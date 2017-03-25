Crawford County run halted in 2A state final

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crawford County’s improbable postseason run came to an end Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse by way of a 60-32 loss to Frankton.

The loss snaps a 13-game win streak for the Wolfpack (21-7), which included the program’s first semi-state title en route to its first state championship berth in Indianapolis. Crawford County’s sectional and regional titles this season were its first since 2002 and 1995, respectively.

Five Wolfpack seniors graduate off this year’s team in Adam Beasley, Tyrell Nickelson, Brent Smith, Josh Thomas and Cameron Marples. Nickelson paced Crawford County with 14 points on Saturday. Beasley and Smith added six apiece.

This post will be updated.