Basketball CR advances to next round in 59-39 win over Howard By USA TODAY Sports March 2, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Caesar Rodney’s Alissa Haith (21), Howard's Na’leigha Wright (1) and Caesar Rodney’s Alexis Reid (5) go for a loose ball during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Howard’s Jaymail Hollis (0) drives to the hoop past Caesar Rodney's defense during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Howard's Ronnay Blatch-Huggins (15) looks for a teammate to the pass the ball to while being defended by Caesar Rodney’s Malaka Gillette (12) during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Howard's Kayla Rouse (21) and Caesar Rodney’s Zoe Scott (3) reach for the ball during the tip off of their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Howard's Na’leigha Wright (1) steals the ball from Caesar Rodney’s Zoe Scott (3) during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Caesar Rodney’s Malaka Gillette (12) defends as Howard's Kayla Rouse (21) tries to work closer to the basket during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Caesar Rodney’s Brionna Brooks (20) reaches to steal the ball from Howard’s Jaymail Hollis (0) during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Howard's Na’leigha Wright (1) goes up for a lay up past Caesar Rodney’s Alexis Reid (5) during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Howard's Ronnay Blatch-Huggins (15) reaches to stop a shot by Caesar Rodney’s Alissa Haith (21) during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Howard's Ronnay Blatch-Huggins (15) and Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) go for a loose ball under the basket during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Caesar Rodney’s Brionna Brooks (20) is fouled by Howard's defense during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Howard's Na’leigha Wright (1) goes up for a lay up during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Howard’s Jaymail Hollis (0) drives to the basketball past Caesar Rodney’s Alexis Reid (5) during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Howard's Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins (40) goes up for a lay up in their game against Caesar Rodney in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) passes the ball from the court floor during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) drives to the hoop past Howard's Zariyah Jackson (22) during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Caesar Rodney’s Alissa Haith (21) works the ball through Howard's defense during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Caesar Rodney’s Destiny Johnson (30) grabs the ball during a Howard turn over during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) knocks the ball loose during their game against Howard in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) knocks the ball loose during their game against Howard in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Caesar Rodney’s Destiny Johnson (30) drives down the court during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. Howard’s Jaymail Hollis (0) knocks the ball from the hands of Caesar Rodney’s Alexis Reid (5) during their game in the second round of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Caesar Rodney High School. basketball, Delaware, Basketball, Caesar Rodney High School (Camden Wyoming DE), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Wildcats' pressure, balance keys big first-round win News Prep notes: Blue-Gold basketball rosters announced News Prep notes: Two sessions for boys hoops quarterfinals