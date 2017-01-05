Cowboys DE Randy Gregory suspended at least one year for substance abuse violation

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their promising young pass rushers this postseason.

The NFL announced that defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended without pay for “at least one year” for another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Gregory had filed an appeal, which was heard earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

For Gregory to return to the Cowboys, he will need to apply for reinstatement to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The top-seeded Dallas Cowboys are on a first-round bye in the playoffs and will face the lowest NFC seed of the victorious teams from this weekend’s wild-card round.

The ban does not come as a surprise, as team owner Jerry Jones said he was aware that Gregory may not be available for the postseason.

“I don’t want to speculate,” Jones said Dec. 26. “I’m just saying as excited as I am about Gregory, I want to temper it a little bit.”

Gregory triggered another failed test in November, the second positive result while he served a previous suspension. Gregory sat a total of 14 games this year in two consecutive suspensions.

“That’s outta my ballpark,” Gregory said after his Week 16 season debut in a 42-21 victory against the Detroit Lions. “There is nothing I can do about it. That type of stuff, I let Jerry, and everyone else, and people like my agent handle it. As we go, we’ll find out how everything’s going to turn out. As far as I know, I’m going to go out and play every week and do what I can do to help the team.”

In the final two games of the season, Gregory recorded nine tackles and one sack.

