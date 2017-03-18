Crispus Attucks advances to first state title game since 1959

Crispus Attucks is headed to the IHSAA boys basketball state finals for the first time since 1959.

In Saturday’s Seymour semistate, the fourth-ranked Tigers knocked off fifth-ranked Evansville Bosse 84-77, to reach next weekend’s Class 3A state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Jamal Harris, who entered Saturday’s game averaging 8.7 points, scored 20 points in the first three quarters as Attucks held a 57-51 lead heading into the fourth.

The Bulldogs closed to within one point twice in the final 2 minutes, but Attucks hit enough free throws to keep Bosse at bay.

Harris finished with a game-high 30 points and Zac Owens added 20 for the Tigers.

The program was a powerhouse in the 1950s, winning three state titles. Those ’50s teams included notable names like Oscar Robertson, Hallie Bryant, Willie Gardner and Willie Merriweather and were led by coach Ray Crowe — all are in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

Attucks will play the winner of Saturday afternoon’s Huntington semistate between Twin Lakes and Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

This story will be updated.

• MORE: Crispus Attucks made history — and change

• MORE: After 60 years, Crispus Attucks team finally gets its parade

Photo gallery: Crispus Attucks: The championship teams