Cowboys WR Terrance Williams donates new Nike uniforms to his W.T. White alma mater

I love sharing what gods blessed me with the only school I know I love! S/o to W.T.white my gift 🎁 to yall. A post shared by Terrance Williams (@realdeal2_83) on May 1, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

When Terrance Williams signed a new contract with the Cowboys guaranteeing him at least $9.5 million, most probably were curious what new car or house he would buy. Instead, the veteran of four NFL seasons with the Cowboys was already trying to figure out the best way to make an impact at his alma mater, D.C.’s W.T. White High.

It didn’t take long for the Baylor product to come up with a plan, and the new uniforms Williams came through with should help the school’s football team for multiple years ahead.

The Cowboys star released images of the new jerseys and inoffensive pants on Wednesday, to significant acclaim. As Williams put it himself:

Is it possible that Nike gifted the uniforms for W.T. White as a way to get more buy-in behind the brand’s latest push? Sure. Does that undermine the retro cool that Williams instilled by unveiling his new unis?

We certainly don’t think so.