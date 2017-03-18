Crispus Attucks advances to state title game

shares
Crispus Attucks Tigers Nike Sibande (22)right, Jamal Harris (5),middle and Alex Cooley (3) begin to celebrate their IHSAA boys semi-state win Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. Crispus Attucks Tigers defeated the Bosse Bulldogs 84-77 to advance to their first boys state title game since 1959.
Crispus Attucks Tigers Jamal Harris (5) drives between Bosse Bulldogs Mekhi Lairy (2) and Javien Langley (32) in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Crispus Attucks Tigers defeated the Bosse Bulldogs 84-77 to advance to their first boys state title game since 1959.
Crispus Attucks Tigers Nike Sibande (22) is fouled by Bosse Bulldogs Javien Langley (32) in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state win Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. Crispus Attucks Tigers defeated the Bosse Bulldogs 84-77 to advance to their first boys state title game since 1959.
