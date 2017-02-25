Gallery CR 75, Laurel 38 By USA TODAY Sports February 24, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Laurel’s Jayla Harmon (31) and Caesar Rodney’s Malaka Gillette (12) fight for possession of the ball in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Caesar Rodney poses for a photo with their trophy after defeating Laurel 75-38 in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Caesar Rodney’s Laynee Ford (42) keeps the ball from Laurel’s TyAnna Handy (23) and Zion Bell (24) in the fourth period in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Caesar Rodney’s Jillian Baker (31) drives to the hoop in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Laurel. Caesar Rodney’s Malaka Gillette (12) drives to the hoop from the baseline in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Laurel. Laurel’s Nyra Giles (40) comes down with the ball in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Caesar Rodney. Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) drives to the hoop in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Laurel. Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) steals the ball from Laurel’s Logan Handy (22) in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) goes up to block a shot attempt by Laurel’s Jayla Harmon (31) in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Caesar Rodney’s Brionna Brooks (20) goes up for a shot in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Laurel. Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) goes up for a shot in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Laurel. Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) reaches to block a shot attempt by Laurel’s Logan Handy (22) in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Laurel’s TyAnna Handy (23) defends against Caesar Rodney’s Alexis Reid (5) in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Laurel’s Logan Handy (22) keeps the ball from Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Laurel’s Nyra Giles (40) reaches for the ball in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Caesar Rodney. Caesar Rodney’s Brionna Brooks (20) looks for a pass in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Laurel. Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) drives to the hoop in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Laurel. Caesar Rodney’s Alexis Reid (5) drives to the hoop around Laurel’s Samaria Risper (32) in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Laurel’s Logan Handy (22) dribbles down the court in the first period in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Caesar Rodney. Laurel’s Nyra Giles (40) goes for a loose ball in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Caesar Rodney. Laurel’s Logan Handy (22) tries to block a shot attempt by Caesar Rodney’s Zoe Scott (3) in the first period in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Caesar Rodney’s Alexis Reid (5) passes the ball past Laurel’s TyAnna Handy (23) during the first period in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School. Laurel’s Logan Handy (22) dribbles down the court in the Henlopen Conference championship game at Cape Henlopen High School against Caesar Rodney. NoFront, Caesar Rodney High School (Camden Wyoming DE), Cape Henlopen High School (Lewes DE), Laurel High School (Laurel DE), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery South Salem girl's basketball rolls past West Albany; 75-41 Gallery Gallery | LIT, Day 4 Gallery Gallery | Providence-Jeffersonville Girls Basketball