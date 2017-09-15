Cowboys owner Jerry Jones uses team helicopter to beat traffic to grandson's football game

How did you get to your local high school football game? Car? Bus? Possibly even a train in the Northeast?

You’re clearly not Jerry Jones.

You might be able to guess this one. Hint: It was in Dallas. https://t.co/cbTEjKkSDI — Star-Telegram Sports (@sportsdfw) September 15, 2017

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the iconoclastic Cowboys owner didn’t want to waste any time in getting to the Highland Park (Texas) game at Mansfield Timberview (Texas) on Thursday, so he hopped in his custom Airbus H145 Helicopter, which comes complete with the Cowboys star on the tail and plenty of other extras.

Jones’ arrival was always a fait accompli; grandson John Stephen Jones was the quarterback who led Highland Park to Texas’ Class 5A state title in 2016, and he’s now a senior for the Scots. Stephen Jones, the Cowboys COO and father of John Stephen, was along for the helicopter ride too, of course.

Highland Park grabs the lead again from Timberview on this John Stephen Jones TD pass: pic.twitter.com/AweNM9403Y — Kevin Casas (@TheKevinCasas) September 15, 2017

The game was clearly worth the trip for the Joneses, as John Stephen led the Scots on a late drive that culminated in a game-winning, 32-yard field goal for the visitors and a 34-31 victory. He finished the game with four touchdowns and 150 yards on 16-of-29 passing as the Scots improved to 2-1.

No word on whether the youngest Jones rode the bus back to Dallas with his teammates or took an alternate form of transportation.