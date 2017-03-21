Crawford County-Frankton | Stats, story lines, more

An improbable postseason run has yielded Crawford County one last shot at history on Saturday in the Class 2A state championship. Fresh off its first semi-state crown, the Wolfpack will vie for the program’s first state title against a Frankton team eyeing similar success.

A look at the matchup:

Class 2A state championship

Crawford County vs. Frankton

Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, 12:45 p.m.

Broadcast

TV: Fox Sports Indiana

Web stream: IHSAAtv.org

Radio: WXVW-1450

Records

Both teams enter with a 22-6 mark. The Wolfpack have won 13 straight games. The Eagles are unbeaten in 19 of their past 20. Frankton ranks fourth in Class 2A’s Sagarin ratings. Crawford County is No. 18. Both received votes in the final Associated Press poll.

Coaches

Levi Carmichael is 39-14 in his second year at Crawford County and 55-41 in four years overall. Brent Brobston is 135-85 in his ninth season at Frankton.

Story lines

• Saturday’s state championship appearance is the first in program history for Crawford County. A win would mark the Wolfpack’s first state title in any team or individual sport. The team’s regional and sectional crowns were its first since 1995 and 2002, respectively. Frankton was state runner-up in its first appearance in 2015.

• On paper, the matchup is a battle of opposites. The Eagles rank 24th in scoring (69.8 points per game) and eighth in average margin of victory (18.1) ahead of Saturday’s bout, but Crawford County enters as the state’s 18th-best defense at 44.1 points per outing. The Wolfpack have won their past five games by just 4.6 points. And while Frankton has three players accounting for more than 65 percent of its scoring, Crawford County boasts six players averaging at least 5.8 points per game, which makes up 90 percent of its offense.

• The 34-year-old Carmichael was a standout for Eastern Greene in his playing days. A protege of area coaching standouts Joe Hinton and Jim Shannon and a product of his mentor Andy Igel at Eastern Greene, Carmichael ironically eliminated host Crawford County in the regional semifinals in 2001 on the way to his lone regional title. He went on to play at Austin Peay from 2002-05, where he averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 assists as a senior. The Governors made the NCAA Tournament in 2003.

Players to watch

Maurice Knight, Frankton: A senior, Knight is one of seven upperclassmen who helped guide Frankton to the Class 2A title game in 2015. Knight is also one of five returning starters. The 6-foot-4 forward averages 21.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Eagles. He shoots 58 percent from the floor.

Adam Beasley, Crawford County: Beasley leads the team’s balanced scoring attack with 10.8 points per game on 53-percent shooting. The 6-foot-3 senior lifted Crawford County to a regional title by scoring 10 of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s matchup with Heritage Christian.

Projected Starters

Pos.-Player Ht. Cl. Reb. Pts.

Crawford County

G-Brent Smith 6-3 Sr. 1.3 8.3

G-Adam Beasley 6-3 Sr. 3.9 10.8

F-Tyrell Nickelson 6-2 Sr. 2.9 5.8

F-Josh Thomas 6-4 Sr. 4.9 8.0

C-Matt Dearborn 6-4 Jr. 4.9 7.4

Frankton

G-Kayden Key 6-1 So. 2.9 12.7

G-Landon Weins 6-2 Jr. 2.1 11.4

F-Travis McGuire 6-1 Fr. 2.6 4.1

F-Maurice Knight 6-4 Sr. 7.2 21.5

F-Rylan Detling 6-7 So. 5.9 7.8