
14.Caverna
|
58.3
|
15.Campbellsville
|
56.0
|
16.Fort Knox
|
48.5
|
17.Hart County
|
45.7
|
18.Thomas Nelson
|
42.7
|
REGION 6
|
1.Fern Creek
|
103.9
|
2.Bullitt East
|
93.1
|
3.PRP
|
92.3
|
4.Doss
|
89.0
|
5.Butler
|
88.3
|
6.Valley
|
87.0
|
7.DeSales
|
84.1
|
8.Southern
|
75.7
|
9.Fairdale
|
74.8
|
10.Moore
|
74.8
|
11.Western
|
71.7
|
12.Iroquois
|
70.1
|
13.Holy Cross
|
69.2
|
14.Jeffersontown
|
69.0
|
15.North Bullitt
|
64.1
|
16.Bullitt Central
|
57.9
|
17.Beth Haven
|
53.9
|
18.Whitefield Academy
|
41.7
|
19.Evangel
|
33.6
|
REGION 7
|
1.Trinity
|
106.8
|
2.Ballard
|
106.5
|
3.Waggener
|
88.7
|
4.Eastern
|
86.6
|
5.Christian Academy
|
85.9
|
6.St. Xavier
|
85.1
|
7.Central
|
82.1
|
8.Male
|
82.1
|
9.KCD
|
71.0
|
10.Manual
|
70.3
|
11.Seneca
|
68.2
|
12.Atherton
|
68.1
|
13.Collegiate
|
63.4
|
14.Shawnee
|
47.7
|
15.Portland Christian
|
43.3
|
16.Brown
|
40.4
|
17.St. Francis
|
36.6
|
REGION 8
|
1.Oldham County
|
93.5
|
2.South Oldham
|
93.4
|
3.Collins
|
88.7
|
4.Simon Kenton
|
88.3
|
5.Walton-Verona
|
81.4
|
6.Gallatin County
|
79.4
|
7.Anderson County
|
77.1
|
8.Spencer County
|
77.0
|
9.North Oldham
|
75.7
|
10.Shelby County
|
74.1
|
11.Williamstown
|
71.3
|
12.Grant County
|
65.9
|
13.Eminence
|
65.8
|
14.Owen County
|
63.8
|
15.Carroll County
|
62.1
|
16.Henry County
|
58.0
|
17.Trimble County
|
45.1
|
REGION 9
|
1.Covington Catholic
|
109.6
|
2.Cooper
|
101.1
|
3.Dixie Heights
|
89.9
|
4.Newport Catholic
|
84.6
|
5.Beechwood
|
83.7
|
6.Conner
|
82.2
|
7.Holmes
|
79.2
|
8.Covington Holy Cross
|
76.5
|
9.Ryle
|
74.4
|
10.Erlanger Lloyd
|
73.9
|
11.Highlands
|
72.7
|
12.Newport
|
70.8
|
13.Boone County
|
67.1
|
14.St. Henry
|
63.5
|
15.Ludlow
|
51.6
|
16.Bellevue
|
49.5
|
17.Villa Madonna
|
48.4
|
18.Dayton
|
44.9
|
19.Heritage Academy
|
2.6
|
20.Covington Latin
|
2.0
|
REGION 10
|
1.Campbell County
|
96.7
|
2.Clark County
|
83.4
|
3.Scott High
|
80.0
|
4.Paris
|
79.9
|
5.Mason County
|
77.5
|
6.Pendleton County
|
77.3
|
7.Bracken County
|
70.7
|
8.Bourbon County
|
69.4
|
9.Montgomery County
|
67.1
|
10.Nicholas County
|
61.3
|
11.Harrison County
|
60.7
|
12.Robertson County
|
56.9
|
13.Bishop Brossart
|
56.8
|
14.Augusta
|
54.4
|
15.Calvary Christian
|
45.7
|
16.St. Patrick
|
38.3
|
17.Silver Grove
|
23.0
|
REGION 11
|
1.Scott County
|
103.8
|
2.Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
100.4
|
3.Lexington Catholic
