Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick honored at Calif. alma mater after paying for team's helmets, jerseys

On his bye week, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick made the trip back to his southern California hometown along with some fellow famous NFL alums.

As DallasCowboys.com tells it, Scandrick returned to Los Alamitos (Calif.) Thursday night for the football team’s homecoming game against Marina (Huntington Beach, Calif.). He was honored at halftime after recently donating $15,000 to the school, which the team used to purchase new uniforms and helmets.

“It’s an honor to be back at the place where I got my start,” Scandrick, a 2005 Los Alamitos alum, told the Orange County Register. “It’s humbling to know I’ve walked these same halls. I can so remember that feeling of butterflies and nervousness before games.”

Scandrick went on to star at Boise State before being drafted in the fifth round by the Cowboys in 2005.

The school, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary of playing football, also welcomed back NFL alums Chris Kluwe, Antoine Cason and Keenan Howry.

The NFL alums saw a great one – Los Alamitos rolled over Marina, 64-0.