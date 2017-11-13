Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott takes in daughter Sydney's volleyball state title match

During Greg McDermott’s most successful season as coach of the Creighton Blue Jays basketball program his biggest star was son Doug. It turns out Doug isn’t the only star athlete in the family.

As noted by the Lincoln Journal Star, Doug McDermott was on hand at the Devaney Sports Center to watch his daughter, Sydney, and her Skutt Catholic volleyball teammates capture a third-straight Nebraska Class B volleyball title. The younger McDermott is a junior middle hitter for Skutt, where she has developed into a star. McDermott finished the state title victory against Duchesne with seven kills and four blocks.

Congrats to @syd_mcd3 and @SkuttCatholicVB on winning the state volleyball championship! So much fun to watch this team grow this season! #3peat #prouddad pic.twitter.com/c1CtlTHBNg — Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) November 12, 2017

And her Dad? Greg McDermott was so nervous during the team’s semifinal victory against Elkhorn South that he insisted on getting updates from Creighton’s technical assistant. Safe to say, the elder McDermott had an excused absence: He was coaching Creighton to a season-opening victory against Yale.

“I watched the first set in the locker room before our game,” Greg McDermott told the Journal-Star. “I got an update on the 29-27 set right before tipoff.

“It’s a great group of girls, and the hardest thing to do is what you’re supposed to do (win a title).”

The family had a pretty cool celebratory trip planned for Monday, too: With Doug’s New York Knicks in Cleveland to play the Cavaliers, the McDermott clan will be there in the stands, too, Sydney with her own gold medal.