Crawford County advances to Class 2A state final

Crawford County clinched its first semi-state championship in program history by way of a 49-40 win over Heritage Christian at Richmond on Saturday.

With the win, the Wolfpack advances to next Saturday’s Class 2A state championship at 12:45 p.m. versus Frankton (22-6) in Indianapolis. The school has yet to win a state title in any sport.

Adam Beasley led the way with 12 points in the Wolfpack’s semi-state win over Heritage Christian (17-10), including 10 in the fourth quarter. Josh Thomas and Gavin Coleman added 11 points apiece. Crawford County’s unbeaten streak has reached 13 games. The Wolfpack (22-6) has won 18 of its past 20 ahead of next Saturday’s state final.

Crawford County’s sectional and regional titles this season were its first since 2002 and 1995, respectively. Saturday’s semi-state appearance was the program’s third all-time.

This post will be updated.