|
96.5
|
4.Lexington Christian
|
94.0
|
5.Lafayette
|
86.7
|
6.Bryan Station
|
85.9
|
7.Madison Central
|
82.2
|
8.Henry Clay
|
81.5
|
9.Madison Southern
|
79.7
|
10.Woodford County
|
75.8
|
11.Franklin County
|
74.5
|
12.Sayre
|
74.4
|
13.Tates Creek
|
67.7
|
14.Frankfort
|
58.9
|
15.Western Hills
|
57.7
|
16.Model
|
52.0
|
17.Berea
|
47.1
|
REGION 12
|
1.Southwestern
|
89.3
|
2.Pulaski County
|
88.9
|
3.Mercer County
|
85.3
|
4.Lincoln County
|
85.1
|
5.West Jessamine
|
81.3
|
6.Wayne County
|
79.5
|
7.Rockcastle County
|
76.2
|
8.Boyle County
|
75.8
|
9.Somerset
|
72.9
|
10.East Jessamine
|
72.6
|
11.Casey County
|
72.2
|
12.McCreary Central
|
71.6
|
13.Danville
|
69.9
|
14.Garrard County
|
60.8
|
15.Burgin
|
42.5
|
16.Ky Deaf School
|
1.0
|
REGION 13
|
1.Corbin
|
96.5
|
2.Knox Central
|
91.8
|
3.South Laurel
|
89.7
|
4.North Laurel
|
89.3
|
5.Harlan County
|
88.1
|
6.Clay County
|
72.4
|
7.Whitley County
|
71.0
|
8.Barbourville
|
70.0
|
9.Jackson County
|
64.6
|
10.Lynn Camp
|
64.3
|
11.Bell County
|
59.6
|
12.Pineville
|
53.5
|
13.Harlan
|
53.3
|
14.Oneida Baptist
|
47.9
|
15.Williamsburg
|
47.0
|
16.Middlesboro
|
40.3
|
17.Red Bird
|
38.6
|
REGION 14
|
1.Perry Central
|
82.7
|
2.Knott Central
|
82.0
|
3.Cordia
|
76.5
|
4.Letcher Central
|
76.5
|
5.Estill County
|
73.4
|
6.Powell County
|
72.1
|
7.Leslie County
|
69.1
|
8.Breathitt County
|
68.6
|
9.Buckhorn
|
68.1
|
10.Hazard
|
66.8
|
11.Wolfe County
|
65.6
|
12.Jackson City
|
43.5
|
13.June Buchanan
|
36.5
|
14.Owsley County
|
33.4
|
15.Jenkins
|
30.3
|
16.Lee County
|
28.2
|
17.Riverside Christian
|
9.5
|
REGION 15
|
1.Johnson Central
|
77.7
|
2.Sheldon Clark
|
77.3
|
3.Lawrence County
|
75.8
|
4.Pikeville
|
74.7
|
5.Magoffin County
|
66.1
|
6.Paintsville
|
62.9
|
7.Belfry
|
62.0
|
8.Shelby Valley
|
61.5
|
9.Pike Central
|
59.7
|
10.East Ridge
|
59.3
|
11.South Floyd
|
59.2
|
12.Allen Central
|
49.4
|
13.Phelps
|
46.8
|
14.Prestonsburg
|
42.8
|
15.Betsy Layne
|
36.3
|
16.Piarist
|
1.0
|
REGION 16
|
1.Boyd County
|
86.9
|
2.Elliott County
|
81.0
|
3.West Carter
|
75.6
|
4.Greenup County
|
74.4
|
5.Rowan County
|
73.3
|
6.Ashland Blazer
|
70.5
|
7.East Carter
|
65.4
|
8.Russell
|
64.4
|
9.Lewis County
|
59.2
|
10.Bath County
|
57.8
|
11.Fairview
|
55.6
|
12.Morgan County
|
54.7
|
13.Fleming County
|
50.5
|
14.Menifee County
|
45.5
|
15.Raceland
|
41.5
|
16.Rose Hill
|
38.5
